U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,704.54
    +15.87 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,870.95
    -60.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,993.71
    +72.14 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,363.59
    -13.42 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.76
    -0.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.20
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1375
    +0.0052 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    -0.0150 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3503
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2700
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,820.14
    -3,496.93 (-5.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,407.09
    -60.85 (-4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.96
    -35.24 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

Workday to acquire external workforce management startup VNDLY for $510M

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Workday announced this afternoon that it intends to acquire VNDLY, a Mason, OH startup that helps companies manage external workforce personnel for $510 million.

Workday helps companies manage finance and human resources tasks, and VNDLY fits nicely into the latter category providing them with software to manage contractors, a service that should come in handy at a time where it's increasingly difficult to fill full time job openings.

Pete Schlampp, chief strategy officer at Workday, says as the face of work changes, companies need a way to manage contractors and VNDLY gives them that. Folding that capability into the Workday platform expands their capabilities with an offering that customers will need in the future.

"VNDLY is at the forefront of the vendor management industry with an innovative and intuitive approach. The powerful combination of our technologies and talent will help customers better manage their evolving workforce dynamics, helping them keep pace with today’s changing world of work," Schlampp said in a statement.

Bringing the two companies together means that customers can manage internal and external workers from the same interface, saving HR personnel from switching context based on worker type. In addition, customers will be able to plan for workforce needs, regardless of the type, while managing internal and external compliance and risk requirements related to this type of worker.

The two companies were not strangers to each other as VNDLY lists Workday as an integration partner on its website. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter next year, which corresponds with Workday's Q42022 ending on 1/31/2022.

VNDLY is based in Mason, Ohio, and it marks the latest exit for a midwest startup. Other big midwest exits include Salesforce buying Indianapolis-based ExactTarget for $2.5 billion in 2013 and Cisco buying Ann Arbor, MI-based Duo for $2.35 billion in 2018.

The company was founded in 2017 and raised almost $58 million along the way, according to Crunchbase data. The company's largest and most recent round was a $35 million Series B at the end of 2019 led by Insight Partners.

Recommended Stories

  • Workday Stock Slides Despite Better-Than-Expected Earnings

    Workday stock lost ground in late trading, even though the provider of HR and financial software posted earnings that were slightly ahead of guidance.

  • Workday Q3 earnings beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Workday's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Stocks Mixed In Late Trade As Amazon Breaks Out, Apple Leads Dow; Chips, Retailers Rally

    The big benchmarks remained mixed in late afternoon trade Thursday, as Dow Jones stock Cisco held the industrials in the red.

  • Innoviz CEO discusses partnerships with Nvidia and BMW on LiDAR technology for autonomous vehicles

    Innoviz CEO Omer Keilaf joins Yahoo Finance to explain the use cases for LiDAR technology and how Innoviz is contributing to technological advances.&nbsp;

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These two stocks are built on artificial intelligence, and this foundation could enable them to redefine their space.

  • Applied Materials’ Forecast Misses Estimates on Supply-Chain Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc., the biggest maker of machinery used to manufacture semiconductors, slumped in late trading after supply-chain constraints forced it to give a downbeat forecast. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationA Denser City, But at What Cost?Hong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at T

  • Robinhood, others win dismissal of meme stock 'short squeeze' lawsuit

    A U.S. judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Robinhood Markets Inc and other brokerages of wrongly preventing retail investors from buying fast-rising "meme stocks," triggering a sell-off. In a decision on Wednesday, Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga of the federal court in Miami found no proof of an illegal conspiracy to cut off social media-fueled trading of GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and six other stocks. Investors in the proposed class action said the brokerages and Citadel Securities LLC colluded to halt a "short squeeze" that was causing billions of dollars of losses for Citadel and hedge funds that were betting on falling stock prices.

  • Apple Worker Who Led Protest Movement Is Leaving After Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Cher Scarlett, an Apple Inc. engineer who created a protest movement within the company over pay transparency and other workplace issues, is leaving the iPhone maker after reaching a settlement. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationA Denser City, But at What Cost?Hong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Te

  • You have to say ‘I do’ before ‘I quit,’ according to this analysis of the jobs market

    The so-called Great Resignation has erupted in America's consciousness, referring to the waves of people leaving the workforce and the difficulty companies are having in finding replacements.

  • Xbox Chief Says He’s Evaluating Relationship With Activision

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s head of Xbox said he’s “evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments,” in light of the recent revelations at the video game publisher.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationA Denser City, But at What Cost?Hong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces La

  • Raytheon business unit is doubling down on talent recruitment in D.C. area

    The war for talent has only intensified in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading many companies to ramp up their recruiting efforts. While several companies have talked about utilizing their telework capacity to recruit potential employees outside the D.C. market, Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s intelligence and space business unit is targeting the region to build its cadre of technology and engineering talent.

  • Court upholds couple’s $86 million award in Monsanto pesticide case

    California's highest court rejected on Wednesday a challenge by Monsanto Co.'s to $86.2 million in damages to a couple who developed cancer after spraying the company's Roundup weed-killer in their yards for three decades.

  • Macy's stock soars 20% amid strong quarter, plans for digital marketplace

    Macy's (M) is having its best day ever as shares rose 20%. The pop comes after posting better-than-expected quarterly results and teasing the launch of a digital marketplace in the second half of next year.

  • Hedge Fund Balyasny Bans Hiring From Ken Griffin’s Citadel Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Balyasny Asset Management says it can no longer hire from hedge fund Citadel’s Global Fixed Income business, a rare halt among rivals that often poach talent from each other.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationA Denser City, But at What Cost?Hong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialThe mov

  • Ford, GM Step Into Chip Business

    Ford said it had entered into a strategic agreement with U.S.-based chip maker GlobalFoundries to develop chips; separately, GM said it was also trying to forge deeper ties with chip makers.

  • 10 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now. The mining industry has shown resilience amid the pandemic. As per PwC, the top 40 mining companies in the world had […]

  • FDA reviews mRNA booster shots for all adults ahead of holiday travel

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the FDA's upcoming decision on whether to authorize Pfizer's and Moderna's mRNA COVID booster shots ahead of the holiday travel season, plus new Florida legislation banning vaccine mandates.

  • Activision Blizzard stock downgraded as misconduct charges bring a ‘significant amount of uncertainty’

    Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. are set to extend their slide Thursday after an analyst wrote that continued allegations of misconduct at the videogame company could further act as an "overhang" on the stock.

  • Exclusive: Venezuelan petrochemicals arrive in U.S. despite Washington trade curbs

    Venezuelan petrochemicals produced by joint ventures between state-run chemical firm Pequiven and foreign partners have arrived in the United States, despite Washington's efforts to limit trade with the OPEC oil and gas producer. At least two cargoes of methanol, a widely used industrial product whose prices have soared this year, have discharged at Houston area ports since October amid a rapid expansion of the South American country's global sales of petrochemicals and oil byproducts, according to tanker tracking and U.S. customs data. The shipments represent a new and unreported effort by Venezuela to boost revenues despite U.S. sanctions on its oil industry that cut vital crude exports to the lowest in 77 years.

  • More than 800 Activision Blizzard employees call for CEO Bobby Kotick to resign

    'We, the undersigned, no longer have confidence in the leadership of Bobby Kotick,' a petition reads.