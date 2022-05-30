Wordly Powering Live Translation for 10,000+ Participants at IMEX Frankfurt Trade Show

Following 1 Million user milestone announcement, the leading provider of AI-powered interpretation delivers new enhancements making it easy and affordable for event planners to increase conference attendance, engagement, and inclusivity

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wordly Inc. , the leading SaaS provider of AI-powered simultaneous interpretation, today announced several platform enhancements which will make it easier and more affordable for event planners to increase conference attendance, engagement, and inclusivity. These new features coincide with the IMEX Frankfurt event, where Wordly is the official translation provider, powering real-time translation for 10,000+ participants. Attendees will experience a robust and unique translation service used by over 1 million attendees worldwide .

"To further inclusivity and knowledge sharing, the IMEX team chose Wordly to provide scalable AI-powered interpretation for 55 sessions in its four education theaters at IMEX in Frankfurt this year, making translated audio and transcription available instantly in over 20 languages," said Sylvia Taylor, Associate Director Knowledge & Events at the IMEX Group. "Wordly allows us to efficiently deliver inspiring educational content to our show attendees in more languages than ever before."

IMEX Translation

Conference participants can read live captions or listen to live audio for 55 educational sessions on 4 stages in the language of their choice. Attendees can access Wordly in just a few seconds via their mobile device by scanning a QR code or using a browser URL on their laptop.

Platform Enhancements

Wordly is delivering several enhancements to make managing large conferences and events easier. New features include:

Bulk Session Manager enables event managers to plan and schedule multiple sessions in an event management platform or a spreadsheet and import them into the Wordly Portal. This saves significant time and makes it easier to manage hundreds of sessions at once.

Portal and Attendee App Localization gives event planners and attendees the ability to navigate the Wordly product UX in the language of their choice.

Local Transcript Storage helps organizations store transcript files in a specified country to meet compliance and privacy requirements.

Transcript Translation provides organizations with the ability to quickly translate transcripts into 20+ languages and make the content available to a wider audience.

"We founded Wordly to increase inclusivity and engagement for all participants regardless of location or language. Our AI-powered interpretation solution makes it easy for any organization to be more inclusive with their events without the high cost of human interpreters," said Lakshman Rathnam, Founder and CEO of Wordly. Building off of the success of IMEX Americas, we are excited to be the official translation provider of IMEX Frankfurt, giving attendees the ability to engage in real-time so that they can get the most out of the conference regardless of their native language."

About Wordly

Wordly provides AI-powered multilingual collaboration solutions for attendees at in-person, virtual, and hybrid meetings and events. With over 1 million users, the Wordly platform provides remote, real-time, simultaneous translation without the use of human interpreters, making it faster, easier, and more affordable to collaborate across multiple languages at once. Wordly empowers organizations to unlock the potential of their multilingual teams and global markets by removing language barriers, increasing inclusivity, engagement, and productivity. Wordly is used by over 500 organizations for a wide range of use cases, including industry conferences, customer webinars, sales kickoff meetings, partner training, employee onboarding, and much more. For more information, visit www.wordly.ai.

