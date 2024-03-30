Workers in Knoxville get wage gains and bolster other benefits in new pact with Hormel

Hormel workers in Knoxville overwhelmingly approved a new four-year contract Friday, avoiding a strike.

Ratification of the new pact will mean wage increases of $4 an hour spread out over the life the contract, as well as nearly doubling bereavement leave, protecting health care benefits and increasing both pensions and 401K benefits for the approximately 200 employees covered by the contract, all provisions that union officials say are important to the workers being represented.

Hormel workers in Knoxville picketed the company earlier in March but were able to ratify a new four-year contract Friday to avoid a strike.

The new contract represents the largest wage increase in the plant’s history, according to Mark McRoberts, business agent for The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) representing the employees.

“This victory could not have happened without the hard work of the members at the Knoxville plant. While we celebrate this historic and much-deserved victory, the work will continue. We will dedicate ourselves to enforcing this and ensuring that Hormel lives up to their commitments over the next four years,” McRoberts said.

Friday’s vote came after the union had unanimously rejected the company’s initial offer at the beginning of March, but approved extending the existing agreement until April 5 so additional talks could take place.

Union workers did picket the plant earlier this month to express their frustration about not finalizing an agreement with Hormel. McRoberts said at that time that the union was prepared to strike if an acceptable contract wasn’t negotiated.

Wages were the primary stumbling block but there also were concerns over bereavement leave and scheduling. The initial offer was to increase wages by $2.05 over four years at the plant that processes dry sausage, McRoberts said.

UFCW is the largest private union in the United States representing 1.3 million workers in all 50 states, according to McRoberts.

Kevin Baskins covers jobs and the economy for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at kbaskins@registermedia.com.

