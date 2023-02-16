Workforce Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Investments in HR Technologies Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workforce Analytics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workforce analytics market is expected to grow from $1.27 billion in 2021 to $1.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.12%. The workforce analytics market is expected to grow to $2.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.21%.



North America was the largest region in the workforce analytics market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the workforce analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing investment in workforce analytics is expected to propel the workforce analytics market. Many organizations are considering increasing their investments in workforce analytics as it assists enterprises in improving the productivity of the employees, developing effective recruiting methods, deriving better hiring decisions, retaining the best talent, efficient use of the workforce, and effective workforce planning. Workforce analytics uses the latest technologies and metrics to improve the workforce and management that offers a great return on investment in the long run.

For instance, according to research presented in January 2019 by SD Worx, a Belgium-based global HR and payroll company, 50% of HR professionals across Europe are dissatisfied with how HR analytics is currently prioritized within the industry, and just 9% are very satisfied, indicating a need for better analytics and prioritization.

Additionally, 76% of the organizations intend to increase their investment in HR technology as a whole which includes workforce analytics as well, with 45% intended to increase investment in the next two years and 65% within the next 3 years. In addition, 95% of organizations agreed that high-quality data and analytics are important to the future success of the business. Therefore, the increasing investment in workforce analytics is expected to boost demand for workforce analytics solutions and services during the forecast period.



The integration of advanced technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the workforce analytics market. The market is witnessing the implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) in workforce analytics solutions. The workforce analytics based on AI, ML, and NLP aids in better evaluation, productivity, increasing business scalability, boosting business operations, and efficiency of employees. Key players are focusing on offering advanced workforce analytics to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their market position.

In July 2021, Accenture Plc, an Ireland-based information technology company acquired Workforce Insight for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Accenture is focused on improving its workforce capabilities and expanding its capacity to help clients with HR transformation. Workforce Insight is a US-based provider of workforce software and workday solutions.

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Solution; Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; SMEs

4) By Industry Vertical: BFSI; Manufacturing; Healthcare; Government; Retail; IT and Telecom; Education; Others



