The work-from-home gear you should actually buy

You may feel out of your element if you’re one of the millions of people that have recently transitioned to work-from-home life. Being productive when not in a typical office environment can be a challenge even in the best of times, but there are a number of gadgets and services that can make things easier. Engadget put together a list of essentials that can help turn even the smallest home office - nook, corner, desk, or whatever you have to work with - into a functional space.

Monitor

An external monitor is one of the best pieces of tech you can get to upgrade your work-from-home space. The monitor world is a vast and confusing one, but there are compelling options that don’t break the bank. The Dell 24-inch UltraSharp U2415 will work nicely as a basic second screen. At $275, it gives you a 1080p resolution, IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio on an adjustable-height stand. While 27 inches is the sweet spot, giving you more room than any laptop screen can provide without being unwieldy, 24-inch monitors are better for those who have limited desk space to spare.

If you’re willing to splurge or simply want a more capable monitor, HP’s Z27 4K monitor is a good option. Its IPS LED display can be positioned horizontally or vertically and includes DisplayPort, HDMI and USB-C ports. While 1080p resolution will be sufficient for run-of-the-mill online work, you’ll want to spend the money for a 4K panel if you do any kind of creative work like photo editing, or if you want to stream video.

Buy Dell U2415 monitor at Dell - $275

Buy HP Z27 monitor at HP - $540

Keyboard

External keyboards are necessary for those with standard PCs, but they can also be a huge help if your laptop keyboard is, let’s say, subpar. (Looking at you 2018 MacBook Pro.) Logitech’s K780 stands out for its modern design, two-year battery life (running on AAA batteries), and its ability to be used wirelessly with up to three devices and switch between them in an instant. This feature is most useful when you’re working on your PC and your tablet at the same time. It also has a rubber cradle for propping mobile devices up to better viewing angles, and it works with Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS.

The K780 provides a lot of value for $80, but some won’t want to spend that much on a keyboard. Arteck has a solid wireless keyboard that lacks a number pad, making it more compact, a six-month battery life, and a $30 price tag.

Buy Logitech K780 at Best Buy - $80

Buy Arteck wireless keyboard at Amazon - $30

Mouse

Some may prefer trackpads, but a good mouse can give you more control over your PC. A great option is the $35 Razer Deathadder Elite gaming mouse. Now hear us out - just because it has a “gamer” aesthetic doesn’t mean it’s only good for targeting enemies in shooters. The Deathadder Elite is just the right size for most people, it has seven customizable buttons and an accurate, 16,000 dpi sensor. The fact that it’s a wired mouse is, arguably, its biggest downside - but at $35, it’s a small price to pay for an otherwise comfortable, easy-to-use mouse.