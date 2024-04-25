Working from home wipes almost £1bn off value of Canary Wharf offices

Lucy Burton
3 min read
0
canary wharf
HSBC and Moody's are among the big names departing the east London district - Michael Blann

Nearly £1bn has been wiped off the value of Canary Wharf offices as the district falls out of favour and big names depart for buzzier parts of London in the wake of the pandemic.

Canary Wharf Group (CWG), which is co-owned by the Qatar Investment Authority and US investment group Brookfield, reported the drop-off amid a spate of high-profile exits.

Its latest annual report revealed that the value of its office portfolio fell from £5.26bn to £4.34bn in 2023, which comes after a string of corporates confirmed plans to quit the district.

Canary Wharf’s latest pre-tax profits fell from £40m in 2022 to £28m last year, as the value of its overall property portfolio slipped 14.7pc to £6.8bn.

This includes HSBC and magic circle law firm Clifford Chance, both of which are moving to the City once their respective leases run out in 2027 and 2028.

Last month, ratings agency Moody’s also revealed its decision to quit the district for a different office in the City, while collapsed lender Credit Suisse is leaving after its integration into UBS.

However, not all companies are keen to leave Canary Wharf, as Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Citi have all stressed a desire to stay put.

The area, which got its name from the quay where fruit and vegetables from the Canary Islands were once offloaded, has struggled to attract workers since the pandemic fuelled an increase in remote working.

Although the Elizabeth line has significantly improved the commute to Canary Wharf for many, there is still a reluctance among many staff to go to the office full-time. As a result, many big companies are downsizing.

This is a trend that has been seen more broadly across Europe, as figures show that footfall across financial districts has fallen while upmarket historic areas, like London’s Mayfair and Paris’s seventh arrondissement, are booming.

Just over half of the businesses based in Canary Wharf are now in the finance sector, down from 70pc around a decade ago.

A City of London promotional campaign dubbed “destination City” aims to encourage large financial institutions to swap Canary Wharf for new, smaller offices in the Square Mile.

In response to the recent challenges, the group has laid out plans to convert some buildings into lab space and turn itself into a life sciences hub.

It has also been pushing to boost its residential offering but has encountered opposition from local policymakers.

Canary Wharf Group’s latest pre-tax profits fell from £40m in 2022 to £28m last year.

The figures were published as the group announced it had secured £533m worth of backing from financiers.

Becky Worthington, CWG’s finance chief, said the loans that make up the deal are a testament to the “support we have from our lenders for our long-term plan” adding that Canary Wharf will “become an even more attractive environment to live and work” in future.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Javier Milei Sparks Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in World

    (Bloomberg) -- Four months into office, Argentine President Javier Milei has pulled off a critical feat in a country long ravaged by runaway inflation: He stabilized the currency.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeting With

  • The Next Level to Watch on Treasury Yields

    The yield on a 10-year Treasury note, an economic indicator, has climbed to its highest level in a year on the back of strong inflation and labor market data. The release of personal consumption expenditure data on Friday could decide the next move in yields.

  • US Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- US economic growth slid to an almost two-year low last quarter while inflation jumped to uncomfortable levels, interrupting a run of strong demand and muted price pressures that had fueled optimism for a soft landing.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as

  • U.S. growth slowdown, with inflation spike, raises early stagflation risks

    The economy is slowing but inflation isn't. That's not good for anyone.

  • Weak GDP, strong prices, highlight Fed dilemma

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. economic growth in the first quarter fell below the Federal Reserve's estimates of the economy's long-run potential for the first time in nearly two years, but the signs of slowing were accompanied with fast inflation that, if sustained, would pose a particular dilemma for the central bank. Fed officials through much of their battle with a pandemic-driven breakout of inflation said it would take a period of below-trend growth to bring price pressures fully into line, and the 1.6% rate of expansion registered in the first quarter met that mark after a period where the economy grew faster than the central bank's median 1.8% estimate of noninflationary potential. But prices have remained sticky, with the data on Thursday also showing the personal consumption expenditures price index over the first quarter rising at a 3.4% annual rate versus the Fed's 2% target.

  • US economy slows in first quarter; inflation flares up

    The U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly two years in the first quarter amid some moderation in consumer spending and a wider trade deficit, but an acceleration in inflation reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates before September. The cooler-than-expected growth reported by the Commerce Department in its snapshot of first-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday also reflected a slower pace of inventory accumulation by businesses and a downshift in government spending. "If growth continues to slowly decelerate, but inflation strongly takes off again in the wrong direction, the expectation of a Fed interest rate cut in 2024 is starting to look increasingly more out of reach."

  • Yellen: Subpar U.S. growth may get revised up, inflation will ebb

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. economic growth for the first quarter could be revised higher and inflation will ease to more normal levels, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Thursday after a clutch of "peculiar" factors held the economy to its weakest showing in nearly two years. "The U.S. economy continues to perform very, very well," Yellen said in an interview with Reuters, responding to the Commerce Department's substantially weaker-than-expected initial estimate for U.S. gross domestic product from January through March. "What I focus on most is the strength of consumer spending and investment spending," Yellen said.

  • USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Pressure the Yen Amidst Breakout

    The USD/JPY pair broke above the 155 level in the early hours on Wednesday, but the real question will be whether or not it can hold those gains?

  • US GDP Report Set to Highlight Immigration-Driven Economic Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Initial data on US gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2024 is set to confirm an ongoing economic boom amid a tailwind from surging immigration.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks InvestorsMeta’s Miss Sparks Fears in Tech With More Earnings AheadHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’s $

  • Slowing US growth sparks stagflation fears in blow for Biden

    A shock slowdown in the US economy and stubborn inflation has raised the prospect of stagflation gripping America in a blow for President Joe Biden as he fights for re-election.