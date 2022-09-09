U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,062.60
    +56.42 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,152.89
    +378.37 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,084.44
    +222.31 (+1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.29
    +29.38 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.86
    +2.32 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.80
    +4.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    +0.18 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0042
    +0.0040 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2790
    -0.0130 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1583
    +0.0082 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4380
    -1.6490 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,051.08
    +1,795.38 (+9.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.85
    +18.25 (+3.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,373.98
    +111.92 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Workers at private liquor store win union at a third location as wave of unionization across BC continues

SEIU Local 2
·3 min read
SEIU Local 2
SEIU Local 2

Berezan Hospitality Group Liquor Store employees have joined SEIU Local 2 at three locations in the Lower Mainland and Interior

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers at Berezan Hospitality Group’s liquor store in Surrey won their union late Thursday after applying with 100 percent union support at the BC Labour Relations Board. Their union application comes within a week of two other stores unionizing with the Service Employees International Union Local 2.

“Workers are demanding more respect and safety on the job everywhere,” said Mark Tremblett, who has been working with the company for nearly four years. “The increased cost of living is making it difficult for working people to have a decent living, so we knew it was time to act and demand the dignity and respect we deserve.”

Berezan Hospitality Group operates nine liquor stores across BC as well as a ski resort, casinos and other businesses. Last week, workers at the company’s Kelowna and Port Moody locations certified their unions at the BC Labour Relations Board.

“We’re really proud to be the first unionized private liquor store in Kelowna,” said Cody Dilullo, an employee at the location in Kelowna and one of the leaders in the union drive at Berezan. “This location has a long history in the community, and we’re excited for its continued success.”

Following the union wins at the first two stores, Berezan Hospitality Group extended an unheard of nearly 10% wage increase to all its employees except for its two unionized stores, which came into effect on September 1.

In response, SEIU Local 2 filed an Unfair Labour Practice at the BC Labour Relations Board arguing that the timing of these wage increases is discriminatory and meant to be an inducement for the non-union stores to not join the union and for the current unionized members to leave the union. SEIU is asking that the same 10 percent increase apply to the two unionized stores before collective bargaining commences.

“It’s clear why this increase was extended to our store,” added Tremblett, whose co-workers unionized following the wage increase. “When the minimum wage went up in June, some of my co-workers got a small bump, some of us got nothing at all. This 10% simply brings us to where we were before inflation spiked, which is still too low.”

SEIU local 2 represents workers across British Columbia in the liquor production, distribution and retail industry including Mission Hill Winery, Westgate Liquor Store, Molson-Coors Beverage Company, Turning Point Brewery, Granville Island, and Okanagan Springs.

“We are looking forward to the company’s continued growth and success by investing in their workers who make this all possible,” says Marissa Iacobucci, from the Port Moody location. “As a worker, it’s so important to understand your rights and it’s exciting to watch my colleagues advocate for themselves and each other! My co-workers, as well as all liquor and retail workers deserve fairness, respect, and security. We are proud to be part of the recent movement and to have the support of SEIU Local 2.”

Contact: Chester Duggan
cduggan@seiulocal2.ca
236-333-1376


Recommended Stories

  • People Hate Wendy's Latest Stance (it's Not About Food)

    The world has become more aware of matters of race, sexual orientation, age, and identity than ever before thanks to the immense reach of social media, a set of circumstances that some folks like to angrily refer to as "woke culture." This practice is known as virtue signaling, and there's no faster way to get called out for it than to do so on Twitter , which is believed by many to be no more than a maelstrom of hate mostly drummed up by robots (or so Tesla CEO Elon Musk says). Now both Wendy's and Dove have spoken up about a cause both claim to believe in, and while it seems to be a very viable reason to stand up for something, the pitchforkers of social media do not agree.

  • Nikola founder's jurors may see 'truck rolling down hill' video at trial

    Jurors at Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton's fraud trial starting next week will be allowed to watch a marketing video that prosecutors said shows a truck appearing to drive on its own power when it was actually rolling down a hill, a judge ruled on Thursday. The ruling came after U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos also rejected Milton's motions to dismiss an indictment accusing the former billionaire of lying to investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered automaker's progress in developing its technology starting in 2019. Milton, 40, has pleaded not guilty.

  • She called herself the Mother Teresa of Florida small-business lending, but investigators say she was really running a $194 million Ponzi scheme

    MJ Capital Funding claimed to raise cash to lend to small merchants, but prosecutors say most went to the owners or was used to pay back earlier investors.

  • Southwest Airlines reaches tentative deal with mechanics union

    Southwest Airlines Co. said Thursday it has reached a tentative agreement with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, the union that represents Southwest Airlines aircraft appearance technicians.

