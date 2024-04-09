Worker shortages top concern for Iowa's largest employers, survey shows

A 'Now Hiring' sign is posted outside a hotel. Iowa business leaders say in a new survey that worker shortages are their biggest challenge.

The latest quarterly report by the Iowa Business Council takes a bullish view of the state’s economy but retains a familiar, bluesy refrain: There aren't enough workers.

The quarterly survey of Iowa’s largest 22 employers showed improvement in their overall economic outlook for the state after two relatively flat quarters, with IBC members expressing positive sentiments, a news release on the report said.

But finding and retaining enough workers is still a major barrier for Iowa’s top executives, with 68% listing it as their primary business challenge.

The lack of workers, IBC President Joe Murphy said in an interview, could be a limiting factor in the growth of Iowa’s economy.

“That's the number one concern that we have when you think about future opportunities for expansion from our individual company levels, but then also future economic expansion in our economy as well," Murphy said. "Our workforce and our overall population is what's going to really hold us back from potential opportunities in the future and that's really the number one thing that that we're focused on at the Business Council, is making sure that we're putting in place policies and programs that will enable more skilled workers of all stripes to come into Iowa and stay in Iowa.”

No aspect of Iowa's economy is immune to the shortage, he said.

“It really cuts across every single industry, every single sector and that's something that I think is really unique to our workforce situation is that it’s not confined to one area," he said. "All of our companies are looking across a broad spectrum of individuals and skill sets.”

IBC president says Iowa needs marketing drive to attract workers

Murphy said Iowa will likely need an increased focus on marketing to attract employees from beyond its borders.

“Our birth rates have never been lower in this state and nationally as well," he said. "When you think about the individuals that are leaving the workforce for any sort of reason over time, there's not going to be as many of them entering the workforce. Our population among high school graduates each year is less than the year prior. And so that has an impact on the overall available labor force as well.”

Story continues

Murphy said Iowa has a case to make for itself. It ranks in the top 10 states for affordability, combined with increasing median income and efforts to lower taxes in recent year, he said.

But Iowa isn't alone in its worker shortfall or need to focus on attracting newcomers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report released in February found workforce shortages across the nation, with Iowa's in better shape than 39 other states and the District of Columbia. It has 67 unemployed workers for every 100 job openings, far better than regional rival North Dakota, with ranked second-worst with 30 workers for every 100 jobs. Neighboring South Dakota and Nebraska also were in the top 10 for worker shortages.

Could rehabbing prisoners be a solution?

Murphy echoed former Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, who in a recent op-ed in the Register wrote that effective rehabilitation of Iowa’s prison population could be an untapped source to reduce worker shortages.

Upmeyer’s advocated for an Iowa House bill that would incentivize Iowans on probation to find and keep jobs by allowing them to reduce their terms every six months they have verifiable employment, or through completion of various educational and vocational training programs.

“That is something that would definitely be intriguing to us,” Murphy said, adding, “We just have to get a little more creative.”

IBC representatives visited the North Central Correctional Facility in Rockwell City last summer and were impressed with the registered apprenticeship programs offered there, he said.

“They’ve got folks engaged in welding and machining and some of them actually are allowed to go off site and work for 12 hours or however long and then come back to the facility," he said. “At the end of the day they learn a skill and they're able to able to hopefully have a have a better opportunity in life once they get done with their time, which is so important from a recidivism rate.”

Costs, business climate also concerns in survey

Trailing worker shortages in the IBC survey as a major issue of concern was the increasing cost of products and service inputs at 53%. The third-ranking issue was an unfavorable business climate at 47%.

The survey's overall economic outlook index scored 63.16, an increase of 3.51 points from the previous quarter and 2.66 points above the historical average of 60.50. If the index measures above 50, sentiment is positive.

Finding and retaining enough workers continues to be the top concern of executives with the Iowa Business Council.

Joe Murphy, president of the Iowa Business Council

Iowa Workforce Development's top 10 job postings as of April 1

Registered nurses ― 3,782 Retail salespersons ― 847 Nursing assistants ― 809 Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses ― 718 Stockers and order fillers ― 681 Physicians, all other ― 650 First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers ― 584 Fast food and counter workers ― 535 Customer service representatives ― 535 Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers ― 485

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa doesn't have enough workers, top employers say in survey