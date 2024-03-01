Workers at Kroger authorize a strike, but Princeton store not impacted by vote

Mar. 1—PRINCETON — United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 Union announced Friday that Kroger union members have voted in favor of authorizing a strike at 38 stores in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

The announcement means the union bargaining committee can call a strike at any moment, but workers were not on strike as for Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the union.

Jonathan Williams, communications director for the Local 400 Union, said the Kroger located in Princeton is under a separate contract and is not impacted by the strike vote.

"This vote has sent a powerful message to Kroger that they must do better if they expect us to ratify a contract," the union's bargaining committee said in its announcement to members. "Now, we are ready to sit down with the company and negotiate an agreement that we can recommend for ratification. If not, we are ready to continue to do whatever it takes to get a fair contract. By sticking together, we will win."

The union has reached out to the company in hopes of continuing negotiations and will have an announcement on next steps for a potential work stoppage later Friday.

The vote was conducted in select stores this week and ballots were tallied Friday. Members voted 1,375 — 214 (87%) to reject the company's contract proposal and 1,347 — 229 (85%) to authorize a strike.

The potential work stoppage could impact approximately 3,000 workers at 38 stores in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky:

West Virginia:

Kroger #668, Box 1264, Mt. Gay, WV 25637

Kroger #708, McGraw & Main Streets, Ripley, WV 25271

Kroger #714, 350 Patterson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505

Kroger #722, PO Box 2609, Rt 4 & 20, South Buckhannon, WV 26201

Kroger #725, 1439 MacCorkle Ave SW, St Albans, WV 25177

Kroger #730, 450 11th St, Elkins, WV 26241

Kroger #734, 518 Park Center US Rt 60, Rainelle, WV 25962

Kroger #739, 2908 State St, Gassaway , WV 26624

Kroger #743, 308 Stokes Dr, Hinton, WV 25951

Kroger #752, 2007 East 7th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Kroger #753, 930 Division St, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Kroger #754, 10635 MacCorkle Ave SE, Marmet, WV 25315

Kroger #755, 1851 Earl Core Rd, Morgantown, WV 26505

Kroger #763, 5450 Big Tyler Rd, Charleston, WV 25312

Kroger #765, 180 Red Oak Shop Ctr, Ronceverte, WV 24970

Kroger #768, 981 Dunbar Village, Dunbar, WV 25064

Kroger #769, #5 Riverwalk Mall, South Charleston, WV 25303

Kroger #770, 151 Beaver Plaza , PO Box 579, Beaver, WV 25813

Kroger #772, 5717 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25304

Kroger #774, 102 Emily Dr, Clarksburg, WV 26301

Kroger #778, 500 Delaware Ave, Charleston, WV 25302

Kroger #780, 411 Mall Rd, Oak Hill, WV 25901

Kroger #782, 19 7th Ave , Huntington, WV 25701

Kroger #785, 1100 Fledder John Rd, Charleston, WV 25314

Kroger #788, 6360 US Route 60, Barboursville, WV 25504

Kroger #790, 133 Beckley Crossing, Beckley, WV 25802

Kroger #792, 2627 5th Ave, Huntington, WV 25702

Kroger #794, 101 Great Teays Blvd, Scott Depot, WV 25560

Kroger #805, 1734 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801

Kroger #807, 223 The Crossing Shop Center, Elkview, WV 25071

Kroger #813, 500 Suncrest Town Center, Morgantown, WV 26505

Kroger #817, PO Box 1209 Rt 85 Hopkins Rd, Danville, WV 25053

Ohio:

Kroger #776, 40 Acme St, Marietta, OH 45750

Kroger #781, 6306 State Rt 7, Proctorville, OH 45669

Kroger #799, 1008 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714

Kroger #800, 401 Matthew St, Marietta, OH 45750

Kentucky:

Kroger #783, 711 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Ashland, KY 41101

Kroger #796, 370 Diedrick Blvd, Ashland, KY 41101

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com