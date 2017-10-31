He’s working to close the digital divide in Kansas City

For nearly two decades, Rick Deane has focused his time and talents around addressing the digital divide.

His commitment to this issue began in 1998 when he worked for a nonprofit and was tasked with building a website for neighborhood leaders to be more effective in their work. Later, Mr. Deane founded his own tech company to support nonprofits, providing a service usually available only to for-profit companies with tech budgets.

So when Google announced in 2011 that it had chosen Kansas City, Kan., for an initiative to bring ultra high-speed broadband to communities, Deane was excited – but his optimism was tempered by concerns for those who would not be able to afford such a cutting-edge service.

Recommended: Are you savvy about social networks? Take our quiz to find out.

“That gap is going to get so much bigger,” he recalls thinking at the time. “The ‘haves’ were going to have so much more, while the rest of us just got left behind.”

That worry prompted Deane to join forces with Michael Liimatta, and the duo worked with city officials to lobby for Google’s promised free connections to reach low-income communities. The advocacy gave rise to an idea that stuck.

“That launched us into the press and made us a household topic almost overnight,” Deane says. “We at that point realized that we had to get serious about the digital divide.”

And that’s how Connecting for Good (CFG) – a nonprofit with Kansas City branches in Missouri and Kansas – began. The organization, which the pair started shaping in 2011, works in a variety of ways to ensure that thousands of low-income people and others throughout the Kansas City area can tap into the vast potential offered by computers and the internet.

“Ultimately, we want people connected,” says Deane, who currently serves as CFG’s chief technology officer. “We want to make people digital citizens.”

Recommended: Are you savvy about social networks? Take our quiz to find out.

A month after its official launch, CFG installed its first free Wi-Fi network at an apartment complex for low-income residents, effectively bringing the internet to nearly 400 people. The following year, the team partnered with the Kansas City, Kansas Housing Authority to bring service to Juniper Gardens, a public housing project across the street from one of the organization’s computer centers.

With the nonprofit’s focus on low-income and vulnerable urban residents came other realizations: “They need an internet connection, but that connection doesn’t do any good without a computer attached to it,” Deane says. “And neither of those does any good without the knowledge to use it.”

CFG addresses both of these concerns. First, it has a workroom and extensive storage area for repairing, refurbishing, and selling computers to low-income residents. The nonprofit sells some 30 computers a week, Deane says, each for as little as $50. “We are pretty affordable,” he says.

The organization also offers courses – all free for participants – that cover everything from basic computer and email skills to advanced virus resolution techniques. “Last year, we had almost 10,000 students in a classroom learning something,” Deane says.

An open computer lab

On a recent morning at the computer center on North Third Street in Kansas City, Kan., staff and volunteers were on hand. Several clients came and went to take advantage of the open computer lab and receive some instruction and help accessing email and the internet.

The center was formerly a troubled nightclub. The site was purchased by the housing authority and provided, free of charge, for the nonprofit’s operations. Today, the organization operates on an average $500,000 annual budget, with programming funded almost entirely by grants.

Deane reflects on his own entrance into the tech world, which was something of a surprise given his upbringing in a small town with little economic opportunity.

“When I was growing up, I thought my best option in life was to become a union sheetrocker,” he says, referring to the building material. “That was the best I could ever hope for when I was growing up. I had no idea what kind of work lay out there ahead of me.”

Deane didn’t “meet a computer,” as he puts it, until he was 18 years old and took a course in basic computing. It was there that he learned typing and the fundamentals of computer use. “I was completely blown away and amazed: I found my geek in that class,” he recalls.