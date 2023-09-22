U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

Working Past Retirement Age: 15 Cities With the Most 65+ Workers

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For many decades, 65 was considered the traditional retirement age, and you can still start collecting Social Security benefits at age 62. But a good portion of Americans are continuing to work past these age milestones -- particularly in major cities.

A recent SmartAsset analysis looked at the portion of the workforce that is age 65 and above in major cities across America, and in 15 major cities, more than 20% of people in this age range are still working or seeking work. Here's a look at the cities with the most seniors in the labor force.

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Dallas

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 28.0%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Washington, D.C.

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 25.9%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

3. Austin, Texas

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 25.2%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Houston

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 23.4%

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Los Angeles

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 23.3%

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 23.1%

Planet Unicorn / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Planet Unicorn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Denver

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 22.9%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 22.7%

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

9. Seattle

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.9%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Phoenix

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.7%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.7%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Indianapolis

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.5%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.3%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Boston

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.1%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

15. San Jose, California

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 20.3%

Data is sourced from SmartAsset and is based on U.S. Census Bureau data from 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Working Past Retirement Age: 15 Cities With the Most 65+ Workers