Workhorse Investor Alert: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased WKHS stock or other securities between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Workhorse to submit their information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that Workhorse and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) Workhorse was merely hoping that USPS was going to select an electric vehicle as its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle and had no assurance or indication from USPS that this was the case; and (ii) Workhorse had concealed the fact that - as revealed by the postmaster general in explaining the ultimate decision not to select an electric vehicle - electrifying the USPS's entire fleet would be impractical and astronomically expensive.

Interested Workhorse investors have until May 7, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney.

