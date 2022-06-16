U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,810.75
    +21.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,817.00
    +156.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,662.75
    +69.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.10
    +12.80 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.23
    +0.92 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    +13.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    +0.26 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0447
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • Vix

    29.62
    -3.07 (-9.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2163
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4030
    +0.5840 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,468.79
    +470.29 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.81
    +30.57 (+6.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,694.05
    +367.89 (+1.40%)
     

Workers at Canadian National Railway threaten to strike

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian National Railway train travels eastward on a track in Montreal
In this article:
  • CNI

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday a union representing about 750 workers in the country could potentially go on a strike on June 18.

The company said that it had received a strike notice from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), with a 72-hour notice period.

The Montreal-based rail service provider said it remained positive that a deal with the union can be reached, adding that it will continue to negotiate with the union in good faith.

The company has also offered to resolve the remaining differences, which are predominantly on wages and benefits, through binding arbitration.

Canadian National Railway faced a major eight-day railway labour strike back in 2019.

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

