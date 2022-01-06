Workingman Capital to Auction Multi-Million Dollar Inventory of Today's Most Sought After Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workingman Capital Corp. is pleased to announce that they will be auctioning a huge cache of surplus PPE inventory from Raw Office, a leading North American source for Office Supplies. This one day Online Only Webcast Auction will be held on Thursday January 20, 2022 and includes some of the most popular items of personal protective equipment that are needed and required by businesses, industries and individuals worldwide. Workingman Capital Corp., with over 15 years of experience providing solutions to industrial business challenges is conducting this sale in conjunction with PPL Auctions of Northbrook, IL.

Featured PPE assets in this auction include:

N95 & KN95 Face Masks

Level 2 Cuffed Medical Gowns

Sanitizing & Disinfecting Wipes

Disposable Face Shields w/Plastic Glass Frame Attachment

Various Goggles, Sneeze Guard Clips, Spray Bottles, Bathroom Tissue & Garbage Bags

Much Much More

This Online Only Webcast Auction is on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11am EST. All items are currently located at third party facilities throughout North America. As pre-auction offers are now being accepted, all quantities are subject to change and will be adjusted accordingly at the time of the auction. For further info, please contact us: Workingman Capital, 416.847.7336 or info@workingmancapital.com. PPL Auctions, 224.927.5300 or sales@pplgroupllc.com.

Workingman Capital founder Joshua Sugar put the unique value of this sale in perspective. "With the increasing demand for PPE in all industrial and private business sectors," he said, "this sale represents an excellent opportunity for our customers to replace depleted inventory or to increase the depth of their supplies on hand."

For more information and to view the entire catalog of assets, please visit us online at www.workingmancapital.com.



Workingman Capital Corp. was created to provide professional, personalized solutions to industrial business problems. Be it asset monetization, valuation or strategic sale, professional advice is essential when your business is in need of assistance.



PPL Group is a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business, with a focus on complete plant liquidations and auctions.



Contact:



Joshua Sugar

Workingman Capital Corp.

327028@email4pr.com

416.847.7336





