Workiz locks in $13M for productivity tools aimed at home services professionals

Ingrid Lunden
·6 min read

Knowledge workers -- those whose professions tend to be anchored to desks or computers -- have long been the most obvious and primary focus for a lot of B2B apps and services. But as the wider world migrates to doing more and more on smartphones and other connected devices, the opportunity to build for the rest of the global workforce continues to grow. Today, one of the startups targeting smaller businesses in the area of field service is announcing a round of funding that underscores that trend.

Workiz, which has developed a platform to help small business in the home services space -- locksmiths, removals companies, large appliance repairs, and others -- book jobs, manage teams, keep in communication with customers, bill them, and also -- taking a page from the world of knowledge workers -- run data analytics connected to their jobs to optimize business more in the future, has closed a funding round of $13 million.

The funding round was oversubscribed -- it actually grew to $13 million in the week between getting pitched this story and writing it -- and it comes on the back of a year that has seen double-digit growth exceeding what the startup had expected to achieve in 2020, said CEO Adi (Didi) Azaria in an interview.

Part of the reason has been an uplift from people spending more time working at home, putting their dwellings and the things contained in them through more wear and tear, and/or realizing that they could do some home improvement and vastly upgrade their daily environments.

"If you open the fridge too many times, things get broken and you need these guys to come in," he said, adding that the demand from customers these days are for people to be using the same tools they are to get work done. "Many field services need software because our expectations as consumers are changing. They see it as a need."

Workiz's CEO himself was once a locksmith, similar to co-founders Idan Kadosh and Erez Marom (who co-founded the startup with Saar Kohanovitch), but he might be better known for co-founding his previous startup, Sisense, the business analytics company now valued at over $1 billion.

Workiz is based out of San Diego and Israel, with the latter home to its R&D efforts and a number of its investors. This Series B is being led by Tel Aviv's New Era Capital Partners, with past backers Aleph, Magenta Venture Partners (which led its Series A), Maor Investments, and TMT Investments also participating in the round.

Valuation is not being disclosed but there are some signs that it's on the up for the startup. Workiz's services -- the startup's name incidentally is pronounced not like a cute version of work, "workies", but like "work is" as the company's official name is actually Workiz Easy -- are live in the U.S. and Canada, and it currently has some 100,000 service professionals using the platform.

Since the startup was founded in 2015 (originally as Send a Job), more than 12 million jobs, 100 million text messages, and $5 billion in job revenue have been initiated through it.

For a point of comparison, a direct competitor, Jobber, earlier this year closed a $60 million round also after hitting 100,000 service professionals on its platform.

Despite that competition -- and it's a crowded field, with others like ServiceTitan, GE's ServiceMax, BigChange in the U.K., new approaches like Super, and many others in the market -- field service remains a big market, with some 20 million businesses globally focused on home services, with 5 million in the U.S. alone.

The opportunity for a startup like Workiz within that is to figure out what needs are currently not being addressed as well by existing offerings, and building them into its own solution.

One example of that, Azaria points out, has been the company's voice service. He notes that most field service professionals before the rise of mobile apps had organized and updated customers and head offices of their whereabouts and progress through phone calls.

In some cases that is not hugely efficient, since it only alerts the person you are calling, not a whole team, and sometimes the person you are speaking with is not the person who needs the update most. But, it also remains a key way to connect with customers especially when there are delays. The phone service that the company offers integrates with other details about a job, letting the call become part of the bigger work log for everyone else to see.

Another is scheduling, which has been a complicated issue to manage especially in cases when you have small teams of users who need to work in close conjunction with each other. Workiz's scheduling tools essentially work like a shared Google Calendar to help match people with skills, locations and jobs to get work booked and done faster.

The company's toolkit, interestingly, has features that highlight business analytics too: you can currently manage call tracking, lead tracking and a live dashboard to measure how long jobs are taking and whether scheduling is mapping accurately or not. These are next-level tools that do remind me a little of Sisense and point precisely to how software and goals envisioned for the average data/knowledge worker are now being recast for those on their feet and in the field.

This also leaves the door open for the option to build in more lead generation into the platform, essentially creating a marketplace for field service professionals to connect with customers seeking people to do specific jobs, although it's not an area the company is exploring for now at least.

