U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,984.80
    -125.61 (-3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,492.44
    -888.90 (-2.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,792.67
    -473.74 (-3.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.44
    -58.65 (-3.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.96
    -1.82 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.40
    -26.20 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    -0.45 (-2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    -0.0120 (-1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    +0.0850 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1533
    -0.0148 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3480
    +1.5480 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,790.84
    -1,419.18 (-6.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.02
    -32.67 (-6.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Words to "Use" and "Lose": New Research-Based Language Study Measures Emotional Response Investors Have to Common Real Estate Investing Words and Phrases

·7 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- According to a new year-long study titled, Building Opportunities: The Compelling Language of Real Estate Investment Trusts from Invesco, a leading global investment management firm, and Maslansky + Partners, a research-driven language strategy firm, many commonplace words and phrases used in today's real estate conversations may fall short when used in discussions with investors. One reason why may be that while most financial professionals understand the importance of including potential benefits in communications with clients, many do not know how to articulate them using words that fully resonate with investors.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

"It is important for financial professionals to effectively communicate with their clients the potential benefits of real estate investing so they can understand their investment choices, and the research upheld our longstanding belief that word choice matters when introducing real estate investment trusts (REITs)," said Paul Brunswick, Head of Invesco Global Consulting. "Although most of the investors surveyed had favourable views on real estate investing, their views shifted depending on how certain concepts were presented."

Phrases to Use When Talking about REITs

Based on the extensive research using instant dial response technology, Invesco Global Consulting found that 60% of investors believe that it is a good time to invest in real estate, but only 46% said they were likely to invest in real estate.1 This gap can be attributed to investors not understanding the role real estate can play within a portfolio. Given this, it is crucial for financial professionals to clearly articulate the potential benefits of REITs to clients.

Invesco Global Consulting researched how to best articulate core benefits of real estate investment trusts in a study with 500 accredited investors. The research proved that word choice can impact the importance of potential benefits to clients. The following list of phrases have been shown to help financial professionals highlight the right potential benefits of REITs when talking to clients:

"Words to Use"

"Words to Lose"

•     "Consistent rental income"

•     "Durable rental income"

•     "A portfolio invested in different markets"

•     "A portfolio invested in different properties"

•     "A source of income that can rise to stay ahead of inflation"

•     "An inflation hedge"

•     "REITs that are more stable than equities"

•     "REITs that are less volatile than equities"

Investors Like Plainspoken Language When Describing Real Estate Potential Benefits

With interest rates rising, financial professionals can explain to clients that REITs are one way to potentially play defense when it comes to inflation. When asked what they would rather add to their portfolio for inflation protection, 24% selected "an inflation hedge," while 76% liked "a source of income that can rise to stay ahead of inflation."1 The phrase "hedge" is not a plainspoken potential benefit and often investors think of the term in a negative light.

"We believe it is important for financial professionals to better understand investment communications from the client's point of view, and with that knowledge, they can better communicate real estate alternative investments to their clients," said Brunswick.

Portfolio Diversification Misconceptions

Historically, retail investors have only allocated a very small portion of their portfolios to alternatives even though the asset class has potential diversification benefits. When talking about the diversification benefits of REITs, 44% of accredited investors believed "comprehensive" diversification worked best over "true" diversification (29%) and "enhanced" diversification (27%). Of the 500 accredited investors surveyed, only 16% felt that diversification was an investing priority, proving that most felt they already had a well-diversified portfolio.1 Given this, it is important to emphasize that a move into alternatives is about achieving potentially better diversification.

"Helping retail investors understand the potential benefits of REITs is the first step toward bridging the knowledge gap that presently exists and democratizing alternative investments for the masses," said R. Scott Dennis, Invesco Real Estate CEO. "Through effective communication and education, investors will be informed about how alternatives like real estate can potentially broaden exposure to different asset classes within their portfolios and potentially achieve better risk-adjusted returns."

Not All Real Estate is Perceived Equally

The study found that not all real estate is perceived equally by investors. The majority of investors felt it was a good time to invest in technology projects, apartments/suburban housing and storage but were less comfortable investing in retail, commercial and office space. In this example, most accredited investors immediately thought of empty office buildings as a risk, not an opportunity.1 Given this, it is important for financial professionals to cite specific opportunities in real estate when articulating the potential benefits of investing in the asset class, such as technology projects, medical offices, and senior housing.

Other key findings from the Building Opportunities study include1:

  • Maintain "portion control." A majority (70%) of accredited investors find it more appealing to have a "portion" of their income needs allocated to real estate. If the "portion" is not explicitly said, investors may assume their financial professional is suggesting a change to their entire portfolio.

  • Emphasizing the potential benefits of consistent, stable and reliable income resonates with investors. 57% of accredited investors surveyed preferred "consistent" rental income over "durable" and "alternative" rental income as the most valuable potential benefit a real estate investment could provide as he/she looks ahead to retirement.

  • Using the language of "more" over the language of "less." 67% of accredited investors preferred the phrase "increasing efficiencies" over "reducing inefficiencies." Similarly, 61% of investors found that there was a bigger advantage in investing in real estate assets when it was described as "more stable than equities" over "less volatile than equities."

