Workers in these 22 states will see a minimum-wage increase in 2024: See the map

Twenty-two states are set to increase minimum wages at the beginning of 2024. By January 1, seven states and Washington, D.C., will have minimum wages of at least $15 an hour. Maryland, New Jersey and New York are all set to increase their wages at the beginning of the new year.

Map shows how minimum wage compares across the country

Some cities and regions have higher minimum wages compared to the state, to account for cost of living and rising inflation.

For example, New York City, Westchester and Long Island are increasing their minimum wage to $16 an hour at the beginning of the new year. The rest of New York will have a $15 minimum wage.

Twenty states will continue to have a legal minimum wage of $7.25 next year.

Which states have no minimum wage laws?

There is no minimum wage law in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, or Tennessee, so minimum wages default to federal law at $7.25.

In Georgia and Wyoming, the state minimum wage is lower than the federal minimum wage at $5.15 an hour. But, many employers are subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act and must pay the Federal minimum wage.

Wages in California: Fast food workers will earn at least $20 per hour in the golden state.

Which states are increasing their minimum wages next year?

According to data from GovDocs, here's how minimum wage is increasing next year:

Alaska: Increasing from $10.85 to $11.73

Arizona: Increasing from $13.85 to $14.35

California: Increasing from $15.50 to $16

Colorado: Increasing from $13.65 to $14.42

Connecticut: Increasing from $15 to $15.69

Delaware: Increasing from $11.75 to $13.25

Washington, D.C.: $17 minimum wage (annually adjusted for inflation)

Florida: Increasing from $12 to $13 (on September 30)

Hawaii: Increasing from $12 to $14

Illinois: Increasing from $13 to $14

Maine: Increasing from $13.80 to $14.15

Maryland: Increasing to $15 for employers of all size

Michigan: Increasing from $10.10 to $10.33

Minnesota: Increasing from $10.59 to $10.85 for large employers, and $8.63 to $8.85 for other employees

Missouri: Increasing from $12 to $12.30

Montana: Increasing from $9.95 to $10.30

Nebraska: Increasing from $10.50 to $12

Nevada: Increasing from $10.25 or $11.25 (depending on health benefits) to $12

New Jersey: Increasing from $14.13 to $15.13

New York: Increasing from $14.20 to $15

Ohio: Increasing from $10.10 to $10.45

Oregon: $14.20 minimum wage (annually adjusted for inflation)

Rhode Island: Increasing from $13 to $14

South Dakota: Increasing to $11.20 (indexed, increases each year)

Vermont: Increasing from $13.18 to $13.67

Washington: Increasing from $15.74 to $16.28

Story continues

Pay raise: Bank of America increases minimum wage for fifth consecutive year

How many workers make federal minimum wage or less?

According to the Department of Labor, 78.7 million workers ages 16 and older were paid at hourly rates, making up 55.6% of all wage and salary workers. Of those hourly workers, about 1 million were paid wages at or below the federal minimum wage, making up 1.3% of all hourly paid workers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which states are increasing their minimum wage in 2024?