Workers with criminal records are ‘the future of our economy' and a massive untapped talent pool, some business leaders argue. Here's why giving them a second shot is a big win for all

After Shaquon Kelley completed a web development program in 2020, he applied for numerous tech jobs for which he was qualified but kept landing into the same issue in the hiring process — the background check.

“When they ran the background check, that’s when they would stop,” says Kelley, who was incarcerated for marijuana possession in college.

Kelley is one of the more than 70 million Americans with criminal records who face significant barriers to re-entering the workforce.

And with employers these days turning over rocks to find help, advocates argue this oft-overlooked talent pool presents a tidy solution to that growing problem.

It’s hard to find work after prison

For nearly 1-in-3 Americans with criminal records, looking for work can feel doubly challenging. Not only do they have to carry the stigma of having been incarcerated, but spending time in prison can also disrupt a person’s pursuit of higher education, acquiring useful job skills and building a solid social or professional network.

According to a 2021 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, out of over 50,000 people released from federal prisons in 2010, about a third did not find employment in their first four years out of prison. Even those who did held an average of 3.4 jobs during the four-year time frame, suggesting these positions may have lacked upward mobility or security.

And pay falls short as well: In the first few months of their employment, they were making roughly half of the median American worker’s wage — while after four years, they earned less than 84 cents for every dollar of the median wage.

Workers with criminal records are typically limited to sectors like construction, manufacturing, food services and retail, as well as temporary work. And for racialized workers, the employment landscape can be even more limited, with research showing that compared to Black and Hispanic workers, white folks with criminal records are significantly more likely to secure jobs and earn higher wages post-prison — even when white respondents showed high rates of drug addiction and longer prison times.

Employers can benefit from hiring the formerly incarcerated

The U.S. has been contending with a labor shortage for years, and with more Americans aging into retirement, employers will need to get creative to fill those roles.

Advocates argue the formerly incarcerated present a golden employment opportunity. Some studies show that workers with criminal records tend to be more engaged at work and loyal to their employers for offering them a second chance — which can translate into less risk of turnover or lost productivity.

And over 80% of HR professionals and business leaders who hired individuals who’ve been incarcerated say workers with criminal records perform just as well — or even better — than other employees, according to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Foundation.

"You don't want to miss out on that talent; you don't want to miss out on all the people who could make your company great,” says Kelley. “When you have fair chance hiring, I think that you're giving people who deserve a second chance that chance."

More employers are opening up doors to the formerly incarcerated

For Kelley, that second chance made the difference between oscillating between minimum wage jobs for several years after his charge to taking on a six-figure position at Dropbox.

He’s since moved on to work as a technical coach at Slack’s Next Chapter, an engineering apprenticeship program for formerly incarcerated individuals — where he also apprenticed back in 2020. Next Chapter’s network of hiring partners also includes other tech companies, like Dropbox, Zoom and PayPal.

And JPMorgan Chase’s Second Chance Business Coalition — which provides employers with resources to hire and promote people with criminal records — is partnered with companies like Bank of America, American Airlines and Walmart.

Around two-thirds of HR professionals indicated their organization hired individuals with a criminal record in 2021, according to the SHRM. And over half said they’d be willing to hire individuals with criminal records, compared to just over a third who said the same in 2018.

“I do think that there's going to be a wider coalition of forward-thinking CEOs who recognize that when their companies are facing an employment crisis … that there are people in communities who are excited to get to work and are looking for employers that are excited to have them,” says Kimberly McGlonn, CEO and founder of manufacturing start-up Grant Blvd, which produces sustainably sourced fashion and provides living wage jobs for women, including the formerly incarcerated.

At Grant Blvd, she’s launching a workforce development program to teach justice-impacted workers how to sew, with the aim of employing most of them after the program ends. The start-up is also partnering with local nonprofits to provide participants with support in their transition from incarceration.

“I think that the future of our economy rests essentially in our ability to make sure that our citizens are able to get access to that living wage work,” McGlonn says.

Employers need to provide the right tools and care

But it’s not just enough to provide access, McGlonn adds that employers need to be mindful that these workers may be dealing with other issues, like addiction, the trauma of having been incarcerated and the challenges of reunification with family.

Kelley, for example, ended up quitting Dropbox after two years because he was struggling with the pressures of the role.

“It was an environment where you had to go your hardest, you had to be on your A-game, you had to pull your weight,” he recounts. “I felt like I wasn't pulling my weight.”

Kelley adds it would have helped to have someone to talk to when he was making the transition, explaining that going from a prison setting to a professional environment is a massive shift.

Now at Next Chapter, he mentors apprentices going through the same training he did and makes sure they’re getting the support they need to be successful at their jobs.

“They’re coming from a background where there’s a lack of support — and when they come out [of prison], there’s still a lack of support,” Kelley says.

“And so to have an employer that's looking out for you, supporting you in the areas that you need, that goes a long way in your growth in a company, and just as a person.”

