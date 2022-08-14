I worked out in the metaverse at a new VR-driven gym and I'm convinced it's the future of fitness

Brittany Chang/Insider

Fitness startup Roam149's New York City gym uses a VR treadmill to immerse runners into a variety of trails.

The treadmills' smooth-yet-fast tilts mimic the uphill and downhill slopes of the trails' terrains.

I visited the gym and now I'm convinced this tech could be the future of the fitness industry.

Goodbye Peloton, hello working out in the metaverse: I ran on the moon on a VR treadmill and now I'm convinced it's the future of the fitness industry.

Let me explain.

Roam149 is one of the latest gyms to open in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood.

Inside, there's a wall lined with gear like weights, Bosus, and a squat rack.

On the other side of the small gym, there are rows of treadmills that are individually separated by a thin "wall."

And there's a secret hidden in this equipment.

These aren't your typical treadmills available at everyday gym.

Instead, It's a virtual reality-powered treadmill that brings its runners, walkers, and hikers into a metaverse of unique trails without using a headset, according to the company.

Sounds intriguing? I agree. And that's why I decided to visit for a Wednesday afternoon workout.

When I first stepped inside, my "gym-timidation" and I didn't know what to expect. Working out in a metaverse? Do I look like Mark Zuckerberg's personal trainer to you?

I had my doubts (and by that, I mean my confusions). But now that I've tried the tech out, I'm hooked.

The use of virtual reality in fitness isn't a new concept, but until Roam149, I had never visited a conventional gym that integrated this tech into its equipment.

I work out at least five days a week and often find myself bored with strict monotonous workout routines, so variety is definitely an important factor for me.

Luckily, variety is built into Roam149's workouts, which center around an "immersive" treadmill.

Sure there are plenty of treadmill-driven fitness boutiques around New York City.

But none have Roam149's pièce de résistance, its "versafit pods."

I've personally never enjoyed running on a treadmill. "Just run outside," I used to say despite knowing treadmills put less stress on runners' joints.

But when the weather is blistering hot or insufferably cold, running outdoors can be intolerable for many people.

A normal treadmill will suffice. But many experienced runners will tell you it's not the same experience as running outdoors, especially if you're a trail runner who likes battling the terrain's uphills and downhills.

That's where Roam149 comes in.

Its treadmills operate in tandem with different programmed trails and courses by inclining and declining smoothly and immediately according to the programmed environment.

To create a more immersive run, every treadmill faces a large monitor and is separated from its neighboring equipment with tall black barriers to "create an illusion of light flow," Sid Raman, the founder of Roam149 and a passionate trail runner.

Raman, who has a background in robotics, thought of the idea behind the treadmill in July 2020.

"It was my goal to see if I can bring the person as close to being immersed into the scene [as possible]," Raman said.

Runners can use the rail-mounted touch screen to select a course, whether it be the full New York City Marathon route, a tropical beach, or even the moon.

From there, all controls are managed through arm movements via the wall-mounted camera. There's no need to look down to select a specific button.

For example, to start the course or increase the treadmill's speed, raise your right arm to a 90-degree angle.

To stop, extend both arms out.

And unlike the traditional treadmill, there's no need to manually adjust the incline or decline. Roam149's platform automatically tilts to mimic the uphill and downhill slopes you see on the monitor as you're running.

It's these shifts that make running on the treadmill feel like you're running the actual course.

And because it's placed so close to the large screen, the "metaverse" run feels completely immersive without using a VR headset.

I was amazed by how gently the treadmill moved with the terrain. During the moon path, it felt like I was actually running on a rocky environment, just without the fear of twisting my ankle.

And as I navigated the map and its slopes, I felt the uphills and downhills changing as quickly as I could move.

The startup also let me test Xero Shoes' running sandals while I tested the equipment. "The treadmill feels even more alive when you're wearing minimalist footwear," Raman said.

The flat sandals kept me on the balls of my feet. And the morning after, I woke up with unusually sore calves.

Outside of this virtual space, running in Manhattan can be tricky. You have to battle the packs of slow walkers who take up an entire sidewalk, streetlights, and worst of all, severe harassment.

But at Roam149, I didn't have to deal with any of this …

… and I was still able to run a dynamic course that was more entertaining than my typical running path around the city.

Being able to explore new trails — whether it be underwater or through a Tibetan monastery — kept the run engaging, fun, and game-like. And that's not an easy task for people who enjoy long runs.

Don't get me wrong — I still love my morning jogs outside.

But Roam149 showed me a side of VR-integrated running I never knew could exist. It felt like I was experiencing what could be the future of the fitness industry.

The gym turns running into a game with limitless possibilities.

And you'll never be bored: The team can add trails and courses "by the dozen" monthly, Raman said.

And these possibilities are endless. Roam149's designers and engineers can create whatever trail your heart desires (they already did the moon, after all).

The team can also replicate real courses like the Boston Marathon route using recorded footage, allowing remote runners to practice the real race.

But if you're more interested in the multiplayer gamification of fitness, Roam149 also has the perfect team-building platform for your interests.

Every course has two options: a pre-set trail or a free run with no path.

When you're on a free run, you can explore the entire map by changing your direction using intuitive gestures (pointing your arm in the direction you want to run in).

And if you want to race other pod-goers, you can go into the multiplayer mode to see the other runners on your screen.

"What we want to achieve is bringing together exercise, fitness, and entertainment," Raman said, noting that he wants to integrate more tasks like jumping to make it more game-like.

And it's not just running.

Roam149 also has "fusion" group classes starting at $40.

These classes integrate strength and bodyweight workouts, yoga, and meditation with sound healing and color therapy to create a diverse workout that targets cardio, strength, and relaxation.

The integration of "sound healing" through singing bowls and color therapy through changing LED lights on the ceiling may seem "woo-woo" and counterintuitive to a workout that's otherwise heavily centered around virtual reality, robotics, and metaverses.

But here, I found the juxtaposition created a well-rounded routine and the perfect meditative end to the workout.

Non-membership access to the gym is $34 a visit, although you could pay $400 for monthly unlimited visits.

If you prefer a more personalized workout, you can also book a private 60-minute session with a trainer for $150.

And if you're treadmill-adverse, the startup will soon integrate the "terrain-following technology" into more platforms.

Imagine a cycling platform with real uphills and downhills. Or a rowing machine that feels like you're actually battling waves. The startup is now creating both.

And depending on business in the coming months, Raman could consider opening more locations, expanding its products, or even licensing its tech for existing treadmill companies to use.

At some point in the future, the fitness startup may even sell its treadmills directly to consumers. But for now, that's not part of the immediate business plan.

"No one's ever seen this," Noble said. "We're getting people that are just interested in trying something different."

