U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,685.25
    -16.45 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,319.98
    -112.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,886.54
    -95.81 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,427.29
    -15.45 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.38
    +0.23 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0650 (-4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8470
    -0.0330 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,835.14
    -910.88 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,641.65
    -30.08 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,267.14
    -18.32 (-0.06%)
     

Workhorse reports $81M loss, plans to redesign C-1000 electric cargo van

Rebecca Bellan
·4 min read

Electric vehicle startup Workhorse Group is hemorrhaging money. During the company's third quarter earnings call, Workhorse reported an $81 million loss, blaming an increase in operating costs and a suspension of production due to recalls. Revenue is also in the negative to the tune of $576,600, which is largely related to refunds issued to customers who had their C-1000 cargo delivery vans recalled due to safety issues.

Workhorse sold 41 vans this year before it had finished ensuring the design was in compliance with federal safety standards set by the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA). The company was forced to suspend sales in order to complete testing, recall all of the vehicles and slow production to two trucks per week.

Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch admitted on Tuesday that, aside from federal safety issues, the C-1000 just might not be up to the task of heavy duty deliveries. The company is performing additional testing of the current truck design, which Dauch said is presently "not robust nor is it profitable." What's more likely to happen is that Workhorse will scrap it and reconfigure the van's design altogether, something the company said it might do back in August. Workhorse said it expects to provide a production forecast early next year, even going so far as to promise delivery of "best-in-class vehicles for the commercial electric vehicle market starting in 2023."

That might be hard to do without raising more money from investors who are likely wary of empty promises. Dauch took the helm of Workhorse in July when the company was chaotically trying to ship its non-compliant vehicles that were built with parts bought via online auctions from Asia. Dauch acknowledged that he inherited a company plagued by poor leadership and a lack of communication, with a cash burn rate that was not only unsustainable, but also downright detrimental. Workhorse's supply chain was, and remains, not yet Tier 1 qualified and it lacks a range of systems for production, which in all fairness is common for a startup, says Dauch.

Workhorse is also currently under investigation by both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. The SEC probe is related to trading in the company's securities before the award of a United States Postal Service contract to build the agency's next-generation mail truck – Workhorse ended up not winning that bid, which caused its shares to plummet. The Justice Department's investigation is "related" to the SEC probe, according to the New York Times.

Despite powerful headwinds, Dauch thinks Workhorse is still poised for success, in large part due to macroeconomic trends and regulatory factors that are driving future growth. The pandemic only solidified the importance in e-commerce that the entire world is experiencing, and with tightening government emissions regulations and the passing of the U.S. infrastructure bill, the need for electric delivery vans will only grow. No one has yet cornered this market, so Workhorse thinks it still has time to get itself together and take a slice of that pie.

"We have near-term financial flexibility based on our improved balance sheet and reduced monthly cash consumption rate," said Dauch during the conference call, also noting Workhorse's "solid purchase orders" and "strong customer support."

In the third quarter of 2021, Workhorse's selling, general and administrative expenses – which includes "higher compensation-related costs due to increased headcount, severance pay, stock-based compensation, legal costs and insurance costs" – increased to $10.6 million compared to $6 million in the same period last year.

In June, Workhorse filed suit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims against the USPS for awarding its contract to defense contractor Oshkosh Defense. Workhorse had been fighting for this coveted spot since 2015. The startup dropped the lawsuit in September, probably after it had a look at its balance sheet and realized it couldn't afford to take USPS to court. Indeed, during the earnings call, Workhorse CFO Greg Ackerson pointed to dropping the lawsuit as one of the key actions taken to reduce spending.

Workhorse also converted $172.5 million of debt into equity, slowed inbound material, eliminated air freight and reducing consulting by adding in-house expertise, according to Ackerson. That said, the startup's R&D expenses increased to $2.8 million compared to $1.6 million in Q3 of 2020, which was related mainly to increased headcount and higher consulting costs. Presumably, Workhorse needs to spend a little more on talent in order to get a functioning, and safe, electric van that's ready for production before the company loses its "loyal" customer base.

Workhorse’s stock was down 3.6% at the close on Tuesday afternoon and trading at $6.64. Shares have fallen more than 80% since February.

Recommended Stories

  • Beefed up EU tech rules could be global standard, says Facebook whistleblower

    Europe's draft rules requiring tech firms to do more to tackle illegal online content could become a global gold standard for a safer online world if they are beefed up, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told EU lawmakers on Monday. Haugen, a former Facebook employee who worked as a product manager on the company's civic misinformation team, has accused the social media giant of repeatedly prioritising profit https://reut.rs/3C33JmE over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation. Her testimony to a European Parliament committee comes after stops in London, Lisbon and Berlin, and at a time when EU lawmakers are debating whether to firm up the Digital Services Act (DSA) proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

  • Why Peloton Stock Crashed Again Today

    Shares of exercise bike and treadmill maker Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) got destroyed on Friday, plunging more than 35% in a day after beating earnings and revenues for fiscal Q1 2022 -- but giving weak guidance for the rest of this year. Peloton stock is down again this morning, falling 11% through 11:10 a.m. EST as negative reactions from Wall Street continued to roll in. Today, TheFly.com is reporting one more downgrade -- from Argus -- and one final price target reduction -- from Roth Capital -- straggling in.

  • 7 vehicles involved in crash when truck rolls in Sunrise Mall parking lot off SPID

    Traffic at SPID and Airline is at a halt as police respond to a major crash.

