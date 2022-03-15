U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

Workers' Compensation Industry Leader Jennifer Ryon Joins FIGUR8 as Executive VP of Commercial Operations

·3 min read

BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIGUR8, the digital health startup that's developed the most advanced wearable musculoskeletal health decision support technology on the market, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Ryon as Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations amid the rapid pace of demand from the commercial payer industry for the MIT spin-off's breakthrough technology. Ryon joins FIGUR8 from Prime Health Services, a leading medical cost containment company with a nationally recognized preferred provider (PPO) network in workers' compensation, auto liability, group health, indigent care and personal injury, where she held various senior leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer.

Jennifer Ryon joins FIGUR8 as EVP of Commercial Operations.

In her role at FIGUR8, Ryon will lead the company's fast-growing practice in payer partnerships, building the company's commercial infrastructure — operations, sales, market access — to scale FIGUR8's continued growth in the payer market.

Scott Sexton, President and Chief Business Officer of FIGUR8, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to FIGUR8. Jennifer has an exceptional track record of developing high-performing sales and service teams and growing nascent markets that deliver profitable growth. A proven leader, Jennifer has managed one of the industry's most comprehensive provider networks in highly competitive and complex markets. Jennifer understands the unique needs of our industry, effectively serving the interests of multiple stakeholders, including patients, providers and payers. Jennifer joins FIGUR8 at a key moment and we look forward to her expertise and customer-focused leadership in accelerating our ability to scale FIGUR8's capabilities."

Ryon brings over sixteen years of experience in client success strategy, revenue growth, customer service, account management, and driving customer value. Committed to the industry and women's growth, she has been a passionate Board Member for the Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation (www.allianceofwomen.org) since January 2019 and currently serves as Vice President.

Jennifer Ryon, Executive VP of Commercial Operations of FIGUR8, said: "After spending time with FIGUR8 it quickly became apparent to me that the company developed breakthrough technology with accessible precision analytics to the standard musculoskeletal clinical assessment in a way that's never been done before. I am excited to join FIGUR8 and its efforts in accelerating the digital transformation of musculoskeletal health while improving the experience by payers, providers, and patients alike."

Today's announcement follows a succession of hires to expand the commercial team, including the recent appointment of Sean Melnick as Vice President of Provider Partnerships.

Nan-Wei Gong, CEO and Co-Founder of FIGUR8, said: "FIGUR8's technology has increasingly become an indispensable solution to support decisions regarding musculoskeletal health conditions. Jennifer and Sean are invaluable additions to FIGUR8's leadership team as we grow to address the fast-growing, multi-market adoption from payers, providers and employers."

In continued demand, FIGUR8 was most recently awarded a phase II STTR contract with the U.S. Air Force. FIGUR8's technology is in deployments with major health systems, insurance carriers, government organizations and Fortune 500 businesses that include Toppan and Parker Hannifin. FIGUR8's technology drives significant improvements in patient outcomes and lowers re-injury rates while generating significant cost savings for employers, healthcare systems and both commercial health and casualty insurance carriers.

About FIGUR8
FIGUR8 is creating the most advanced wearable musculoskeletal (MSK) technology on the market. Its powerful, lightweight system combines clinically smart biosensors, intuitive software and AI to improve musculoskeletal health at every point of care — from injury through full recovery. FIGUR8 has developed the first musculoskeletal health decision support system of its kind that can accurately pinpoint the source and severity of an injury while showing real-time recovery visibility. Powering FIGUR8's solution is breakthrough technology developed over years by MIT engineers in collaboration with Mass General Brigham clinicians. For more info, visit www.figur8tech.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workers-compensation-industry-leader-jennifer-ryon-joins-figur8-as-executive-vp-of-commercial-operations-301502541.html

SOURCE FIGUR8

