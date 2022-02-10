U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,504.08
    -83.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.59
    -526.47 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.64
    -304.73 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.16
    -32.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.93
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    -10.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.36 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1409
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0840
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,515.95
    -714.22 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.10
    -0.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Wordle's desktop site now redirects to the New York Times

Bryan Menegus
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read
NYT

We knew this day would come, but it still feels strange to say goodbye: the original website hosting Wordle — https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/ — now points to its new forever home of https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html.

Other than some small UI changes to better mesh with the clean, spacious design language of NYT's Games section, Wordle is effectively identical. In fact, if you've already played today's puzzle, you'll find the solution unchanged on the Grey Lady's domain — and if you've been a desktop solver this whole time, streaks should be retained. Strangely though, the Wordle does not yet appear on the Games landing page.

The original Wordle page does not yet redirect on mobile though, if you're hoping for one last spin.

Wordle launched last October as a once-a-day word game in part inspired by the Times' Spelling Bee game. After obtaining massive popularity, its creator — Josh Wardle — sold his game to its spiritual progenitors for an undisclosed sum in the "low-seven figures." It's believed the game will remain free-to-play despite the change in ownership.

