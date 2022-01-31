U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

WorkForce Management platform Shifton announces availability of free plan

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">As 2022 starts, Shifton - cloud-based employee management solution (WFM system) provider, decided to meet the needs of small businesses. We have created a free plan that will help many companies overcome material obstacles and raise the level of personnel management to a new level.</span>

MIAMI , Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Why are we doing this?

In 2021, despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a wave of mass resignations across all industries in the United States and many other countries. As a recent MIT study discovered, a toxic company culture, lack of transparency, and a lack of effective tools for communicating with employees are key factors for employee resignation.

This proves once again that for modern business (in any industry) it is extremely important to establish a dialogue with employees, to make processes understandable and transparent. And for this you need modern tools, such as the online service Shifton.

"We believe business need to grow and our goal is to help him do that . By creating a free version of our solution, we allow businesses to take the first step to properly work, plan and communicate with employees," said Gary Leman, company's CEO. "Very often employees are proactive and sign up in our system, but can't use it without getting a budget from management. Now this will not be a barrier and our move will help enterprising employees to make their work environment better".

The core functionality of Shifton is now free!

Starting February 1, 2022, any company with up to 100 employees will be able to use the core shift scheduling features, including locations, labels, bulk actions and automatic scheduling algorithms, for free. If the company has more than 100 employees or additional modules, the regular fee will apply.

As a reminder, in addition to the core functions, the Shifton system has advanced break planning functionality, which is very popular in the contact center industry, an attendance module, leave management and a salary and bonus forecasting system. The latter module is widely in demand in the service industry, as it allows the business to be as transparent as possible for its employees in matters of salary, and also works great as a motivation tool.

Shifton is a startup company operating on the market since 2019, providing services in many industries, from small coffee shops to leading local retail players. The Shifton platform has a wide range of solutions that is constantly expanding.

https://shifton.com/en

PRESS CONTACT

Dmitry
+972546373940
https://shifton.com/en

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workforce-management-platform-shifton-announces-availability-of-free-plan-301471741.html

SOURCE Shifton Inc