This initiative is part of Invesco Total CX – the total client experience – an all-in-one platform of tools, coaching and content designed to help financial professionals connect with clients, enhance their business, and optimize portfolios. Building Opportunities: The Compelling Language of Real Estate Investment Trusts is one of several research studies that Invesco Global Consulting has conducted over the last 15 years. 

1 Source: Survey by Invesco Global Consulting of 500 accredited investors (75% with > $1mm in investable assets, 47% with > $1.5mm in investable assets, 52% male, 48% female, 75% with real estate investment experience and 100% of whom utilized the services of a financial professional.)

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (Ticker NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US $1.4 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Copies are available from your advisor or from Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational, and educational purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Alternative products typically hold more non-traditional investments and employ more complex trading strategies, including hedging and leveraging through derivatives, short selling and opportunistic strategies that change with market conditions. Investors considering alternatives should be aware of their unique characteristics and additional risks from the strategies they use. Like all investments, performance will fluctuate. You can lose money.

Investments in real estate related instruments may be affected by economic, legal or environmental factors that affect property values, rents or occupancies of real estate. Real estate companies, including REITs or similar structures, tend to be small- and mid-cap companies, and their shares may be more volatile and less liquid.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Invesco does not provide tax advice. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professionals for information regarding their individual situations.

The opinions expressed are those of the author and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

All date created and produced by Invesco Global Consulting unless otherwise noted.

Invesco Canada, Invesco Global Consulting and Invesco are registered business names of Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco Canada Ltd. Is a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Invesco and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Ltd., used under license.

© 2022 Invesco Canada Ltd. All rights reserved.

Contact: Jamie Braverman, 212-278-9630

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/13/c8811.html

Recommended Stories

  • VW’s ID.Buzz electric van combines nostalgia and technology

    We’ve waited a long time, but the Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric van is finally here and we got to drive it. At least, sort of: We drove the European version, which isn't quite the same van that'll come to the US.

  • Volkswagen’s ID.Buzz electric van first drive: It combines nostalgia and technology

    Volkswagen’s ID.Buzz electric van first drive: It combines nostalgia and technology

  • Stocks fall on CPI inflation report, tech leads losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Stocks fall on August CPI data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to August inflation data.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The last year and change has been rough for the growth investing style that Cathie Wood has championed, but it doesn't mean that her head-turning run in 2020 was a fluke. The co-founder, CEO, and stock shopper of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) keeps buying disruptors on the cheap. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Monday.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • Why Akero Therapeutics Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) were up by a staggering 110% on sky-high volume as of 9:56 a.m. ET Tuesday morning. The biotech's shares have more than doubled in price this morning in response to a positive phase 2b trial for the experimental nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) candidate known as efruxifermin (EFX). Specifically, Akero announced ahead of the opening bell that EFX hit both the study's primary endpoint of at least a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 24 as well as a key secondary endpoint consisting of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis.

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • Why Intel, Microsoft, and HP Stocks Flopped Today

    Bad news for investors in the personal computing (PC) industry: In morning trading Tuesday, shares up and down the supply chain -- from chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to hardware manufacturer HP (NYSE: HPQ) -- are all sliding. As of 10:40 a.m. ET today, Intel stock was down a big 4.6%, with both Microsoft and HP following with 3.9% losses. Although analysts had predicted that inflation would decline with the falling price of oil, August's inflation rate inched up another 10 basis points, resulting in an 8.3% year-over-year inflation rate for the month.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 5 LNG stock picks for the “long haul”. If you want to skip reading about why the LNG market is becoming a lucrative investment opportunity right now, you can go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 2 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”. Europe’s Energy […]

  • Intel hits 5-year low as it mulls delaying its Mobileye IPO

    Shares of Intel are moving to its lowest levels in five years amid the company weighing the decision to delay its Mobileye IPO.&nbsp;

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • Any doubt Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week is gone after hot U.S. inflation data

    Any doubt that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week is gone given the hot inflation data, economists said.

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft

    It's been over a decade since Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ran its "Get a Mac" campaign, a series of TV ads featuring a casually dressed man named Mac and a formally dressed man in a suit and tie representing a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) personal computer (PC). The ads ran from 2006 to 2009 and often depicted Apple computers as faster and hipper, while Microsoft's PCs were slow and outdated. Now a piece of history in the tech world, the ad campaign was one of the last times Apple and Microsoft were truly put up against each other for all to see, as the businesses have slightly diverged.

  • 1 Picture That Sums Up Moderna's Biggest Problem

    You might think that investors would love Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) based on its business performance. It's on track to sell $21 billion of its COVID-19 vaccines this year. The company also continues to pick up authorizations and approvals across the world for its new vaccine targeting the coronavirus omicron variant.

  • Investors Heavily Search Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Stocks open lower as inflation remains stubbornly high

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock market performance after August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is revealed.

  • These 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks Look Attractive in the Event of Continued Inflation

    The price of gasoline has dropped sharply in recent weeks, bringing a welcome relief to anyone with a car, but the fact remains that gas is still up more than $1.50 per gallon, on average, since the beginning of 2021. It’s been a major driver of inflation. And according to the latest numbers, for August, inflation remains high, at 8.3% annually. Much of that number is driven by increases in food and housing costs – but energy prices are also contributing, and this could, longer-term, be a boon f