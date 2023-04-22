Workers with autism lose helpful remote work benefits as in-office mandates increase

As more companies mandate employees return to the office, many workers with autism may feel left behind after years of remote work lessened the social pressures of in-office work.

A small study from Poland shows that a group of autistic workers benefited from remote work by limiting sensory overload and intensive interpersonal interactions and communications, offering flexible work hours, and eliminating the need to travel to work.

Return-to-office requirements may have an impact on productivity and job satisfaction for many of these workers, experts say, who already find it difficult to obtain and retain employment. Employers, though, can step in.

“As long as autistic workers can still be productive, what does it matter where they do their work?” said Joy F. Johnson is an adjunct professor at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology and founded Spectrum Support three years ago to support people like her who are on the autism spectrum.

‘Space to produce at the level of their peers’

Johnson feels she can work without judgment when she works from home, an arrangement that grew in popularity during the pandemic. Remote work allows workers with autism to avoid comparing themselves to their neurotypical co-workers.

“Remote work gives workers space to produce at the level of their peers,” Johnson said. “They don’t have to navigate in a world that wasn’t meant for them.”

Workers with autism can also optimize their workspaces; for instance, Johnson can better cope with sensory issues at home.

“I’m sensitive to light,” Johnson said. “So with remote work, I can be in the dark under my weighted blanket and still get my work done.”

Those remote work benefits, though, are fading. The share of workers with a hybrid schedule was higher in February than those who worked remotely, a reversal from a year ago, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

That’s a big deal for those with autism — about five million people in the U.S. who have been diagnosed with the developmental condition and who historically have found it more difficult to find employment.

A study from the Drexel Institute finds that only 58% of young adults on the autism spectrum find full-time employment. The Autism Society, an autism advocacy organization, found that up to 85% of autistic college graduates are unemployed.

The obstacles can appear at the start of a job search.

While people on the autism spectrum are unique and there is no uniform experience, there are some common factors that can impede their progress in finding jobs, such as the interview process.

“I just felt discouraged after so many failed interviews,” said Justin Jungst, 27, a quality assurance manager with Aspiritech, an organization in his native Chicago that trains neurodiverse people to be quality assurance software testers.

Many workers on the autism spectrum also feel stress from having to make direct eye contact during an interview, which can feel invasive. Johnson noted that in job interviews, she often felt she had to hide her autism and who she really is.

“I’m not overly enthusiastic, so employers would ask me, ‘are you OK?’” Johnson said. “I don’t want to be fake and act too excited for interviews.”

Even if a person with autism gets a job, it may be difficult for them to keep it because they may miss social cues or have trouble communicating with co-workers, something remote work helped to reduce.

Many offices also have open space designs and can be too loud for employees on the autism spectrum who may need quieter and more private workspaces. There is often an emphasis on socializing in offices, too, that may be overwhelming to neurodiverse employees.

“Most of the time, I just want to be on the computer and have my weighted blanket around me, so I can focus on my work,” Johnson said. “I can’t do that in an office.”

While people with autism may encounter problems at work, they have many qualities that make them valuable employees. Brad Cohen, chief marketing officer of Aspiritech, told Yahoo Finance these workers have many attributes that employers want.

“Employees with autism can focus for long periods of time, don’t get bored with repetitive tasks, and have greater attention to detail,” Cohen said.

While not every worker with autism is able to do complex software testing like the employees at Aspiritech, they can bring their dedication to whatever job they get. Jungst noted that since he loves QA testing and feels fortunate to have found meaningful employment, he really dedicates himself to his work.

“I’ve had a lot of jobs where I was just looking at the clock,” Jungst said. “Now I’m constantly busy, using my head to come up with solutions.”

Corporations can empower autistic workers returning to the office

While remote work can be an option for autistic workers, Jungst noted that some workers with autism like him want the community that comes with working with other people in offices. And there are ways that companies can make the office space more welcoming for these workers if they must come in.

“This isn’t hard,” said Krystyn Roth, chief marketing officer of the Autism Society. “Decreasing lights for workers with light sensitivity can help. Different interview techniques that don’t require intense eye contact can meet individuals where they are.”

Cohen noted that Aspiritech is open at odd hours to accommodate autistic workers who still want to collaborate with other workers and work in the office.

“We kept the doors open to autistic workers, even safely during the height of the pandemic,” Cohen said.

Jungst said that Aspiritech and other employers can add simple accommodations to help autistic workers if they have to work in the office. They simply need to engage those employees.

“Employers need to find and listen to autistic employees. Employers can let workers have headphones to block out noise or have soundproof rooms,” Jungst said.

Johnson said that workers with autism can also ask for considerations, so they don’t have to hide their self-soothing behaviors.

“I don’t tell workers with autism not to stim [self-stimulate] and flap their arms when they need to soothe themselves,” Johnson said. “I tell them to ask for accommodations where they can stim in another room if they need to.”

Roth agreed that it’s incumbent on corporations to make small changes to the workspaces to accommodate all of their employees if it’s so important to call people back to the office.

“It’s not enough to be aware of people with autism, we have to practice acceptance that actively includes them in all the opportunities to live a full life,” Roth said. “We want workers with autism to have the option to earn a living, gain confidence, and build a greater community.”

Ella Vincent is the personal finance reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @bookgirlchicago.

