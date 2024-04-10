Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer & Secretary Richard Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company on April 8, 2024.Richard Sauer has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 51,294 shares and making no purchases. The insider's latest transaction involved the sale of 8,447 shares at a price of $268.21 each, resulting in a total value of $2,265,516.87.The insider transaction history for Workday Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 46 recorded over the past year compared to just 1 insider buy. This trend can provide insights into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's performance and future outlook.

Workday Inc (WDAY) Chief Legal Officer & Secretary Richard Sauer Sells 8,447 Shares

On the valuation front, Workday Inc's shares were trading at $268.21 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $71.674 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 52.14, which is above the industry median of 26.825 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value estimate. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into a company's internal perspective. The recent sale by the insider, Richard Sauer, may be of interest to current and potential shareholders as they assess the company's stock performance and future prospects.