"At this point we focus on SaaS and making a best-of-breed solution. We're not in the lead generation market. We try to focus because we understand how challenging it is to be a field service engineer, with phone calls, stress and disorganization," he said. "Most of them still use pen and paper and need tools to organizse the day. Many of them can advertise or use third party companies for lead generation, although maybe in the future we might do more on that." For now, he said, the focus will remain on tools to address their more immediate needs just to get through their workdays and helping them be more professional, to "make the service person look larger than what they are."

"Field service management is a market ripe for disruption, with a technological approach that is both agile and competitive," said Gideon Argov, managing at New Era Capital Partners, in a statement. "In Workiz, we found all the elements for success, coupled with passionate leadership that started from the field. We are delighted to join the Workiz team." Argov is joining the board with this round.

  • Powell’s Relaxed Stance on Surging Yields Not Shared Elsewhere

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the world economy from its coronavirus recession is being tested as rising bond yields and inflation bets threaten their ability to keep borrowing costs down.While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, other counterparts are sounding less sanguine as their recoveries lag that of the U.S..European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Monday that she and colleagues are “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, Australia’s central bank has been forced to resume buying bonds to enforce its yield target and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.Because government borrowing costs are used as the benchmark for pricing loans to businesses and consumers, any increase in yields trickles through to the real economy. That counters the campaign by central banks to drive recoveries with cheap money, potentially forcing them to deliver even more stimulus at some point.“It’s the U.S. bond market pulling up global bond yields, and in some cases in ways that are moving faster than they’d like,” said Ethan Harris, Bank of America Corp.’s head of global economic research. “If you’re in countries outside the U.S., you’re looking at this as kind of an unwelcome import.”In the U.S., 10-year Treasury yields have risen more than 40 basis points since the end of December as its economy shows signs of improving, vaccinations roll out and lawmakers ready even more fiscal stimulus. Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. now see growth of 6.2% this year, up from 4.2% at the start of the year.More broadly, the yield on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, which includes investment-grade sovereign and corporate debt, has risen 20 basis points this year. That follows a 62-basis-point decline in 2020.The jump in U.S. yields threatens to drag up other markets, challenging the policies of the ECB, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi of Evercore ISI told clients in a report this week. That’s a worry for those policy makers whose focus remains more on stoking growth than containing any nascent inflation pressures.The ECB could be in a particularly uncomfortable spot as it has pledged to keep financing conditions “favorable” through the crisis and is already facing a weaker recovery than counterparts.Yields on 10-year German government bonds have climbed to around -0.3% this month from -0.6% in November while equivalent French yields are now barely below zero, compared with -0.3% three months ago.One option for the ECB is to accelerate bond buying via its pandemic emergency purchase program. Another is to strengthen its message on how long it intends to keep interest rates low.“The ECB has a number of potentially powerful options in its toolbox to anchor bond yields,” said Nick Kounis, head of financial markets research at ABN Amro Holding NV.In Japan, where investors are nervously awaiting the outcome of the central bank’s policy review, yields for 10-year bonds rose to 0.12%, the highest level since Nov. 2018. That’s still within officials’ comfort range of 20 basis points on either side of its target, but some market participants forecast the range to be expanded with the BOJ announcement on March 19.Higher Treasury yields are also a threat for emerging economies, where historically they sparked currency volatility and choppy capital flows, especially for countries that rely on external funding. That then slows expansions, as happened in 2013 when concern the Fed was pulling back triggered a ripple effect.Bloomberg Economics predicts the central banks of Argentina, Brazil and Nigeria will all turn more hawkish this year.“The Fed remains in a more comfortable position compared to many of its peers in emerging markets,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc. “Inflation in the U.S. is far better anchored than in small, open economies.”Some economists say the yield moves and the bets on an inflation revival may mark something of a turning point for the global economy.“Central banks are now throwing the kitchen sink at beating deflation and disinflation just as they threw it at high inflation in the 1980s and early 1990s,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “There is a strong case to be made that the disinflation seen since the 1970s is coming to an end and that the long-term trend in inflation is at or close to bottoming.”Still, others point out that disinflation forces will linger, especially as labor markets remain weaker than before the pandemic and full economic recoveries hinge on successfully controlling the virus and delivering vaccines.“I am still not so sure whether the recovery-related steepening of the curve will be long lasting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Asia Pacific chief economist with Natixis SA. “There are a number of risks that might bring us back to a less upbeat scenario.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • Bitcoin: Elon Musk loses world's richest title as Tesla falters

    The Tesla chief's wealth has taken a hit as investors sour on Bitcoin and the electric carmaker.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade sideways

    Stock futures opened little changed Tuesday evening, as investors paused following another day of heavy tech selling.

