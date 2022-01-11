U.S. markets closed

Working Solutions Again Ranks #4 on FlexJobs' 2022 Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs

·2 min read

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh year in a row, Working Solutions, a leader in on-demand contact center outsourcing, continues to rank among the highest on FlexJobs' Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs.

Working Solutions celebrates 25th anniversary. (PRNewsfoto/Working Solutions)
Working Solutions celebrates 25th anniversary. (PRNewsfoto/Working Solutions)

In 2022, this woman-led business again placed in the Top 10 at #4. It has made the respected jobsite's list eight times, beginning in 2015.

Kim Houlne, Working Solutions chief executive and founder, welcomed the recognition, saying: "COVID-19 brought new importance to the on-demand business model and its advantages for businesses and workers."

"In 2021, more companies turned to remote workers for both employees and contractors. This shift affirms the practicality of distributed workforces during the pandemic and beyond."

Virtual Workers Fill a Gap

Houlne pointed out more Working Solutions clients are turning to contracted, virtual workers as their workforces thin, in part from the Great Resignation, which recently hit a reported high of 4.6 million.

"We've worked with home-based agents for more than 25 years," she said. "This long-term experience helps us master how to recruit, educate and operate effective, virtual workforces."

The 2022 FlexJobs list is based on an analysis of more than 57,000 companies and their job-posting histories in its database between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. A remote job is defined as a professional-level position that enables someone to work from home.

Recognition Spans Years

Dallas-based Working Solutions—with service and sales agents in the United States and Canada—placed #4 in 2021, #5 in 2020, again #5 in 2019, #10 in 2018, #7 in 2017 and #9 in 2016 in the rankings.

"One of FlexJobs' recent surveys found that only three percent of workers would prefer to return to the office full-time after the pandemic," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "The important role that remote work plays in today's modern workplace cannot be underestimated."

About Working Solutions

Working Solutions is a recognized leader in onshore, on-demand contact center solutions. Its virtual workforces deliver business process outsourcing (BPO) services for clients and their customers across diverse industries, such as consumer services, travel/hospitality, utilities, healthcare and retail. Learn more at workingsolutions.com.

Media Contact: Springfield Lewis
slewis@workingsol.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/working-solutions-again-ranks-4-on-flexjobs-2022-top-100-companies-with-remote-jobs-301458799.html

SOURCE Working Solutions

