Workers at Canadian National Railway threaten to strike

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday a union representing about 750 workers in the country could potentially go on a strike on June 18.

The company said that it had received a strike notice from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), with a 72-hour notice period.

The Montreal-based rail service provider said it remained positive that a deal with the union can be reached, adding that it will continue to negotiate with the union in good faith.

The company has also offered to resolve the remaining differences, which are predominantly on wages and benefits, through binding arbitration.

Canadian National Railway faced a major eight-day railway labour strike back in 2019.

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)