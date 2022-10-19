Workers at Apple stores in Australia went on strike for an hour and are refusing to repair AirPods or handle deliveries in a dispute over pay and conditions

Some Apple workers in Australia went on strike on Tuesday. Loren Elliott/Reuters

Dozens of Apple workers in Australia went on strike on Tuesday in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The workers are now refusing to repair AirPods, fix screens, or handle deliveries.

Union official Josh Cullinan said the strike represented landmark action by Australian unions.

Dozens of workers at Apple stores in Australia went on strike for an hour and are refusing to undertake some tasks as a dispute over pay and working conditions escalates, reports say.

The Retail and Fast Food Workers' Union announced on Tuesday that workers had walked off the job at two stores in Brisbane, Queensland and one in Newcastle, New South Wales.

The same staff were now refusing to undertake some tasks such as installing screen protectors, repairing AirPods and handling deliveries, The New York Times reported.

The action follows the failure to reach an agreement over a pay deal that would have included a real-terms wage cut and the prospect of some staff working 60 hour weeks without overtime pay, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Only about 150 of Apple's 4,000 employees are taking industrial action, Reuters reported, but union secretary Josh Cullinan said the strike was historically significant.

"Apple workers represented by RAFFWU have stepped up where no other retail workers in Australian history have gone. They are striking for a fair deal," Cullinan said.

"Apple has refused to bargain in good faith, hardly budging from a wage-cutting sub-standard deal which pays less than the minimum Award wage, without set rosters, and without any work/life balance."

Apple workers were not permitted to speak to media but made comments that could be heard by reporters, per The Herald.

"We want a living wage that keeps up with inflation," a worker identifying himself as Max said.

"We want work/life balance. We want rosters that are predictable. These are things that other employees around the country get at a minimum."

Joining the striking staff in Brisbane was Stephen Bates, who had worked at the Chermside store for five years before being elected to federal parliament in May as an Australian Greens MP.

Bates told The Herald he knew first-hand why the workers were protesting: "You're supposed to be available seven days a week and even though you're hired as part-time or full-time, your roster can change at the last minute, the day before you're supposed to go in."

Apple said in an emailed statement: "We are committed to providing an excellent experience for our customers and teams, and proud to reward our valued team members in Australia with strong compensation and exceptional benefits. Apple is among the highest-paying employers in Australia and we've made many significant enhancements to our industry-leading benefits, including new educational and health and wellness programs."

The push for unionization comes as more workers across the US ramp up their own efforts for collective action amid soaring inflation and stagnant wages.

In June, an Apple store in Towson, Maryland became the first to officially unionize. Last Friday workers at a store in Oklahoma City also voted to unionize and will be represented by the Communications Workers of America.

On Christmas Eve last year, HuffPost reported that more than 50 Apple employees walked off the job in a protest over working conditions.

Read the original article on Business Insider