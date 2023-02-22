U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

WORKFORCEQA (WFQA) AND CORPORATE MEDICAL SERVICES (CMS) HAVE COMBINED TO PROVIDE A POWERHOUSE FOR COMPLIANCE SCREENING SOLUTIONS

·2 min read

WorkforceQA continues to grow by acquiring Corporate Medical Services for unparalleled service and technology in occupational testing!

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkforceQA (WFQA), the industry leader in employee compliance screening solutions, is thrilled to announce that Corporate Medical Services is now part of the WorkforceQA family! Corporate Medical Services (CMS) is a premier, full-service Third-Party Administrator (TPA) that has been helping companies manage the complexities of regulations and requirements for over 25 years. CMS, located in Chattanooga, TN, serves over 4,000 companies, managing their drug testing programs with concierge-level service.

CMS offers comparable services to WFQA, including drug & alcohol testing, physical management, MRO, and a sleep apnea management program. In addition, CMS and WFQA have a similar culture and approach to employees and clients with a dedicated focus on client service. This strategic partnership will enable CMS's customers to leverage WorkforceQA's robust technology, software solutions, and in-house team of Medical Review Officers to provide unparalleled support for regulated and non-regulated drug/alcohol testing services.

"We are excited to be adding CMS to the WorkforceQA family! CMS's knowledge and commitment to serving their clients aligns well with WFQA's products and services," commented Eric Quilter, CEO of WFQA. "We are particularly excited to broaden our service offerings and provide more depth and experience to our team's strength. This allows us to build on our solid foundation to deliver the services our customers and the industry have come to expect from WorkforceQA.

Grady Phillips joins WFQA as their Sr. Director of Strategic Accounts. "CMS is incredibly excited to join WorkforceQA and eager to help build upon the strong reputation that the team has created," said Grady Phillips. "We want clients to know that the customer obsession they've received from CMS is the same customer-centric experience they will receive from WorkforceQA".

About WorkforceQA
WorkforceQA is a leading tech-enabled full-service Third-Party Administrator (TPA) offering professional, compliant, cost-effective employee compliance solutions, including drug and alcohol testing, physical exam management, background check services, medical review officer (MRO) services, online training, and driver/employment file management. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company serves many of the largest trucking, airline, logistics, and rail companies in the U.S., assisting them in managing their entire employee screening programs. A partnership in late 2021 with Hamilton Robinson Capital Partners, a private equity firm, has accelerated WorkforceQA's ability to expand rapidly.

For more information on WorkforceQA's service offerings, visit: https://www.wfqa.com/

CONTACT:
Eric Quilter
equilter@wfqa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workforceqa-wfqa-and-corporate-medical-services-cms-have-combined-to-provide-a-powerhouse-for-compliance-screening-solutions-301753321.html

SOURCE WorkforceQA

