‘Working from home is a privilege, not a right’

"The Government should pass stronger laws enabling businesses to force people back to work," says Telegraph reader - Alexander Spatari/GETTY IMAGES / Moment RF

The pandemic forced us into a huge natural experiment in home working and, for many, it was enthusiastically embraced and they’ve not returned to the office.

For others, employers and employees alike, the experiment proved dissatisfying and was short-lived.

Consequently, a prominent debate in the post pandemic world has emerged as to whether working from home should be made a permanent change. Particularly as office occupancy is still nowhere near 2019 levels - currently sitting at an average of just 34 per cent.

Only recently, businesses such as Google, Meta, Disney and Twitter have demanded their employees get back to their desks. Executives believe collaborative, in-person working is crucial to boosting productivity.

But after becoming accustomed to a more comfortable life working remotely, many employees are fighting back.

The topic is a divisive one, particularly among Telegraph readers, whose opinions are largely split.

An exclusive poll conducted by this newspaper has found that 41 per cent of over 11,000 voters prefer hybrid working, while 34 per cent would rather work from home and 25 per cent choose the office.

‘I have never been so productive, and I have got large chunks of my life back’

A selection of readers have voiced how their productivity levels have increased at home. Reader Simon Long, for example, worked in an office for thirty years and had no desire to work from home.

Yet, he says, “I worked from home during lockdown and realised I had both never been so productive, and had got large chunks of my life back.” He now opts for a hybrid model, “and both my employer and I are perfectly happy with the arrangement”.

“Working from home works very well for some people, and very badly for others. This attempt to castigate it as being very bad for everyone flies in the face of all the evidence to the contrary,” Simon adds.

Katy Pilkington also experienced her highest productivity during the pandemic. For Ms Pilkington there is “zero chance” of her ever returning to the office full time.

She reasons: “You want me to get stuff done and do overtime? Leave me alone at home to do it. You want me to spend all my time fending off meetings and interruptions and wanting to run away from people at the end of the day? Get me back in the office. Which one of those makes money for a business?”

Ms Pilkington believes that “hybrid is the future - office for relationship building and workshops, home for getting stuff done.”

Reader Melissa Weir also jumped in defence of remote working, sharing how “many people who work from home are self-motivated professionals who enjoy the work they do” and emphasises that “not everything revolves around being chained to a desk monitor.”

“Modern corporate offices’ are horrible places to exist in. Many are noisy, open-plan, hot-desking environments. I would regularly spend 20 minutes trying to get my laptop set up and get online,” Melissa adds.

She goes on to describe how happy she is to not have to deal with “constant interruptions, never enough meeting rooms, underwhelming food options, plus the painful commute to and from an office where you end up having your meetings online anyway.”

‘Working from home is a privilege not a right’

Reader Peter Gorton argues that “results are what counts”, and suggests that “only if the employee’s work is deficient must working from home be questioned as an influence”.

Ben Hughes agrees with Peter that “performance is the key, not where you work from. Do the job. Or lose the job. You do need to be in the office, but not all the time in this modern age.”

Ben sees working from home as “a privilege, not a right” and states, “abuse it, you lose it.”

For some, the end of the tiresome daily commute has contributed greatly to their preference to work from home.

Reader Gary Baldy’s daughter, who works in a successful subsidiary of a foreign bank, tells of her commute to London which costs approximately £6,000 per year and takes an hour each way.

With childcare costs on top of that, it was becoming somewhat of a struggle. But hybrid working has allowed her to manage it all. In relief, her boss even said to her, “thank god for hybrid working, so we can keep you.”

Yvonne Cano-Flatt argues in favour of a hybrid working pattern, as long as “the role is not a customer facing role and the team is still engaged in team meetings and continued professional development.”

Although, Omar Qaiyum points out how, with hybrid working, “you turn up at the office and then end up spending the day on online video calls anyway.”

He argues that hybrid working “only works if teams are in the office on the same days so that face to face meetings can still take place.”

‘Working from home works better in theory than in practice’

Some of our readers are not convinced by the idea of working remotely. Reader Philip Andrews states how “working from home works better in theory than in practice” and argues that “on balance, being in the office is the far superior option for motivation, team building and mental wellbeing.”

“Working from home is damaging to the younger workforce who can’t build relationships and gain extensive useful experience”, he adds.

This sentiment is shared by Telegraph reader O.T who labels working from home as “selfish and short-sighted”, as he describes how important it is that “junior employees need mentoring, training and interaction with their colleagues in person.”

On a similar note, Peter Cooper, states that working from home is “antisocial” by nature, and argues that it was a concept that came around due to a global pandemic and it should be a one-off, not a setter of new trends.”

Meanwhile, reader Ralf Johns is of the belief that, “it takes very rare incredible self drive to maintain productivity over time. Very few people have such drive.”

Ralf continues: “It is far too easy to go get a coffee, check social media, chat to friends on the phone and put the washing on.

“Then there’s the whole team work and bouncing ideas off colleagues. Zoom sucks, you only get half the info as a lot of communication is body language and interactions that are stifled over zoom.”

“Businesses have good reasons to provide a workplace. The Government should pass stronger laws enabling businesses to force people back to work,” he suggests.

Rosa Maria Dolce sees working from home as “disorientating” and “not a good fit for those who like the separation of home life and work life”, with some readers sharing how they have even witnessed workers trying to juggle both whilst working from home.

Suzanne Brimm, for example, shares: “Last time that I spoke to a person who was working from home regarding my finances, the person stopped dealing with me to sort the children out. This is not professional behaviour in my opinion and my time is money.

“Work is work, not a creche facility to save on childcare expenses”, she adds.

On another note, a reader - who wishes not to be identified - warns, “if a job can be done remotely, it can be done in a lot cheaper places than Britain. People need to be careful what they wish for.”

A concluding suggestion from many readers, including Peter Hamilton and M.M, is that “the public sector should be in office as it is taxpayers who are paying them”, while “the private sector should be an agreement between employer and employee what is best.”

“The Civil Service is not a business and needs its people to be fully locked into on-site working as working from home has led to further service deterioration and failure than that prior to Covid”, asserts another reader.

Do you prefer working from home or going into the office ? Join the debate in the comments section below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.