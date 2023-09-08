Is Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Workday's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Workday had US$2.98b of debt in July 2023, down from US$4.12b, one year before. But it also has US$6.66b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$3.68b net cash.

How Healthy Is Workday's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Workday had liabilities of US$4.18b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.28b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$6.66b and US$1.27b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$467.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Workday's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$65.6b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Workday has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Workday can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Workday wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 18%, to US$6.7b. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Workday?

While Workday lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$1.5b. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. We'll feel more comfortable with the stock once EBIT is positive, given the lacklustre revenue growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Workday that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

