U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.30
    +4.79 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,766.56
    -14.92 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,116.80
    +34.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.38
    -4.91 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.86
    +0.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    +14.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    +0.62 (+2.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5490
    +0.0580 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2293
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4690
    -0.1610 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,176.06
    +232.91 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.62
    -1.62 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Working together with Inuit in Gjoa Haven, Parks Canada resumes research on the wreck of HMS Erebus

·5 min read

The 2022 spring and summer research projects assessed the state of the Franklin Expedition site.

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Piliriqatigiingniq – the Inuit societal value or Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit (IQ) of working together for a common cause – was put into practice by Parks Canada and Inuit in Gjoa Haven with the resumption of research on the wreck of HMS Erebus. The field work continues to provide insights into the conditions of the wreck and its surrounding environment, and further advances our understanding of the evolving story of the 1845 Franklin Expedition.

Parks Canada Underwater Archaeologist examines a belaying pin on the upper deck of HMS Erebus, September 2022. Credit: Marc-André Bernier, Parks Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada)
Parks Canada Underwater Archaeologist examines a belaying pin on the upper deck of HMS Erebus, September 2022. Credit: Marc-André Bernier, Parks Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada)

This year, working in close partnership with the Nattilik Heritage Society's Inuit Guardians from Gjoa Haven, Parks Canada's underwater archaeologists were able to return to the Wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror National Historic Site to conduct important archaeological work. This work included navigating a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) under the ice at the site of HMS Erebus in April and May and diving at the site in September.

In April and May 2022, Parks Canada's archaeologists and Guardians from Gjoa Haven travelled to establish an ice camp over the site of HMS Erebus to check on its physical condition and collect new imagery and survey data. The site inspection was particularly important given that the wreck had not been inspected in more than 2.5 years. The site inspection was successful and the Guardians played a key role in the logistics for the spring on-ice operations including transport, camp set-up, wildlife monitoring and participation in archaeological activities.

In September 2022, archaeological research operations and excavation resumed at HMS Erebus based from the RV David Thompson and support barge Qiniqtirjuaq. The team completed 56 individual dives over the course of 11 days. Among this year's accomplishments, Parks Canada's archaeologists gained a further understanding of condition changes to the wreck, began excavation of what could be the Second Lieutenant's cabin, continued the excavation of what is believed to be the Third Lieutenant's cabin, and completed excavation of part of the Captain's Steward's pantry. The excavation activities at the HMS Erebus included the careful recovery of 275 artifacts from the wreck. These artifacts are jointly owned by the Inuit Heritage Trust and the Government of Canada.

The 2022 fieldwork confirmed that physical changes to the wreck of HMS Erebus continue, most likely due to waves generated by wind storms. Parks Canada and site Guardians continue to monitor and study these changes, including the influence that climate change has on the site.

A showcase of previously unseen artifacts from the 2019 field season is available on Parks Canada's website and through the @PCArchaeology social media accounts. Additional updates from the 2022 field season will be provided in due course.

Quotes

"Located in one of the planet's most unique and sensitive marine environments, the wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror are some of the best-preserved wooden wrecks in the world. The important archaeological research onsite continues to advance our understanding of how changing climate conditions are impacting the region and helps us preserve and protect irreplaceable natural and cultural heritage."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,
Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Inuit oral history led to the discovery of the wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror and its legacy is being respected through the preservation of the co-owned artifacts that help tell the story of the 1845 Franklin Expedition. Inuit continue to be part of the story through collaboration and cooperation, much like the support the Guardians Program provides, ensuring the protection and presentation of the national historic site."

Fred Pedersen,
Chair, Franklin Interim Advisory Committee

Quick Facts

  • The Wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror National Historic Site is the first collaboratively managed national historic site in Nunavut. HMS Terror was added to the Wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror National Historic Site in 2017, ensuring legal protection for the wreck site under the Canada National Parks Act. The wreck of HMS Erebus was added to the National Historic Sites of Canada Order in 2015.

  • Formed in 2016, the Franklin Interim Advisory Committee, composed of community members and representatives from the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, Inuit Heritage Trust, Government of Nunavut, the heritage and tourism industry and Parks Canada, advises on the management of the wrecks until an Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement is finalized between Parks Canada and the Kitikmeot Inuit Association.

  • Since 2017, a Guardian program has been in operation at the Wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror National Historic Site, involving Inuit from Gjoa Haven in the protection and monitoring of the Franklin wrecks and helping integrate Inuit knowledge into Parks Canada's operations and management of the national historic site.

  • The wreck of HMS Terror was not visited in 2022 due to timing and logistical constraints.

  • Since 2018, all newly discovered artifacts from HMS Erebus and HMS Terror are jointly-owned by the Government of Canada and Inuit. In April 2019, the Government of Canada and Inuit Heritage Trust signed a Memorandum of Understanding detailing how the two organizations will work together to protect, study, conserve and share the Franklin artifacts.

  • In August 2019, Parks Canada released extraordinary, never-before-seen video footage of HMS Terror as part of one of the largest, most complex underwater archaeological undertakings in Canadian history. Building on the remarkable first-ever exploration of the interior of HMS Terror, Parks Canada's Underwater Archaeology Team, in collaboration with Inuit, recovered over 350 artifacts from HMS Erebus.

  • In supporting the 2022 research season, the Government of Canada is delivering on the second year of a four-year commitment made in Budget 2021 to accelerate archaeological and conservation work at the Franklin Expedition sites.

