Working from home blamed for delaying HS2 by up to a year

Staff working from home has delayed HS2 by as much as a year, a top planning chief has said.

Nick Smallwood, the head of the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), told MPs that the rise of remote working had delayed design work on a range of major infrastructure projects, including the high-speed rail link.

Mr Smallwood told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday: “I have seen a significant extension of design duration on projects as a result of hybrid working.

“When you had designers in one office all working collaboratively together, the durations were fairly normal. What we have seen post-pandemic is a nine to 12-month extension of those durations.”

Mr Smallwood said remote working was a major factor in the hold ups on HS2. Phase one of the project, which has been dubbed a “British built bullet train”, was supposed to start running in 2026. Now, it is not scheduled to open until between 2029 and 2033.

Persistent delays and cost overruns prompted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to scrap the second leg of the high speed rail line, which would have run from Birmingham to Manchester, in October.

The section had already been put on red alert by the IPA, which is a government agency that helps oversee major infrastructure projects.

The first leg of the line from London to Birmingham is still under construction but has also been issued with a red alert.

Mr Smallwood said: “That means we have no confidence that you’re going to deliver on either the cost or the schedule or the benefits that were stated in the business case.”

Speaking to the Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday, Mr Smallwood said a slowdown in the design process because people were working from home was one of the key factors behind the warnings.

He said: “All infrastructure projects are impacted in the design phase if those designers don’t work directly in the office.”

Officials have also underestimated the scale and complexity of the design work needed to deliver HS2, he added.

“I think it was underestimated at the beginning.”

Other setbacks included the soaring cost of materials.

Mr Smallwood said: “In phase one there has been a significant impact from inflation. In one year alone, material price inflation was 26pc.”

Planning red tape, optimism bias, unexpectedly bad ground conditions and the soaring costs of labour and materials have all been blamed for the spiralling cost of HS2 and long delays.

HS2 was originally estimated to cost £37.5bn when it was approved in 2012 but the cost of the work had risen to as much as £98bn by 2020, according to estimates.

At the same committee hearing, MPs heard that Britain’s slow building process is also threatening the national water supply.

Sir John Armitt, chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, warned the committee that water prices will rise because planning red tape is stopping reservoirs being built.

The UK needs an extra 4bn litres of water per day by 2050 and water companies need to build up supplies to grapple with the increased frequency of droughts. They also need more money to pay for works to stop sewage spills.

Sir John told MPs: “The costs will have to go up for the consumer over the next 20 years. There is no magic money tree.”

Reservoir construction is being held back by complex planning rules, Sir John said.

The time taken in the planning process has increased by at least 60pc while the number of judicial reviews has increased fivefold, he said.

“The planning system for nationally significant projects is not working as well as it did when it was first introduced in 2010.”

