WordPress VIP Releases Content Matters 2023 Report -- Exclusive Survey of 1,500+ Marketers on the State of Content Marketing

·3 min read

How content teams are driving growth, measuring what works, and thinking about the future; and why being data-driven is going to ignite content marketing like never before

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WordPress VIP (WPVIP), the leading provider of enterprise WordPress and part of Automattic's suite of innovative brands, today announced the release of its Content Matters 2023 Report, a proprietary overview on the state of content marketing, based on a survey of more than 1,500 marketers, journalists, developers, and executives across the globe and B2B/B2C industries.

WordPress VIP Logo (PRNewsfoto/WPVIP Inc.)
WordPress VIP Logo (PRNewsfoto/WPVIP Inc.)

With online attention being harder than ever to catch—and retain—creating content that connects with audiences is the key to success. That means content marketing isn't just a part of the big-picture marketing strategy anymore. All marketing is content marketing.

Over the past two years, we've seen an unprecedented surge in demand for more content at a faster pace. In fact, that need is what brings most of our customers to WordPress VIP. From our inaugural Content Matters report last year, we learned 66% of marketers and content creators wanted to produce more content to keep up with already-high demand.

"Content marketing leaders, writers, and editorial teams crave credible information on delivering the right content to the right audience at the right time, in the most effective way, and then quantify results," said WordPress VIP CEO Nick Gernert.

"Unfortunately, many lack easy-to-use tools and platforms, e.g., content analytics, to truly understand how their content is performing. That's one of the biggest takeaways from our survey, again this year."

High-level takeaways by category from Content Matters 2023 Report

  • Resources: Teams and budgets are still growing despite economic uncertainty. In fact, 58% expect their content budgets to grow in 2023.

  • Strategy: 61% are still creating more content, but focus is shifting to quality over quantity.

  • Analytics: Measuring performance is key to proving the value of content, yet only 46% actually use data to make strategic decisions.

  • Planning: The future of content is bright, but data is the spark.

"The most interesting part of this research to me is that more content is being produced overall, and yet the percentage of organizations creating more content dropped slightly," said Robert Rose of The Content Marketing Institute. "When you couple this with the (still) low number of companies (46%) that use data for making decisions about content—you see that most companies are frustrated, trying to find purpose to the larger strategy. Content is important but is still not treated as a strategic operation."

"WordPress VIP and built-in Parse.ly Analytics are changing that," added Gernert. "We give everyone—content creators, writers, editorial teams—in the org real-time metrics tools to focus on digital content strategy, prove content value to the business, and deliver tailored content experiences that drive meaningful business results."

Download Content Matters 2023 Report here.

About WordPress VIP

Built on the flexibility and ubiquity of WordPress, WordPress VIP empowers more content creators to build more content for more audiences faster. And deliver it across their digital channels of choice. With built-in content analytics powered by Parse.ly, our CMS platform makes working with data easy for creators and marketers, giving them the insights they need to focus their content strategy and prove ROI. And with our enterprise-grade security and reliability they can be confident that they're building on a solid, scalable foundation. Learn more about the work we do with customers like Salesforce, Microsoft, and Spotify at https://wpvip.com.

About Automattic

At Automattic our goal is to make the web a better place. With products like WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Jetpack, and WordPress VIP, we help support customers through web hosting, e-commerce, security and backups, enterprise infrastructure, and more. Automattic is a distributed company with more than 2,000 employees working from 98 countries. We believe in open source and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wordpress-vip-releases-content-matters-2023-report--exclusive-survey-of-1-500-marketers-on-the-state-of-content-marketing-301729573.html

SOURCE WPVIP Inc.

