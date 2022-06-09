U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Workers at Tesla's Shanghai factory allowed to leave for the first time in weeks, report says

Beatrice Nolan
·1 min read
An aerial view of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory on March 29, 2021 in Shanghai, China.
Tesla's gigafactory in Shanghai, China.Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images

  • Workers at Tesla's Shanghai factory will be allowed to leave for the first time in weeks, per Bloomberg.

  • Factory workers have been living in a "closed-loop" system to avoid further factory shutdowns.

  • Tesla workers have been keep away from the public in makeshift accommodation near the factory.

Workers in Tesla's Shanghai factory will be allowed to leave for the first time in weeks on Friday, Bloomberg reports.

The plant has been operating under a "closed-loop" system that has kept thousands of staff away from the public and regularly tested for COVID-19 since April.

Workers have now been told that they will be able to leave the factory bubble after their shift ends on June 10, according to unnamed sources who spoke to Bloomberg.

Workers have been living in makeshift accommodation close to the Tesla plant to keep production going amid China's strict zero-COVID restrictions.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The factory accounted for half of Tesla's total global output last year but the company has struggled to maintain output going after strict lockdowns were imposed in Shanghai. The plant was forced to close for three weeks in March due to rising Omicron cases.

Insider previously reported that Tesla was making thousands of workers isolate in disused factories and an old military camp to keep them COVID-free before entering the Shanghai factory's "closed loop".

The plan to allow workers to leave the factory bubble on Friday is in line with Tesla's target of ending the system on June 10.

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • Tesla Rival Polestar to Debut Electric SUV in October

    Swedish electric vehicle (EV) company Polestar -- founded by Volvo and Zhejiang Geely Holding -- has announced the launch of its new Polestar 3 electric performance SUV, which will debut in October...

  • China’s Xi Urges Efforts to Balance Covid Zero with the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on his government to adhere “unwaveringly” to its Covid Zero policy, while at the same time striking a balance with the needs of the economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO a

  • Amber Heard Decries Johnny Depp’s Vow To “Move Forward” After Defamation Trial Win

    UPDATE, 1:58 PM PT: Johnny Depp may be swaggering about to his fanbase about moving forward now a week after winning his multi-million defamation trial against Amber Heard, but the Aquaman star is taking a very different direction. “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” a spokesperson for Heard said […]

  • Guerrero: Want to stop immigration? Empower immigrants in the U.S. to help their families back home

    Remittances are vital to many Latin American nations' economies. A few policy shifts to increase the flow could do more good than another aid package.

  • Virus testing the new normal as China sticks to 'zero-COVID'

    Thousands of coronavirus testing sites have popped up on sidewalks across Beijing and other Chinese cities in the latest development in the country's “zero-COVID” strategy. All are effectively compelled to get tested by a requirement to show a negative test result to enter office buildings, malls and other public places. Liu Lele, who works for a live-streaming company, has no problem getting tested regularly but said the daytime operating hours don't always fit his schedule.

  • Capitol Riot Investigation Finds Evidence of 'a Lot More than Incitement' from Trump, U.S. Reps Claim

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots will reveal its findings to the public in a series of hearings beginning Thursday evening

  • U.S.'s Blinken warns of threats to media freedom in Americas

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday criticized efforts to suppress press freedom in several Latin American countries and said the United States seeks to increase media protection in the region with the most murders of journalists. Speaking at a press freedom event ahead of the Summit of the Americas, a regional gathering aiming to address economic problems and migration, Blinken said governments in the region were using sweeping legislation and surveillance to quash freedom of press and intimidate journalists. He has singled out Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, the three countries President Joe Biden excluded from the Summit of Americas because they were not democratic, saying the act of independent journalism constituted a crime there.

  • Jennifer Lopez thought NFL using 2 Super Bowl halftime headliners was 'worst idea in the world'

    Lopez works with Shakira in her new Halftime documentary to overcome time constraints for their double-headlining Super Bowl show: "They should’ve given us 20 minutes."

  • A Fed soft landing for jobs means something else has to crack; so far it hasn't

    The healthy finances of U.S. banks, companies and households, trumpeted during the pandemic by Federal Reserve officials as a source of resilience, may be an obstacle to battling inflation as central bankers raise interest rates in an economy able so far to pay the price. In outlining their aggressive turn to tighter monetary policy, Fed officials say they hope to clamp down on the economy without destroying jobs, with higher interest rates slowing things enough that companies scale back the current high number of job vacancies while avoiding layoffs or a hit to household income. But that means the pain of inflation control would have to fall mostly on owners of capital via a slowed housing market, higher corporate bond rates, lower equity values, and a rising dollar to make imports cheaper and induce domestic producers to hold down prices.

  • Tesla attacks California agency for filing race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc on Tuesday accused a California civil rights agency of rushing to sue businesses without conducting proper investigations, an attempt to go on the offensive as the electric car maker faces claims of widespread race bias at an assembly plant. Tesla in a 10-page complaint told California's Office of Administrative Law (OAL) that the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has adopted "underground regulations" that flout requirements it must meet before suing employers. DFEH in a February lawsuit claimed Tesla's flagship Fremont, California, plant was a racially segregated workplace where Black workers were harassed and discriminated against in terms of job assignments, discipline and pay.

  • Should you wear a mask to prevent a monkeypox infection? Here’s what the experts say

    Although a high number of monkeypox cases have been attributed to close physical contact, there are other methods of transmission.

  • IMPD asks horse owners to take precautions after horse shot and killed at southwest stable

    Police are investigating after a horse was found shot and killed at a stable on the southwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

  • Inflation is making everything we buy more expensive, and once stagflation hits things could get even worse

    Last month I examined the culprits that are causing global inflation, including rising interest rates, persistent supply chain issues (China locking down cities), and climbing energy and fertilizer prices. This brings us to stagflation. This is before high interest-rates and high fertilizer prices caused by the war in Ukraine hit food production, food prices and consumer’s wallets.

  • My parents-in-law sold their home and bought an RV. They have $200K in the bank. How can they protect their assets from being used for nursing-home costs?

    ‘If my father-in-law has to go into a nursing home and his assets are surrendered for his care, his wife has no income.’

  • Lockheed expects to begin deliveries of F-16 combat jets in 2024

    Malave flagged that hiring new workforce and training employees to build the aircraft was a "little bit of a challenge" for the company than expected. The F-16 is considered a highly maneuverable aircraft proven in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsOne stark result so far: F

  • The Putin price hike is real — and huge

    Worsening inflation is a problem nearly everywhere, and Vladmir Putin really is the culprit.

  • US Seeks $4.3 Billion for Uranium to Wean Off Russia Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is pushing lawmakers to support a $4.3 billion plan to buy enriched uranium directly from domestic producers to wean the US off Russian imports of the nuclear-reactor fuel, according to a person familiar with the matter. Shares of uranium companies surged.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Bo

  • Sick Putin could be incapacitated within months and then toppled as leader, Western spy claims

    A former British intelligence officer has suggested the Russian president could be removed due to his health.