U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,947.49
    -55.38 (-1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,098.86
    -461.74 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,711.48
    -148.63 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.84
    -30.90 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.32
    +0.65 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.80
    +29.70 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.68 (+3.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0865
    +0.0092 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1600
    -1.3000 (-0.98%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,787.24
    -1,409.88 (-5.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    585.09
    -30.86 (-5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     
BREAKING:

Fed raises rates 0.25% amid banking crisis, signals hikes nearing end

Workforce Management Market to Reach USD 19.8 Bn by 2032, North America Dominates with 37.4% of the Market Share

Market.Us
·13 min read
Market.Us
Market.Us

According to Market.us, The Workforce Management Market Is Encouraged to Reach USD 19.8 billion by 2032, Revenue to Index 9.3% CAGR Over the Next 10 Years (between 2023 and 2032).

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the Global Workforce Management Market size accounted for USD 8.3 billion and is registering an incremental revenue of USD 19.8 billion between 2023 and 2032; this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.3%. The process for employers to strategically allocate employees and resources, monitor attendance, meet the rules and regulations of the workplace and other tasks comes under workforce management.

Workforce Management Market
Workforce Management Market

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Workforce Management Market sample report at https://market.us/report/workforce-management-software-market/#requestSample

Key Takeaway:

  • By Component Type, the services segment leads the market in 2022.

  • By Deployment, the cloud segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

  • By Solution, the workforce analytics segment is expected to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

  • By End-User Industry, the IT and telecommunications industry is expected to grow favorably during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

  • In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 37.4%.

  • Asia Pacific is estimated to be a significant market in the global workforce management market during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032.

Workforce management is a versatile technology that allows big shifts, and big gains in terms of revenue and utility, and continues to evolve with time. Increased use of mobile devices is expected to have a significant impact on this sector, as many businesses are desperate to improve their mobile capabilities. Moreover, as businesses around the world rapidly move towards digital surveillance the demand for absence and leave management solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the Workforce Management industry?

Several factors can affect the growth of the workforce management industry. Some of these factors include:

  • Increased use of advanced technologies: Increasing use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence is a major market growth driver for workforce management. The demand for workforce management is expected to increase owing to the demand for the Internet of Things increases by small businesses.

  • Rising demand for efficient workforce management: The process of efficient workforce management is accomplished by workforce management solutions. Efficiently combining personal management and other sections of business management is done by workforce management.

  • Growing usage of modern methods: Management technology allied with human resources for boosting the usage of modern methods in workforce management solutions.

  • Increasing population: Global workforce management market is driven by the increasing population working in small and medium-size enterprises which need workforce management solutions to manage the employees.

  • Availability of SaaS: The availability of software as a service has eased the management of workforce for the human resources. This is fueling the growth of the workforce management market.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/workforce-management-software-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Workforce Management Market

With the introduction of cloud computing in workforce management software, users are experiencing many benefits, such as flexibility, mobility, and security. The software gives organization administrators access to all the information they need to monitor their employee’s productivity and task updates at any time.

For the betterment of organizations, many major companies are introducing cloud computing in their systems with cloud access and other features.

Many companies in the market are offering various levels of physical and logical security features through private cloud software solutions. This is increasing the revenue growth of the private cloud offering companies.

Cloud computing is introduced in workforce management for the optimization of time and workload. Cloud computing is creating lucrative opportunities in the market by offering cloud-based software solutions that help to optimize the time and workload in organizations.

The major reason for companies to introduce cloud computing in workforce management is the need of the organization to manage all the tasks in one service. Services like salesforce and marketing automation software are offering services to organizations for workforce management in order to optimize the workload and time in the companies.

Workforce management companies are focusing on product innovation and advancement as they steadily move toward the betterment of the company through mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and cooperative partnerships. Such trends are currently going on in this market with increasing the demand for workforce management.

Market Growth

The introduction of cloud computing in workforce management has optimized time and workload management in the organization. Cloud computing is creating many opportunities in the market by offering cloud-based software solutions. Services like salesforce and marketing automation software are providing solutions to workforce management organizations, that are driving the growth of the workforce management market.

The increasing population and a growing number of small and medium enterprises are the major factors driving the growth of the global workforce management market. Other major drivers of market growth are increasing labor consumption, changing labor force dynamics, increasing use of mobile phones, and the availability of software management solutions as a service are important factors in the development of the global market. The major industry sectors where the global workforce management market is growing rapidly are manufacturing, retail, BFSI, and healthcare. Increased mobility and globalization are having a severe impact on the demand for workforce management solutions.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global workforce management market by accounting for a major share of 37.4% of the global market. This growth of the North American region is boosted by the acceptance of workforce management solutions and services across end-use industries like BFSI and IT. Developed countries in North America like the United States and Canada adopted workforce management services long before the other countries in the competition. North America is anticipated to carry the domination in the market throughout the forecast period by encouraging the use of advanced technologies like ML, AI, and cloud computing in the workforce management sector.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the presence of many small and large enterprises in developing countries like China and India. Governments in the Asia Pacific region have imposed compulsory rules and regulations on labor laws which are fueling the growth of the workforce management market in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Kronos, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Automatic Data Processing, Inc., WorkForce Software, LLC., Ultimate Software, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., IBM Corporation, Verint, Infor, NetSuite Inc., and Other Key Players