  • U.S. auto safety regulator awards over $24 million to Hyundai Motor whistleblower

    The U.S. auto safety regulator announced on Tuesday its first-ever reward to a whistleblower, handing out more than $24 million to a former Hyundai Motor Co employee who provided key information about safety lapses at the South Korean carmaker. The award to ex-Hyundai Motor engineer Kim Gwang-ho is the biggest ever in a whistleblower case in the auto sector globally, according to law firm Constantine Cannon, which represented Kim. It comes as the U.S. regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the U.S. Department of Transportation prepare to propose regulations related to an automotive whistleblower program Congress created in 2015.

  • Chile's desert dumping ground for fast fashion leftovers

    A mountain of discarded clothing including Christmas sweaters and ski boots cuts a strange sight in Chile's Atacama, the driest desert in the world, which is increasingly suffering from pollution created by fast fashion.

  • 5 infrastructure stocks to buy now that Biden’s bill has been passed, according to Jefferies

    The big money pot for highways, bridges and other projects means these companies are expected to grow earnings at double-digit rates.

  • Biden: Notorious bridge may finally get fix in $1T bill

    President Joe Biden on Monday launched his sales pitch for his recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill, predicting that a notoriously congested bridge that sits in Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's backyard will finally get a long overdue overhaul. Biden said in an interview with WKRC-TV that he expected the Brent Spence Bridge, which carries traffic over the Ohio River and connects Cincinnati with Northern Kentucky, would get funding in the bill that the House passed last week and he is expected to soon sign into law. “You all are going to get in the state of Kentucky well over $10 billion,” Biden said in the interview.

  • PayPal down after its Venmo-Amazon partnership, Palantir sales force expansion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down earnings reports for PayPal, which took a dip after announcing its Venmo partnership with Amazon, as Palantir Technology is expected to have a strong 2022 after exceptional growth in its staffing.

  • Why Shares of Amyris Are Getting Crushed Today

    Failing to deliver on both the top and bottom lines, synthetic-biology specialist Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) reported disappointing third-quarter 2021 earnings results yesterday after the market closed. In addition, investors are selling shares after learning that the company is raising capital through the issuance of senior convertible notes. Although the company reported a year-over-year sales increase of 39.7%, it didn't seem to be enough to satisfy investors' appetites.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Is Down Today

    On Tuesday morning, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) reported third-quarter results that ranked right up there with the best this period among defense IT companies. Shares of Palantir fell by as much as 10% in morning trading, and were off by 8.8% as of 12:26 p.m. EST. Palantir, best known as the company whose tech helped locate Osama bin Laden, went public about a year ago and immediately shot higher as the market considered the potential commercial-sector applications for its data analytics tools.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    This past May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Dow Jones also happens to be home to some serious value stocks. If you're looking for a smart place to put your money to work in November, the following three Dow stocks are screaming buys.

  • Tesla Erases $199 Billion in Worst Two-Day Rout in 14 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. lost about $199 billion in value during its biggest back-to-back selloff since September 2020 amid a host of negative news.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?The drumbeat of adverse headlines reached a crescendo after Elon Musk

  • Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today, our Ocugen's chairman, CEO, and co-founder, Dr. Shankar Musunuri, who will provide a business update; and our chief financial officer, and head of corporate development, Sanjay Subramanian, who will provide a financial update. This call is also being recorded and a replay along with an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the investor section of Ocugen's website for approximately 45 days.

  • Roblox shares soar 31% on Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Roblox earnings as the company doubled its revenue and has zeroed in on the metaverse.

  • Why Cronos Group Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) are tumbling 16.5% in morning trading Tuesday after the Canadian marijuana company filed a form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission saying it would be unable to file its quarterly earnings report on time. Cronos said it needs more time to figure out just how big of an impairment charge it's going to take on its cannabidiol (CBD) business, but it's going to take a hit of at least $220 million to its goodwill and intangible assets. It was just yesterday that its shares were soaring on speculation that Altria would acquire the pot stock.

  • Plug Power Raises Guidance. The Stock Drops Anyway.

    Plug Power raised its 2022 sales guidance when reporting third-quarter numbers late Tuesday. Investors initially sold the stock lower anyway.

  • Why The Trade Desk Stock Rallied Again on Tuesday

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) climbed sharply higher again on Tuesday, surging as much as 10.6%, though it ended the trading day up 9.4%. The catalyst driving the stock higher was a flurry of activity by Wall Street analysts who scrambled to update their price targets on the heels of The Trade Desk's impressive third-quarter financial results. Before the market open on Monday, The Trade Desk had delivered better-than-expected quarterly results, which came as a surprise to some investors.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Further on Tuesday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a hit on Tuesday, extending a sharp decline that occurred on Monday. A sharp pullback in Tesla's stock price yesterday was likely driven by news that the electric car maker's founder and CEO, Elon Musk, may be selling 10% of his stock. Well over half of the respondents said Musk should sell 10% of his stock.

  • Is Moderna (MRNA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Russell Midcap® Growth Index (down 0.76%) marginally outperformed its Russell Midcap® Value Index (down 1.01%) counterpart. Individual sectors across the Russell Midcap Growth were largely […]

  • Why SmileDirectClub Plummeted by 21% on Tuesday

    Tuesday was like a bad visit to the orthodontist for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC). The teeth alignment specialist unveiled its latest set of quarterly figures, and investors found the numbers to be downright ugly. While not every number in SmileDirectClub's Q3 report was discouraging, the most notable line items were not impressive.