U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.00
    -69.09 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,250.87
    -575.82 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,541.03
    -246.24 (-2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.08
    -49.27 (-2.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.25
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.40
    -7.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    +0.0880 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    +0.0068 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8670
    +0.6070 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,438.18
    -380.54 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.60
    -10.67 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

WorkForce Software Receives SAP® APJ Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Industry Cloud Innovation

·4 min read

Award presented at SAP Customer Success Kick-Off 2023

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The #1 rated workforce management solution for large global employers, WorkForce Software, announces it received an SAP® APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Industry Cloud Innovation.  Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing partners in the Asian Pacific Japan (APJ) region based on outstanding contributions to enabling digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate to achieve business results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/WorkForce Software)
(PRNewsfoto/WorkForce Software)

"The team at WorkForce Software is inspired after receiving the SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Industry Cloud Innovation for our dedication and passion to transform the way our global customers communicate with and serve their employees – especially those who are often the underserved essential deskless workers," says Brett Walker, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at WorkForce Software. "At no other time in history has it been more important to modernize the technology that is used every day at workplaces by essential workers.  With continued labor shortages, it's imperative that business leaders invest in modernizing their workforce management systems to maintain high levels of customer service and to retain their employees. Workers have come to expect consumer grade technology to support scheduling flexibility, connections with coworkers and managers, and to ensure that they feel valued and heard at work."

Selected from SAP's large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners in each category according to criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

"SAP partners play an integral role in customers' transformation," said Utkarsh Maheshwari, Chief Partner Officer, SAP Asia Pacific Japan. "Today, every stage of the customer journey can be influenced, executed, or led by a partner. With the SAP Partner Excellence Awards, not only are we recognizing the commitment, competency, and unique IP of our partners across the region, but we are also celebrating the innovation and customer success that we jointly delivered across geographies and industries. Congratulations WorkForce Software for winning the award."

WorkForce Software has partnered with SAP since 2011 to deliver solutions to 2.1 million users at 280 organizations that use SAP technologies.  With pre-built integration to Human Capital Management solutions from SAP, WorkForce Software delivers the #1 rated workforce management solutions available for forecasting labor requirements, scheduling employees, managing time and attendance, absence management, leave and accommodations, and communicating to and with workers. By implementing modern workforce management technology solutions, like those from WorkForce Software, businesses can see immediate improvements to the management, engagement, and performance of their global workers while supporting complex employment, union, and regulatory requirements.

WorkForce Software received its award during the SAP Customer Success Kick-Off 2023, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees, and partners. This is SAP's largest yearly meeting, focused on exchanging information on SAP's strategy, methodology, growth opportunities, and product innovations, as well as ways to drive success during the year.

To learn more about WorkForce Software and its partnership with SAP, read more here. To see WorkForce Software's latest industry recognitions and learn about the driving force behind their solution innovation and why they are a value leader, star partner provider, and standout employer, visit this interactive experience.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the #1 rated workforce management solution for large, global employers and the first to deliver integrated employee communication capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

WorkForce Software's solutions are also available through our global reseller, SAP. To learn more, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com/partner/sap/.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workforce-software-receives-sap-apj-partner-excellence-award-2023-for-industry-cloud-innovation-301748455.html

SOURCE WorkForce Software

Recommended Stories

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm High-Net-Worth & Approaching Retirement. How Can I Make Sure I'm Ready For the Transition?

    For anyone who anticipates retiring one day, planning is critical. This means saving throughout your career, calculating your future Social Security benefits and anticipating your expenses in retirement. But retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals can be even more complex. These … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth Retirement Planning Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-a

  • T-Mobile Follows Verizon by Adopting Unpopular Pricing Policy

    The self-dubbed "Un-carrier" used to make fun of its rivals. Now it's following Verizon's lead.

  • Bitcoin exceeds 154,000 inscriptions in a month as Litecoin Ordinals launches

    The Bitcoin Network has recorded over 154,554 inscriptions since the launch of Bitcoin Ordinals on Jan. 21, a fork that enables digital assets to be inscribed on satoshis (sats)

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Elon Musk Cites Jury Verdict Over Tesla Tweets in SEC Battle

    Elon Musk has filed legal paperwork to parlay a recent court victory over his tweets in 2018 about potentially taking Tesla private into a win also in a long-running legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. Musk has been trying to scrap a settlement he reached with securities regulators in 2018 that required some of his tweets be preapproved. The unusual settlement came after the SEC alleged that Mr. Musk misled investors in 2018 with tweets that weren’t truthful.

  • Can I Really Retire With $1 Million?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Amazon’s Stock Slump Is Hitting Employee Pay

    The company's use of restricted stock units for a large part of staff compensation is leaving pay for 2023 between 15% and 50% lower than the forecasts given to workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Planning For Retirement. Do Traditional or Roth IRAs Pay Off More In The Long Run?

    When saving for retirement, you'll typically have two choices for how you'll fund your IRA. With a traditional IRA, you'll contribute pre-tax dollars that will grow inside the account tax-free and be taxed when the money is withdrawn. A Roth IRA, … Continue reading → The post These Charts Show How Traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs Stack Up Against Each Other appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Earnings, 2023 Guidance Roll In

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Qualcomm announces software business around its supply chain chips

    Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said it is launching a paid cloud software service to help companies that use its chips keep tabs on goods as they move through the supply chain. The San Diego, California company is the world's biggest provider of chips that help smartphones connect to mobile data networks. Qualcomm Aware, as the new service is called, works with Qualcomm chips that go into tracking devices for shipping containers, pallets, packages and other parts of supply chains to help companies track where their goods and materials are.

  • Qualcomm Expands Qualcomm Aware Offering, Initially Focus On Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility And Intelligence

    Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) has unveiled the Qualcomm Aware Platform for developers and enterprises to harness real-time information and data insights to accelerate digital transformation programs. Along with sensor alerts, the platform will include Qualcomm Aware blueprints, which are individualized, and scalable solution architectures customized for specific use cases. Working with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Systems Integrators (SIs), these Blueprints will enable enterprises to qu