Have Queries? Speak to an expert, or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Report Attribute

Details

Market Value (2022)

USD 8.3 billion

Market Size (2032)

USD 19.8 Billion

CAGR (from 2023 to 2032)

9.3%

North America Revenue Share

37.4%

Historic Period

2016 to 2022

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

With increasing dependence on workforce optimization, organizations are widely using work-from-home solutions to optimize time and workload. The increasing demand for automation in various industries and the adoption of cloud-based solutions are driving the growth of the workforce management market. Workforce management also reduces the total cost of ownership and increases infrastructure adaptation by allowing access to a wide variety of endpoints.

Also, increasing smartphone acceptance along with the popular bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend is having a positive impact on the market growth. Offering a workforce management solution allows employers to track task updates at any time and provide employees with secure access to official files. Other factors affecting workforce management include rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries, and growing awareness of the benefits of workforce management. Major companies are focusing on research and development (R&D) activities to strengthen their position in the market and upgrade their solutions and services. The IT sector is expected to drive the market growth of the workforce management market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Workforce management solutions and services require a high cost of installation and skilled employees for management. These factors are hindering the growth of the workforce management market. The high cost of installation for workforce management solutions is restricting small and medium size enterprises to accept WFM solutions and services. Also, the unavailability of skilled employees who can control the management in the organization is obstructing the growth of WFM solutions and services.

Market Opportunities

The introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)in workforce management has eased the process of tracking, analyzing, and monitoring the relevant employee data. Which is helping to monitor employee work patterns and artificial intelligence in workforce management. The use of IoT and AI in WFM is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.

The applications of workforce management in different sectors like healthcare and IT are fueling market growth. The rapidly increasing geriatric population, rising per capita incomes, high adoption of mobiles, and spiking awareness among various enterprises are driving the need for supporting healthcare industries across the world.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at
https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=22447

Report Segmentation of the Workforce Management Market

Component Type Insight

Workforce management is classified on the basis of a component type such as software and services. The services segment leads the market with a major revenue share in the market. This segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Workforce management services are implemented by employers to strategically allocate employees and resources, track attendance, and comply with the ever-changing laws and regulations in the workplace. Workforce management services include statistical forecasting and historical analysis to identify the leading workforce and trends in the organizations. The introduction of Human Resources in workforce management is supporting the growth of the workforce management market.

Deployment Insight

Based on deployment the market is divided into on-premises, on-cloud and hybrid segments. The cloud segment controls the market by covering a major share in the deployment of workforce management. And it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The dominance of the cloud segment in the workforce management market is due to the offerings from cloud deployment like low-cost and easy-to-operate solutions. Also, the efforts from the major companies offering the on cloud deployment to present the segment as easy to operate and low-cost are driving the growth of the on cloud segment in the workforce management segment.

The On-premise segment is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period owing to its slower approach by companies offering on-premise deployment towards technological advancements adoption.

Solution Insight

Workforce management is classified into many types based on solutions such as workforce analytics, workforce scheduling, time and attendance management, Performance, and goal management, leave and absence management, task management, fatigue Management, and other solutions. Among all the solutions workforce analytics dominated the segment and it is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The dominance of workforce analytics is owing to various applications in the end-use industries to analyze employee benefits, compensation, and other factors.

End-Use Industry Insight:

Various industries are using workforce management in their organization. Some of them are IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Retail, and other end-use industries. Out of all the above industries, the IT and Telecommunications industry is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032. IT and Telecommunications sector has the largest workforce than other industries. As a result, it becomes a critical factor for companies to effectively manage their workforce.

Also, the healthcare industry is anticipated to experience lucrative growth owing to its constantly growing market. Managing the employees in the healthcare sector has become an important part of management in the sector. The challenging and complex tasks in this sector demand the proper management of activities within the sector.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/workforce-management-software-market/#requestSample

Market Segmentation

By Component Type

  • Software

  • Service

By Deployment

  • On-Premises

  • Cloud

  • Hybrid

By Solution

  • Workforce Analytics

  • Workforce Scheduling

  • Time and Attendance Management

  • Performance and Goal Management

  • Leave and Absence Management

  • Task Management

  • Fatigue Management

  • Other Solutions

By End-Use Industry

  • IT and Telecommunication

  • BFSI

  • Government

  • Healthcare

  • Education

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

  • Other end-use industries

By Geography

  • North America

    • The US

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Western Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Italy

    • Portugal

    • Ireland

    • Austria

    • Switzerland

    • Benelux

    • Nordic

    • Rest of Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

    • Russia

    • Poland

    • The Czech Republic

    • Greece

    • Rest of Eastern Europe

  • APAC

    • China

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • India

    • Australia & New Zealand

    • Indonesia

    • Malaysia

    • Philippines

    • Singapore

    • Thailand

    • Vietnam

    • Rest of APAC

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Colombia

    • Chile

    • Argentina

    • Costa Rica

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Algeria

    • Egypt

    • Israel

    • Kuwait

    • Nigeria

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Turkey

    • United Arab Emirates

    • Rest of MEA

Market Key Players:

  • Workforce Software LLC.