  • Amplify Energy to pay $5 million to settle criminal charges over California oil spill

    (Reuters) -California officials on Thursday said Amplify Energy Corp agreed to plead no contest to six criminal charges and pay nearly $5 million in penalties and fines in connection with a crude oil spill last year that killed birds and fouled beaches. The announcement was the latest legal effort to hold the Texas-based oil company accountable for a subsea pipeline leak that released some 558 barrels (25,000 gallons) of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Huntington Beach in southern California in October of last year. At a news conference broadcast live on the internet, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said the company had repeatedly turned off and on the 17-mile-long pipeline when it was alerted to the leak.

  • Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Role in $100M Crypto Investment Ponzi Scheme

    EmpiresX’s “Head Trader” Joshua David Nicholas, 28, faces up to five years in prison for his role in the scam.

  • As deadline looms, railroads say strike would cost $2B a day

    Major freight railroads, in a bid to apply pressure on unions and Congress, say a strike that could come after a key deadline passes next week would cost the economy more than $2 billion a day and disrupt deliveries of all kinds of goods and passenger traffic nationwide. The Association of American Railroads trade group on Thursday issued a report estimating the dire consequences of a strike. A strike or lockout won't be allowed until next Friday at the soonest under the federal law that governs railroad negotiations.

  • First They Purchased a House. Then They Bought Up the Entire Town.

    Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley never expected to land in the small Pennsylvania town of Foxburg—never mind own it.

  • Phone call led to California deputy's surrender in slayings

    When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. “The secretary says ‘hey, Mr. Williams is calling and wants to speak to somebody here,' " Lt. Ray Kelly, a spokesperson with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, told The Associated Press. Williams was wanted in connection with the fatal shootings of a husband and wife in their Dublin, California, home around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday — less than two hours after the rookie deputy had finished an overtime shift at the county jail.

  • Las Vegas investigative reporter was killed over critical stories, police allege

    Police say Robert Telles was upset about articles that were being written by Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

  • Convicted Whitmer kidnap plotters send private eye to juror's workplace

    The judge in the Whitmer kidnap plot trial unseals defense attorneys' arguments for a third trial in the case.

  • Photos: How newspapers around the world covered Queen Elizabeth's death

    Images of the queen were splashed across the front pages of newspapers around the world on Friday, a day after the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch at age 96.

  • Fresh strikes in Royal Mail dispute over pay and conditions

    Members of the CWU will stage two 48-hour walkouts in the worsening row.

  • Texas Judge: Letting Gay Men Die Is Religious Freedom

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyA district judge in Texas with a long record of extreme rulings against the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and against LGBTQ equality today managed to attack both of them at once, striking down an ACA requirement that insurance policies cover pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, which prevents the transmission of the HIV virus.Judge Reed O’Connor’s asinine and sure-to-be-overturned opinion is peak 2022 Republicanism, striking down a scientifical

  • UN chief asks world for 'massive' help in flood-hit Pakistan

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the world owes impoverished Pakistan “massive” help in recovering from the summer's devastating floods because the country bears less blame than many other nations for climate change, which experts say contributed to the deluge. Planeloads of aid from the United States, the United Arab Emirates and other countries have begun arriving, but Guterres said there's more to be done. Nature, the U.N. chief said in Islamabad, has attacked Pakistan, which contributes less than 1% of global emissions, according to multiple experts.

  • Viral video of pet dog biting a boy in India as its owner does nothing sparks outrage

    A video of a pet dog biting a young boy in India went viral and sparked outrage as the dog owner did nothing to help the child. In the viral CCTV footage, the dog can be seen jumping and biting the boy’s right leg inside of an elevator at the Rajnagar Extension Charms County Society in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. As the boy clutches his leg and hops on one foot in pain, the woman accompanying the dog stays still and does not bother to check on the child.

  • Kris Kobach says he is working to shutter We Build The Wall group amid new Steve Bannon charges

    Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach said he is working to shut down the We Build the Wall group embroiled in legal controversy.

  • County official’s DNA was on slain Las Vegas reporter’s fingernails, prosecutor says

    The DNA of a jailed elected official who was angered by past and upcoming newspaper stories was found on the hands of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who fought for his life while being stabbed to death outside his home, authorities said Thursday.

  • Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

    Arnold Ventures, the charitable vehicle of Texas billionaire John Arnold, has poured tens of millions of dollars into New York groups working on criminal justice reform efforts.

  • This Old House: Restoration honors Black Atlanta postmaster

    ATLANTA (AP) — Most contractors told them they would tear it down. A two-story five-bedroom Victorian built around 1900, it […] The post This Old House: Restoration honors Black Atlanta postmaster appeared first on TheGrio.