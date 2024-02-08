Worker dies after injury at Homewood-Flossmoor High School construction site

A masonry worker injured Wednesday on a construction site at Homewood-Flossmoor High School’s science building has died as a result of his injuries, according to Flossmoor and High School District 233.

Ronald P. Simonson, 63, died at 11:58 Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. A cause of death has not yet been given.

Flossmoor Fire and Police departments arrived at the school at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday and brought Simonson to Advocate South Suburban Hospital, the village said in a news release.

School continued for the rest of the day and no students or teachers were harmed, according to the district.

The nature of the accident is not immediately clear but an investigation spearheaded by an unnamed private firm and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is underway, officials said.

In an email to parents, the district was unclear about whether anyone in the school witnessed the fatal accident.

“While there was very limited opportunity for students or staff to have seen the accident based on its location at the construction site, the school’s Counseling Department is prepared to speak with any students or staff members who are experiencing reactions,” the statement read.

hsanders@chicagotribune.com