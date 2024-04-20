Workers at VW's Tennessee plant to unionize after key vote

DPA
1 min read
0
The Volkswagen logo hangs on the outside facade of the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg. Melissa Erichsen/dpa
The Volkswagen logo hangs on the outside facade of the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg. Melissa Erichsen/dpa

Workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant in the US state of Tennessee have voted overwhelmingly to unionize at the third attempt, the company and the United Auto Workers (UAW) have announced.

The ballot, which ended on Friday, saw 73% of the workers backing the move. The result has yet to be confirmed by the National Labor Relations Board, an agency of the United States federal government.

The UAW, which is seeking to expand its presence in the US automotive sector, sees the outcome as a significant victory.

Two attempts to unionize the plant over recent years failed. But the union has scored major successes recently. In the autumn, it secured better conditions and a pay rise of around 25% at the main US automotive companies, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis (formerly Chrylser), following a lengthy strike.

Until now, the union has had little success in the southern states and the plants of non-US vehicle makers. It has also failed to unionize Tesla workers.

A total of 3,613 workers, equivalent to 83.5% of the labour force, cast their ballots, with 2,628 voting to be represented by the UAW.

Germany's powerful IG Metall union said on Saturday that Chattanooga was VW's sole plant without union representation. Daniela Cavallo, head of the VW works council, said the Chattanooga workers had "rewritten US trade union history."

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Google scraps minimum wage, benefits rules for suppliers and staffing firms

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Friday said it will roll back requirements that U.S. suppliers and staffing firms pay their employees at least $15 an hour and provide health insurance and other benefits, a move that could allow the tech giant to avoid bargaining with unions. The elimination of the 2019 policy, along with other steps such as limiting access by temporary workers and vendors to internal systems, are designed to comply with shifting U.S. and global labor regulations related to contingent workers, a spokesperson for Mountain View, California-based Google told Reuters. "These updates bring us in line with other large companies and simply clarify that Google is not, and has never been, the employer of our suppliers’ employees," the spokesperson said.

  • Disneyland Performers Push to Unionize, Protesting Pay, Costume Injuries and ‘the Dungeon’

    Mickey, Goofy and their friends at Disneyland are planning to join a union. Hundreds of Disneyland employees who perform in parades, high-five visitors and pose for photos while dressed as famous Disney characters—from Darth Vader to Princess Jasmine—have backed the creation of a new unit of the Actors’ Equity Association, a union that primarily represents theater actors and stage managers. Hourly workers receive annual wage increases, and base pay for parade and character performers rose from $20 to $24.15 per hour starting in January, she said.

  • The drug war devastated Black and other minority communities. Is marijuana legalization helping?

    When Washington state opened some of the nation's first legal marijuana stores in 2014, Sam Ward Jr. was on electronic home detention in Spokane, where he had been indicted on federal drug charges. A decade later, Ward, who is Black, recently posed in a blue-and-gold throne used for photo ops at his new cannabis store, Cloud 9 Cannabis.

  • UAW wins big in historic union vote at Volkswagen Tennessee factory

    CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (Reuters) -Workers at Volkswagen's Tennessee plant have voted to join the United Auto Workers, in a seismic victory for the union as it drives beyond its Detroit base into the U.S. South and West. A majority of eligible workers cast ballots in favor of the union, with the final tally on Friday at 2,628 to 985, or 73% for joining the UAW. The landslide win will make the Chattanooga factory the first auto plant in the South to unionize via election since the 1940s and the first foreign-owned auto plant in the South to do so.

  • Volkswagen Workers Vote ‘Yes’ to a Union. What That Means For GM and Ford.

    Volkswagen employees in Tennessee have been voting on whether or not to be represented by the United Auto Workers.

  • Man in Critical Condition After Setting Self on Fire Outside Trump Trial

    Police said a man threw pamphlets into the air before setting himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush-money trial is taking place. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

  • Jane Street Strategy in Millennium Suit Involved India Trading, Hearing Reveals

    (Bloomberg) -- The allegedly secret trading strategy over which Jane Street Group is suing two former traders and Millennium Management involves options trading in India, lawyers inadvertently revealed at a court hearing. Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money Back‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityJ

  • Tennessee Volkswagen employees overwhelmingly vote to join United Auto Workers union

    Employees at a Volkswagen factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, overwhelmingly voted to join the United Auto Workers union Friday in a historic first test of the UAW’s renewed effort to organize nonunion factories. The union wound up getting 2,628 votes, or 73% of the ballots cast, compared with only 985 who voted no in an election run by the National Labor Relations Board. Both sides have five business days to file objections to the election, the NLRB said.

  • Civilian interrogator defends work at Abu Ghraib, tells jury he was promoted

    A civilian interrogator who worked 20 years ago at the infamous Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq denied abusing detainees Thursday, and told jurors he was actually promoted for doing a good job. Steven Stefanowicz, who worked for military contractor CACI when he was assigned to Abu Ghraib in 2003 and 2004, has long been a key figure in the abuse scandal that emerged when photos became public showing U.S. soldiers smiling as detainees were forced into shocking poses of physical and sexual humiliation. While multiple soldiers were convicted and sentenced to prison in courts-martial for their roles at Abu Ghraib, neither Stefanowicz nor any other civilian contractor who worked at the prison has ever been charged with a crime.

  • Arkansas authorities bust truck driver accused of hauling illegal cigarettes

    Arkansas authorities arrested a truck driver after a traffic stop allegedly revealed he was in possession of nearly 28,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes. The post Arkansas authorities bust truck driver accused of hauling illegal cigarettes appeared first on FreightWaves.