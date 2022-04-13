U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

WorkForce Software Honored Alongside Microsoft and Amazon in Comparably Annual Ranking of Top Companies for Having the Best Product and Design Departments

·4 min read

Comparably's Best Places to Work Award recognition demonstrates WorkForce Software's commitment to creating the best employee experience for its global workforce

LIVONIA, Mich., April 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- WorkForce Software, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, is announcing it has won a 2022 Comparably award for having the Best Product & Design Departments, in the large companies category (more than 500 employees). The Comparably Best Product & Design Departments list is comprised of the Top 50 highest rated companies based on anonymous feedback submitted by employees in the last 12 months directly on Comparably.com. The rankings were determined by hundreds of thousands of ratings in several key areas, including the following core culture metrics: compensation, perks and benefits, work-life balance, professional development, career opportunities, feelings about the culture, coworkers, leadership, and overall feelings of happiness, pride, and company outlook. In addition to WorkForce Software ranking at #30 on the list of highest-rated companies for best product and design departments, the list also includes market leaders such as Amazon, HubSpot, Microsoft, Chewy, and IBM.

(PRNewsfoto/WorkForce Software)
(PRNewsfoto/WorkForce Software)

"To have achieved this coveted Comparably award based on the feedback and rankings of WorkForce Software by our own product and design team members makes it even more meaningful. I'm thrilled we are recognized for creating a company that our employees love to be a part of, and this is especially true at a time when attracting and retaining talented professionals has never been more important," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "We think about each employee's unique experience at WorkForce, knowing that every WorkForce employee deserves our support to achieve their personal best – the best people, the best technology, and the best offices around the world. WorkForce Software is known for our top-rated company culture and attracting passionate and innovative professionals, who consistently deliver the best workforce management solutions to our customers."

WorkForce Software was also the 2021 recipient of Comparably's Best Company Culture and Best Company Compensation awards and the 2020 recipient of Comparably's Top Companies for Work-Life Balance. This commitment to deliver exceptional employee experiences continues into 2022, with hundreds of employees anonymously delivering high marks about their work experiences. WorkForce Software continues to garner "A+" rankings in the Top 5% of 1556 similar sized companies on Comparably in the areas of Team Sentiment, CEO Rankings, Executive Team, and Leadership Scores. WorkForce Software ranks in the top 10% for Happiness, Work Culture and their Manager Score which takes into account how employees feel and value their relationship with their manager.

Comprehensive company results can be found on the Comparably website, which lists data and reviews for each award category, including verbatim anonymous quotes from employees throughout the company, such as this one from a WorkForce Software employee in their engineering department, "The leadership team trusts employees to do their best, giving us much-needed flexibility in our day-to-day work schedules and priorities, allowing us unlimited PTO, and repeatedly assuring us through words and actions that each of us is the 'CEO of our role'."

To learn more about WorkForce Software, or to see current global job openings and join this leading, modern workforce management technology company, visit https://www.workforcesoftware.com/careers/

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workforce-software-honored-alongside-microsoft-and-amazon-in-comparably-annual-ranking-of-top-companies-for-having-the-best-product-and-design-departments-301524133.html

SOURCE WorkForce Software

SOURCE WorkForce Software

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c0367.html

