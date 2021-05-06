U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.75
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,141.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,514.50
    +23.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.30
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.05
    -0.58 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.49
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2005
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0080 (-0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    19.15
    -0.33 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3903
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3060
    +0.1170 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,960.48
    +2,240.64 (+4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,465.93
    +60.62 (+4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.30
    +116.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,201.51
    +388.88 (+1.35%)
     

WorkDone Appoints Dean Frost to Board of Directors

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / WorkDone Inc. ("WorkDone" or the "Company"), a pioneer in machine learning process transformation, today announced the election of Dean Frost to its board of directors.

WorkDone.AI Logo
WorkDone.AI Logo

WorkDone is a work heuristics platform that allows organizations to automate repetitive and complex transactions. Over the last year, WorkDone has helped many companies realize and maximize the full potential of both onsite and remote workforces. The Company is now entering a new chapter in their journey.

"WorkDone is excited to welcome Dean Frost to the WorkDone board of directors. Dean brings years of strategic executive experience to the table," said WorkDone CEO Joe Rogers. "His addition will complement and deepen our board's experience level, skill, and perspective and will result in our board being able to grow WorkDone significantly over the next few years. With Dean's proven track record of success, we believe he will provide valuable guidance and insight to our board and management team across all aspects of the business from customer acquisition to building out a world-class operation."

Mr. Frost was nominated and elected by WorkDone shareholders to serve on the WorkDone board of directors effective May 1, 2021. In connection with Mr. Frost's appointment, the board increased its size from 2 to 3 directors. Dean joins Joe Rogers and Padma Krishnamoorthy of Findability Sciences as a WorkDone director.

About Dean Frost
Mr. Frost has served in various senior executive positions with public companies for more than 30 years. These include his current role as Chairman and CEO of Elizabeth Shutters, the biggest consumer-direct shutter manufacturer in the Western U.S., TrustLink.org, a specialty review site focusing on lead generation and reputation management for personal and professional services, and Marden Woods, an investor in industrial real estate. Mr. Frost was previously the Executive Director at the Better Business Bureau for 8 years. Mr. Frost also held various positions as the CEO of StockPower and most notably as the Founder and Managing Director of Frost Capital Partners/Frost Capital Europe, which at the time was the largest investment bank worldwide in entertainment & education software. He has an MBA from the Harvard Business School and two Baccalaureates with honors in International Relations and International Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.

About WorkDone Inc.
WorkDone is a leading provider of AI-enabled digital transformation, best practice corporate memory, and business process monitoring. Their award-winning platform enables enterprises to evolve into world-class operations of productivity and efficiency. By using machine learning to monitor and analyze existing workflows eventually enabling full automation of complex transactions thereby allowing organizations to focus on higher value work. Work expertise is preserved seamlessly so that no institutional knowledge is lost if an employee retires or leaves the company.

Website: https://workdone.ai/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/workdoneai/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/workdoneai
Twitter: https://twitter.com/workdoneai
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/workdoneai/

Contact:
Public Relations
(213) 617-1434
investor@workdone.ai

SOURCE: WorkDone Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645049/WorkDone-Appoints-Dean-Frost-to-Board-of-Directors