Related Document

Inuktitut version of News Release

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c8677.html

Recommended Stories

  • Sean Spicer confuses Pearl Harbor anniversary with D-day

    Trump’s former press secretary apologized for his error, after criticizing Biden for not acknowledging D-day last year

  • Murderous 1600s pirate hid out in US colonies with impunity

    One tarnished silver coin at a time, the ground is yielding new evidence that in the late 1600s, one of the world's most ruthless pirates wandered the American colonies with impunity. Newly surfaced documents also strengthen the case that English buccaneer Henry Every — the target of the first worldwide manhunt — hid out in New England before sailing for Ireland and vanishing into the wind. “At this point, the amount of evidence is overwhelming and indisputable,” historian and metal detectorist Jim Bailey, who's devoted years to solving the mystery, told The Associated Press.

  • Why the British Empire has surfaced in Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘narcissistic whinge’

    How bizarre that the British Empire should have surfaced in the narcissistic whinge that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their mission.

  • What books are US Army leaders reading?

    Two civilians and two generals tell Defense News what's on their nightstands.

  • Fonterra Lifts Earnings Forecast a Second Time on Protein Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, raised its earnings forecast for the second time in three months after a strong first quarter driven by demand for protein products. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Why Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars

  • Don’t Count on a Santa Rally. Here’s What the Stock Market Is Saying.

    The expected Santa Claus rally started around Halloween, potentially leaving little room for more gains the rest of December. Santa Claus dropped off gifts early this year—before Halloween, in fact—raising questions if there are any left unopened for the market before the New Year. Market strategists don’t expect to see the trend soon reverse, essentially dashing hopes of a Santa Claus rally.

  • Clorox Stock Strengthens; Ready To Return To Former Glory Days?

    Clorox stock shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 77 to 82.

  • Trafigura Posts Record $7 Billion Profit in Blowout Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group earned a record $7 billion in its last financial year, more than the previous four years combined, as the commodities trader cashed in on wild price swings and arbitrage opportunities driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla M

  • There Are Big Opportunities in Videogames. Sony and EA Stocks Deserve More Respect.

    Too many investors overlook the opportunities in videogames. Why Sony and Electronic Arts could be two of the best ways to play defense in a slowing economy.

  • Samsung, Linde Ch. 313 applications approved ahead of potential suburban projects

    During a Dec. 5 special meeting of the Taylor ISD board, trustees approved nine applications for South Korea-based Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.'s potential $168 billion expansion and a single application for a $271 million project from Linde Inc., a major industrial gas company.

  • ‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks

    The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was the time to get into companies connected with online shopping, home digital entertainment, and wireless networking. With the lockdowns and work-from-home, these areas soared. But – they’ve seen sharp losses more recent

  • Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 8th

    MPB, SIG and CCB made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on December 8, 2022.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in ADTRAN (ADTN) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to ADTRAN (ADTN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Vayner3 President on Connecting Traditional Brands with Web3

    Vayner3, the Web3 arm of Gary Vaynerchuk's VaynerMedia, is onboarding mainstream companies like KFC and Crocs into the world of Web3. Vayner3 president Avery Akkineni, who also made CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022 list, joins "The Hash" to discuss the corporate appetite for Web3 and how the space could evolve in the wake of the recent crypto contagion.

  • TSX rises as miners, technology take lead on China optimism

    (Reuters) -Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, buoyed by commodity-linked shares as crude and metal prices gained on hopes of a demand recovery in China following an easing of its stringent COVID-19 restrictions. At 1007 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 100.76 points, or 0.5%, at 20,069.95. Commodity-linked stocks were among the top gainers, with energy and materials sub-indexes rising 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, on higher crude and gold prices.

  • A €500 Billion European Bond Spree Is Looking for New Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- As winter approaches, governments across Europe have been frantically drafting aid programs to protect their citizens from the surge in energy costs triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. There are electricity price caps in France, gasoline discounts in Italy and heating-bill subsidies in Germany.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed

  • Li Auto stock dips after company shows wider loss than expected

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. were off more than 1% in premarket trading Friday after the Chinese electric-vehicle company logged a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter. The company posted a third-quarter net loss of RMB1.65 billion ($231.3 million), or RMB1.68 per American depositary share, compared with a loss of RMB21.5 million, or RMB0.02 per ADS, in the year-earlier period. After adjustments, Li Auto lost RMB1.27 per ADS, compared with RMB0.34 per ADS a year before. The FactSet consensu

  • Footwear group Wolverine World Wide announces plans to divest or license its Keds brand

    Keds is led by Bornie Del Priore, who also is global brand president of the Wolverine Worldwide Kids footwear group.

  • I sold my late mother’s home for $250,000. I make $80,000 and have $220,000 in student debt. I want to buy a house. Should I use all my inheritance for a down payment?

    ‘I plan on maxing out contributions to my employer-matching Roth IRA, but I am unsure where to put the remainder until I find a home to purchase.'

  • Marketmind: Glass half empty

    U.S. and global recession fears continue to cast a dark shadow over investor sentiment and risk assets, shutting out the glimmers of light from China relaxing its zero-COVID rules and signs that inflationary pressures and fears are easing. The inflationary impulse from oil will soon turn disinflationary - little wonder that the U.S. yield curve continues to flatten and inflation breakeven rates across the curve are falling closer towards the Fed's 2% target.