Workday Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Sixth Consecutive Year

Workday, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises1. Workday was recognized as a Leader for the sixth consecutive year and positioned the highest for overall Ability To Execute.

The events of the past 18 months have emphasized the importance of having a unified HCM system that can help organizations keep pace with the changing world of work. More than 3,700 global customers, including Acxiom, Aurecon, BMO Financial Group, EMC Insurance Companies, Rocket Companies, Wellesley College, and more use Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to gain operational visibility, manage their workforce, and meet talent needs while helping them scale and grow their business.

Continued Innovations for the Employee Experience
Employee experience has moved to the top of the business agenda as organizations look to adopt new working models and invest in ways to keep employees engaged during changing workforce dynamics.

In March 2021, Workday completed its acquisition of Peakon to help provide better insights into employee experience, career development, and belonging and diversity initiatives. With real-time visibility into employee sentiment and productivity -- and their drivers -- Workday is enabling organizations to turn these insights into action and elevate the voice of their employees.

Workday has also delivered product innovations that offer customers a simple, connected, and more engaging employee experience with Workday Everywhere. By bringing Workday tasks and insights directly into digital workspaces where employees are already doing most of their collaboration and communicating, they can quickly access Workday without having to toggle between different applications.

Increased Investments in Skills
Amid the recovery from the pandemic-generated recession, skills have emerged as a critical component to managing and optimizing talent.

Organizations are continuing to adopt skills innovations from Workday. To date, more than 1,000 organizations are using Skills Cloud, which is included with Workday HCM, to more effectively hire, engage, and retain their workforce. As customers embrace a skills-based people strategy -- where workers are valued and rewarded for their skills and how they apply them to create organizational value -- they can incorporate skills across Workday HCM including Workday Recruiting, Workday Learning, Talent Marketplace, and Career Hub for a connected talent experience.

__________________________

1 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises,” by Sam Grinter, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Ranadip Chandra, John Kostoulas, October 19, 2021.

Customer Recognition
Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of October 22, 2021, Workday customer reviews include the following:

  • "Our priority for our HCM solution is one that can pull our people-centric data into one place, allowing us full visibility across the various journeys of our team members. Workday allows us to better understand, attract, and retain so we can maximize the talents of our team. With Workday's flexibility in configuration...we can pivot and shift as quickly as needed in our ever-changing workspace.” — Infrastructure and Operations, Finance [read full review]

  • “Workday HCM is a comprehensive...platform for all HR-related needs...including hiring, onboarding, payroll, performance, benefits, leave management, and core HR modules, which makes it easy for [the] human resource team. This tool allows lots of customization...and the user interface is intuitive...ability to integrate with other tools is easy.” — Sourcing, Procurement, and Vendor Management [read full review]

  • “Workday Human Capital Management is...one complete package with excellent features that are all merged in a single place. It connects your organization’s needs and helps you manage and deliver the best for better performance and positive growth.” — Infrastructure and Operations, Services [read full review]

Comment on the News
“The pandemic has brought to light the investments organizations need to make in their people – whether it’s creating engaging employee experiences, shifting to skills-based people strategies, or providing employees with the tools needed to learn and grow,” said David Somers, group general manager, office of the chief human resource officer, Workday. “With Workday HCM, customers have an industry-leading, unified system that gives them a holistic view of their people so they can be agile and respond to the evolving requirements of the new world of work, including keeping a pulse on employee experience and attracting and retaining the best talent.”

Additional Information

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries — from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2021. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Workday Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday’s plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday’s discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

Media Contact
Whitney Parker
media@workday.com


