Workforce management software market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global workforce management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,307.38 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report
Workforce management software market - Five forces
The global workforce management software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining power of buyers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of rivalry
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of substitutes
Workforce management software market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Workforce management software market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (cloud based and on-premise) and end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and others).
The cloud-based segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based workforce management solutions gather, store, and provide global information from a unified point of access, which is driving the growth of this segment. Cloud-based applications help enterprises to ensure reliability, gain visibility, and accommodate unique HR business requirements across the world.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global workforce management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global workforce management software market.
North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as improved penetration of social media and high demand for cost-efficient HR solutions. Organizations use workforce management software to manage their workforce and help them drive innovation, growth, and profit. Moreover, the use of mobile applications for workforce management is increasing in the US. Such solutions enhance the performance of organizations.
Workforce management software market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The need for regulatory compliance is driving the market growth.
Large organizations need to comply with the regulations enacted in the countries where they operate as well as international regulations.
According to the FDA and ISO, companies have to implement and document employee activities.
Most vendors, such as ADP, offer compliance management feature that is integrated with workforce management software. It is easy to use, which helps companies attain and sustain compliance every year.
Therefore, regulatory compliance is expected to fuel the growth of the global workforce management software market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
The rising adoption of digital HR technology is a key trend in the market.
Organizations are digitalizing HR processes and systems with the help of new digital platforms.
Mobile apps, social media, analytics, and the cloud are some of the key digital technologies.
Integrated apps provide HRM features such as time and attendance management, appointment and meeting reminders, and on-demand video learning.
The workforce management software also includes features required for the digital transformation of HR processes.
Thus, organizations are adopting workforce management software in their HR operations to improve the employee experience.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
High implementation and maintenance costs are challenging the market growth.
The price of workforce management software includes the software licensing price, system designing and customization cost, implementation cost, training cost, and maintenance cost.
Organizations also need to hire IT staff for the implementation of the software.
In addition, they need to train their employees on the use of the application.
Continuous upgrades are also required to keep pace with the current market trends.
What are the key data covered in this workforce management software market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the workforce management software market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the workforce management software market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the workforce management software market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of workforce management software market vendors
Workforce Management Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
179
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2,307.38 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.9
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., Performly International Inc., Reflexis Systems Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, UKG Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Workday Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global workforce management software market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Deployment
6.3 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Automatic Data Processing Inc.
12.4 Bamboo HR LLC
12.5 Blue Yonder Group Inc.
12.6 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
12.7 International Business Machines Corp.
12.8 Koch Industries Inc.
12.9 NICE Ltd.
12.10 Oracle Corp.
12.11 Paycor Inc.
12.12 Performly International Inc.
12.13 Reflexis Systems Inc.
12.14 Sage Group Plc
12.15 SAP SE
12.16 Workday Inc.
12.17 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
