U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,795.55
    -35.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.77
    +5.37 (+4.50%)
     

  • Gold

    2,058.30
    +62.40 (+3.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.89
    +1.17 (+4.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    +0.0046 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3099
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6380
    +0.3290 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,554.41
    +506.88 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.59
    +2.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

WORKFORCE TRENDS & OCCUPANCY STUDY CAPTURES INSIGHTS TO HELP ADVANCE GREATER DES MOINES & DOWNTOWN DSM

·4 min read

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership, Bâton Global and Reworc have released the results of the DSM Workforce Trends and Occupancy study as it relates to the regional workforce, including Downtown Des Moines (DSM).

Greater Des Moines Partnership Logo (PRNewsfoto/Greater Des Moines Partnership)
Greater Des Moines Partnership Logo (PRNewsfoto/Greater Des Moines Partnership)

The study included nearly 5,200 participants from 18 organizations to identify trends specific to the Greater Des Moines (DSM) region and Downtown DSM. This is the first-of-its-kind community-level study of knowledge workers in the world. Insights will be used to drive action steps in the Downtown DSM: Future Forward vision plan and action plan to be finalized in coming months.

The study helped organizers uncover 10 key insights so far, five regarding the future of work and five regarding the future of Downtown DSM.

Insights related to the future of work in Greater Des Moines include:

  • Deep Work: Knowledge workers are placing highest value upon activities that are more complex, collaborative and judgement-based. Things like analyzing, programming, coaching and designing are what lead to success, according to participants.

  • Just Do It: The study found a key opportunity for employers is to allow for more time to do deep work and less time in meetings.

  • The Total Package: Salary, work-life balance and employee benefits constitute the base of the employee value proposition. These were the top three most important organizational attributes for participants, with the strongest interest and expectations regarding salary.

  • A Needed Shift: Today's organizational culture in DSM puts emphasis on performance, stability and control. However, participants feel more teamwork and innovation will be necessary for organizations to achieve their highest aspirations in the future.

  • The Future of Hybrid: Pre-pandemic, time spent working from the office vs. at home was 85%/15%. Now it is 40% in office vs. 60% at home, and study participants signaled a desire for this 40%/60% split to continue in the future. Executives who took the survey preferred a split of 60% in office and 40% at home. The data shows that employers can create meaningful in-person experiences at the office that are connected to socialization and make onsite the new offsite.

Insights related to the future of Downtown DSM include:

  • Memorable Experiences: Cultural events, socializing and outdoor recreation drive high Downtown DSM utilization, satisfaction and were a priority for respondents.

  • Generational Approach: Age is a lead driver in the variation of preferences and utilization of Downtown. For example, people in their 20s use Downtown DSM more than anyone else and parking is more important to people 50 years and older

  • Build It and They Will Come: A total of 86% of study participants said they would utilize Downtown more with continued improvements.

  • Step by Step: A total of 50% of study participants desire greater walkability vs. drivability, with concentrated parking, and another 32% feel today's ratio between walking and driving is ideal.

  • Building for the Future: Work is changing, and how people are using Downtown DSM is changing. These trends are evolving in parallel. Downtown DSM and its office environments must satisfy people's need for connection rather than just being a space for their work duties.

"We have a history of coming together as one region to advance our region, and this is an exciting time for our community and for Downtown DSM as we get to create the future together," said Tiffany Tauscheck, Chief Operations Officer at the Greater Des Moines Partnership and President of Downtown DSM, Inc. "We have a rare opportunity to reimagine and redesign Downtown DSM and make it a model for other communities to emulate."

Review more results from the DSM Workforce Trends and Occupancy Study on The Partnership's website. Learn more about insights from the study at a webinar scheduled for Wednesday, March 23.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 365 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

About Downtown, DSM, Inc.
Downtown DSM, Inc. is part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership and is dedicated to ensuring the continued growth of Downtown Des Moines (DSM). A strong region needs a strong Downtown. Downtown DSM, Inc. leads efforts to drive development, placemaking and events in Downtown DSM. It promotes a strong Downtown through integration of retail, restaurants, businesses, housing, events and placemaking.

Contact:
Courtney Shaw
cshaw@DSMpartnership.com
(405) 747-8757
Learn More About DSM USA

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workforce-trends--occupancy-study-captures-insights-to-help-advance-greater-des-moines--downtown-dsm-301498416.html

SOURCE Greater Des Moines Partnership

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/08/c1577.html

Recommended Stories

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • Costco membership fees could increase soon—here's how to lock in the lower price for a year

    Costco membership prices could increase later this year. Learn how to snag the lower price for a year right now to save on gas, appliances and more.

  • Russia Set to Ban Commodity Exports Following Western Sanctions

    President Putin’s decree didn’t specify which commodities and countries would be subjected to the export ban.

  • McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola join corporate America’s exit from Russia

    As the West rolls out more sanctions against Moscow for its war in Ukraine, another penalty joins the list: no more Big Macs for Russia.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Russian Oil Embargo Pushes OPEC to Take Sides

    Oil cartel producers can open their taps to help balance the market, but it would mean choosing the West over Moscow.

  • What Ford's split means for its Kentucky plans

    Ford and SK Innovation have a joint venture that plans to invest $6 billion in two new battery plants in Kentucky. We've reached out to see how those plans will be affected by news of its recent split.

  • U.S. Shale Producers Are Set to Pick Up the Pace Amid Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude production is set to continue climbing as surging oil prices following Russia’s attack on Ukraine prompt producers to drill even more.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsThis year

  • Better Buy Now: Rivian vs. Ford

    The broader market sell-off is rippling through up-and-coming and established businesses alike. Electric vehicle (EV) newcomer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has seen its stock price fall over 70% from its all-time high, while legacy automaker Ford (NYSE: F) is down 33% from an all-time high set less than two months ago. The current stock market has shifted away from growth stocks and toward value stocks, but that doesn't mean you should buy or sell a stock just because it is or isn't working right now.

  • ‘What do we do with all that talent?’ Older workers and the new economy

    Did you catch the half-time show at the Super Bowl highlighting hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg? Less remarked on is that Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg are in the second half of life—ages 57, 51, and 50, respectively. The Whitney Museum in New York City recently had an exhibit documenting the remarkable career of Jasper Johns, an artist still active at age 91.

  • The U.S. Will Ban Imports of Russian Oil. What Exactly Does That Mean?

    The ban applies to all imports of Russian energy, including gas and energy, which would no longer be accepted in U.S. ports.

  • Gas prices aren’t really at a record high

    Gasoline now costs more than it did during the 2008 oil crunch, but adjusted for inflation they're not quite as painful as they were back then.

  • Colorado attorney general urges federal investigation of Frontier and Spirit following proposed merger

    This is not the first time Weiser has come after Frontier over its customer service and flight change policies.

  • Russian Oil Cutoff Boosts Outlook for Venezuelan Output Revival

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect that the U.S. could ease sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil producer to offset Russia’s cutoff from global markets has observers wondering how much crude the South American nation is able to add to a market roiled by the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on I

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • U.S. ban on Russian oil ‘will largely be ceremonial’: Analyst

    OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about consumer reactions to rising crude oil and gas prices, what the U.S. ban on Russian imported oil would mean, the pricing outlook for jet fuel, and the gas stations Americans are boycotting.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai