Workforce management software market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

According to Technavio, the global workforce management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,307.38 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workforce Management Software Market 2023-2027

Workforce management software market - Five forces

The global workforce management software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Workforce management software market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Workforce management software market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (cloud based and on-premise) and end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and others).

The cloud-based segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based workforce management solutions gather, store, and provide global information from a unified point of access, which is driving the growth of this segment. Cloud-based applications help enterprises to ensure reliability, gain visibility, and accommodate unique HR business requirements across the world.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global workforce management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global workforce management software market.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as improved penetration of social media and high demand for cost-efficient HR solutions. Organizations use workforce management software to manage their workforce and help them drive innovation, growth, and profit. Moreover, the use of mobile applications for workforce management is increasing in the US. Such solutions enhance the performance of organizations.

Workforce management software market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The need for regulatory compliance is driving the market growth.

Large organizations need to comply with the regulations enacted in the countries where they operate as well as international regulations.

According to the FDA and ISO, companies have to implement and document employee activities.

Most vendors, such as ADP, offer compliance management feature that is integrated with workforce management software. It is easy to use, which helps companies attain and sustain compliance every year.

Therefore, regulatory compliance is expected to fuel the growth of the global workforce management software market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising adoption of digital HR technology is a key trend in the market.

Organizations are digitalizing HR processes and systems with the help of new digital platforms.

Mobile apps, social media, analytics, and the cloud are some of the key digital technologies.

Integrated apps provide HRM features such as time and attendance management, appointment and meeting reminders, and on-demand video learning.

The workforce management software also includes features required for the digital transformation of HR processes.

Thus, organizations are adopting workforce management software in their HR operations to improve the employee experience.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High implementation and maintenance costs are challenging the market growth.

The price of workforce management software includes the software licensing price, system designing and customization cost, implementation cost, training cost, and maintenance cost.

Organizations also need to hire IT staff for the implementation of the software.

In addition, they need to train their employees on the use of the application.

Continuous upgrades are also required to keep pace with the current market trends.

What are the key data covered in this workforce management software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the workforce management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the workforce management software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the workforce management software market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of workforce management software market vendors

Workforce Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,307.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., Performly International Inc., Reflexis Systems Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, UKG Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Workday Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

