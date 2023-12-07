Workers, employers advance businesses success

Dec. 6—Claremore's business community continues to show signs of growth and vitality as workers at one local grocery store learn they will be receiving holiday bonuses and others are recognized for skills and ingenuity in the workplace.

Named in this week's business round-up are Reasor's, RCB Bank, Baker Hughes and Farm Bureau among others.

Reasor's gifts employees holiday bonus

REASOR's parent company Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) announced the company is giving all employee-partners, with at least one year of uninterrupted service, the equivalent of one-half week's pay. Those with less than one year of service will receive prorated amounts. This totals a $3.6 million dollar investment in employee-partners in the form of special checks for Christmas.

Claremore inventors' named in submersible pump feature patent

BAKER HUGHES OILFIELD OPERATIONS, LLC, Houston, Texas, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11821431 B2, initially filed Nov. 6, 2020) developed by four inventors Zheng Ye, Claremore; Michael Forsberg, Claremore; Risa Rutter, Claremore; and Brett T. Williams, Claremore, for "Centralizing features in electrical submersible pump."

Claremore banker honored for work at OBA Compliance School

Bridgette Burnett, with RCB BANK, in Claremore, has been named an "Honors Graduate" of the 2023 Oklahoma Bankers Association Compliance School.

Burnett was among the 47 students who attended the school in August at the OBA Harris Event Center in Oklahoma City. The OBA Compliance School, conducted annually, trains bank employees to deal with the many laws and regulations that affect bank lending and deposit functions.

Tulsa group receives patent for reality glasses for use in surgery

RAYTRX, LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma has been assigned a patent (No. US 11819273 B2, initially filed Sept. 28, 2020) developed by five inventors Michael Hayes Freeman, Tulsa; Mitchael C. Freeman, Sapulpa; Jordan Boss, Tulsa; Brian Santee, Tulsa; and David Cary, Tulsa, for "Augmented and extended reality glasses for use in surgery visualization and telesurgery."

County Farm Bureau awarded Six-Star Award

Rogers County Farm Bureau has been awarded the Six-Star Presidential Award for their efforts to furthering agriculture and rural Oklahoma during the Oklahoma's Farm Bureau's 82nd annual meeting in Oklahoma City.

Other counties to receive the award are Cherokee, Comanche, Mayes, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Payne counties. All excelled in six program areas. Rogers County was also recognized for meeting its membership quotas.

Collinsville man named in plug container patent

Two inventors, Henry E. Rogers, Collinsville, and Nicolas Rogozinski, Evergreen, Colorado, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11828129 B1, initially filed Feb. 3, 2021) for "Plug container, method and apparatus."

Forsberg develops new bearing sleeve attachment Baker Hughes

BAKER HUGHES OILFIELD OPERATIONS, LLC, Houston, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11828290 B2, initially filed Sept. 22, 2021) developed by Michael Forsberg, Claremore, Oklahoma, for "Rotor section with attached bearing sleeves for submersible pump motor."

Owasso woman develops new dental sedation medicine

THERAPEUTIC SEDATION SOLUTIONS, LLC, Rogers, Arkansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11826371 B2, initially filed Dec. 6, 2021) developed by Pamala Lea Wilson, Owasso, Oklahoma, and James Liddell McCarley, Little Rock, Arkansas, for "Oral formulation of clonidine and midazolam for sedation in dental procedures."

Oklahoma mortgage payments found 7th most affordable in nation

Research finds Oklahoma mortgage holders take out an average loan of $165,634 for home mortgages and has been ranked seventh-most affordable in the nation.

An average monthly payment of $1,101 comes in as 23.68% of the state's average monthly income of $4,652. These findings reported by research conducted by SelfStorage.com.

West Virginia is the state in which mortgage payments are on average, the most affordable. With an average home value in the state of approximately $158,000, after an ordinary (17%) down payment, the average West Virginian loan amount comes in around $131,000. On a common 30-year, 7% fixed-rate mortgage, the average monthly payment in the state is just $873.27.

This study identified other more affordable states as Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky, ranked second to sixth.