  • Ultimate Software

  • Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Kronos Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • Verint

  • Infor

  • NetSuite Inc.

  • Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Workforce Management Market

  • In December 2022, QGenda launched QGenda Nurse and Staff Workforce Management solution which helps to simplify the deployment and management of the healthcare workforce.

  • In April 2020, Ultimate Software merged with Kronos to form a leading provider of cloud workforce management fulfilling the need of organizations across the world.

Browse More Related Reports:

  • Antivirus Software Market size grew from $4.06 billion in 2022 to $4.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

  • Erp software market to be worth around US$ 136.1 Billion by 2032 from US$ 51.4 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

  • Chatbot market was valued at USD 4.92 billion. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.91%. It is expected to reach USD 42 billion in the forecast period.

  • Healthcare API Market was projected to reach a valuation of USD 439.01 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.30%, from USD 238.31 Mn in 2021.

  • Managed Security Services Market was valued at USD 25.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2032. With the expected growth, it will reach USD 74.2 Bn in 2032.

  • Cloud PBX Market was valued at USD 5300 Mn in 2023 and is projected to increase significantly USD 1998 Mn in 2033

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog: 

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us


Recommended Stories

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • Fox, Dominion lawyers spar over top executives' liability in defamation suit

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Lawyers for Fox Corp and Dominion Voting Systems clashed in court on Wednesday over whether top Fox executives including Chairman Rupert Murdoch should be considered liable in the voting-technology company's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit over 2020 U.S. election vote-rigging claims aired by Fox News. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis wrapped up a two-day hearing without ruling on requests by both sides that he decide elements of the case in their favor without moving to a full trial. Dominion accused Fox in its 2021 lawsuit of destroying its business by airing false claims that its machines were used to rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election against former President Donald Trump and in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Jamie Dimon regretted saving Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual in 2008. Now the JPMorgan CEO is leading an attempt to rescue another flailing bank

    JPMorgan's 2008 rescues ended up costing the bank $19 billion.

  • GM class-action lawsuit alleges companies sold faulty 8-speed transmissions

    A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses General Motors of knowingly selling some 800,000 vehicles with faulty transmissions.

  • How Adobe’s CFO is avoiding mass layoffs: ‘We don’t want our employees worried about when the next shoe is going to drop’

    Dan Durn talks about Adobe's growth, preventing mass layoffs, and generative A.I.

  • EV Truckmaker Shuns Tesla's Business Model And Is Getting Into The Dealership Game. Here's Why

    Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has launched a new Certified Dealer Program, an initiative to develop an official network of verified dealers. The company has engaged Kingsburg Truck Center, a work truck dealer headquartered in Kingsburg, California, as its first certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer in California. As part of the new program, Workhorse has established a training program that provides dealers with both hands-on and online training, including technical sales training. "The lau

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • [video]How Much Do You Really Need to Retire?

    Just how much do you need to retire comfortably? $1 million? $5 million $10 million? Don't let the pundits on TV scare you with their big numbers.

  • Apple has avoided mass layoffs thanks to 3 prudent business moves

    Apple’s frugal approach to talent acquisition has helped it avoid major layoffs.

  • Can I Retire at 45 With $1 Million Dollars?

    Achieving retirement before 50 may seem unreachable, but it's entirely doable if you can save $1 million over your career. The keys to making this happen within a little more than two decades are a rigorous budget and a comprehensive … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 45 With $1 Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Backed EV Maker BYD Reduces Shifts At Two China EV Plants

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market. The Warren Buffett-backed company asked some workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, Reuters reports citing familiar sources and an internal memo. The Xian plant produces BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans. Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Sh

  • Fox faces skeptical judge in Dominion defamation suit

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Lawyers for Fox Corp faced a skeptical judge on Tuesday as they sought to block a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems from going to trial, while the voting-technology company accused Fox News of knowingly airing vote-rigging claims that the network knew were false. Both sides made presentations during a hearing in Wilmington before Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, asking him to rule in their favor on various legal questions rather than proceeding to a full trial scheduled to start on April 17. The judge peppered a Fox lawyer with questions about its defense against Dominion's assertion that the network knew that allegations by former President Donald Trump and his lawyers of vote-rigging in the 2020 U.S. election were false but continued putting the claims on the air anyway in pursuit of ratings.

  • Apollo, Carlyle Scour Bankrupt SVB Financial for Loan Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. and Carlyle Group Inc. are zeroing in on a book of loans up for grabs now that the former parent company of Silicon Valley Bank has filed for bankruptcy.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas

  • Commuting is overrated, says the CEO of Allstate: ‘Nobody wants to drive to an office to do a Zoom call’

    "Flexibility really sells," says Allstate CEO Tom Wilson, who prioritizes treating employees like customers.

  • UPDATE 2-Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Web3 Community Management Platform TYB Joins Shopify App Store

    TYB (Try Your Best) is built on the Avalanche blockchain and provides brands with tools to expand their customer loyalty programs.