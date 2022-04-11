Workiva Recognized As One of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®

2022 Marks Workiva’s Fourth Consecutive Year on the Prestigious List

AMES, Iowa --News Direct-- Workiva

AMES, Iowa, April 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ -- Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, today announced that for the fourth consecutive year, it has been named among the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. The company ranked 20th on the coveted list.

“Workiva nurtures a culture of innovation and connectivity. We’ve found new ways to connect and celebrate our successes - both virtually and in-person - while navigating the changing landscape of the modern workplace,” said Workiva CEO Marty Vanderploeg. “Being named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the flexibility and hard work of our dedicated employees over this past year.”

Supporting employees with the tools and resources they need to be successful

Over the last year, many new programs were created and expanded upon with the goal of connecting Workiva’s global workforce, empowering employees to work where they work best, and encouraging employees to give back to communities and charitable causes. Initiatives included:

Expanding flexible work guidelines and adding “mobility” to allow employees to work from a location that works best for them and their families.

Hosting bi-weekly, all-company, livestream meetings to keep employees connected, aligned, and informed on company initiatives.

Adding Juneteenth as an annual paid holiday for employees in the U.S.

Enhancing mental health benefits and offering extra paid mental wellness days to all employees worldwide.

Partnering with Modern Health, a mental well-being organization, to provide employees access to personalized 1:1, group, and self-serve resources.

Launching a global philanthropic program, with investment in social purpose technology, where employees are empowered to give back to their communities through charitable donations and eight hours of paid volunteer time off.

Establishing our corporate ESG strategy, along with our ESG governance structure, materiality approach, stakeholder engagement process, and alignment with UN SDGs and the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures, to showcase Workiva’s commitment to ESG through authentic and purposeful action.

Story continues

About the ®

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

This is Workiva's 23rd recognition from Great Place to Work® and Fortune, including four consecutive years on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading regulatory, financial and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blogFollow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workivaLike Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/WorkivaFollow Workiva on Instagram: www.instagram.com/workiva

From Fortune ©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

Investors:Mike RostWorkiva Inc.investor@workiva.com(515) 663-4493

Media:Darcie BrossartWorkiva Inc.press@workiva.com(515) 663-4471

Source: Workiva Inc.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/workiva-recognized-as-one-of-fortunes-100-best-companies-to-work-for-r-532284126