  • Lucid Motors confirms SPAC deal: CCIV stock down 25%

    Lucid Motors and blank check company Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) confirmed a merger deal to take the California-based EV company public. Shares of Churchill Capital were down around 25% at 10:45 A.M Eastern time.

  • Natural Gas Is Driving Decarbonization In India

    India is on course to become the world’s largest energy consumer, and Prime Minister Modi is now making natural gas the centerpiece of the nation’s energy plans

  • HSBC is facing dueling loyalty tests it can only fail

    When Ted Hui arrived in the UK last December after fleeing Hong Kong, he had a rude shock: not only was his HSBC bank account frozen, but his bank balance was at zero. A key figure in Hong Kong’s democracy movement who took on a visible role as a frontline mediator during the protests in 2019, Hui had feared something like this would happen. In recent months, HSBC has found itself under intense pressure from politicians in the West who accuse the bank of facilitating China’s authoritarian crackdown on Hong Kong.

  • Twitter Kicked Trump Out and Its Stock Surged to a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Many investors had thrown in the towel on Twitter Inc. even before it made a move unlike just about anything a U.S. company had ever done before -- permanently banishing the sitting president from its service.The exile of Donald Trump led to a short-term dip that sent the shares below where they opened in the company’s trading debut in 2013. It triggered predictions of massive losses in users among the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump and the 88 million Twitter accounts that followed him.Yet a funny thing happened on the road to oblivion: Twitter is now thriving in the stock market, up 33% so far this year. Last week it notched its first share-price record since 2013, back when the social-media company was fresh off its initial public offering and a darling of investors thanks to fervent users and rapidly expanding revenue.After years in the wilderness, Twitter is back in investors’ good graces thanks to product improvements and more aggressive content moderation that has helped the company return to steady user growth. Years of efforts to clean up the service and improve its advertising features appear to finally be paying off. It’s even outperforming peers like Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. so far this year.Facebook Inc., whose shares outshone Twitter’s for years, have fallen 4.3% in 2021. Facebook and Snap also imposed bans on Trump’s ability to post on their platforms.Improvements to the service have led to notable and consistent user growth, which was once the company’s biggest obstacle. Twitter eclipsed 20% growth in daily active users for five straight quarters and has projected it will do so again in the current quarter, even after it permanently banned Trump last month for his tweets surrounding the insurrection at the Capitol.“There are good things ahead as far as sustaining user growth,” said Justin Patterson, an analyst with Keybanc Capital Markets, who raised his rating to the equivalent of buy last month. If Twitter can maintain user expansion at a similar rate and continue to improve monetization, the stock is a relative bargain, he said.Strong FollowingNot long ago, Twitter suffered from product stumbles and issues with policing user behavior, which led to a reputation that the micro-blogging platform was fostering discord. Investors seeking social media exposure opted for Facebook’s more targeted ads and broader reach.Still, despite at least three analyst upgrades so far this year, Wall Street enthusiasm toward Twitter remains relatively subdued. Of the 41 analysts tracked by Bloomberg that cover the company, less than a quarter recommend buying the stock. By contrast, nearly three-quarters of analysts covering Snap and Pinterest are bullish.On Monday, Twitter target was raised to $75 from $65 at Baird, which wrote that it had increased confidence in the company’s ability to hit long-term financial goals. Twitter shares dipped 1.3% in premarket activity in New York.The social-media company has always commanded a cult-like following among investors, many of whom are passionate users of its platform, and now there are reasons for them to be excited. The company says it’s improving its direct-response advertising products, which help advertisers drive direct sales instead of just build brand affinity. Twitter is also testing an audio chat product similar to the popular startup Clubhouse, which just raised money at a $1 billion valuation.‘Swagger and Confidence’Wall Street will be looking for additional details on Twitter’s growth initiatives on Thursday when the company hosts its first analyst day since 2014. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey and his management team are expected to lay out their plan to quicken the pace of revenue and user growth and potentially set longer-term margin targets, according to Colin Sebastian, an analyst with R.W. Baird & Co.Twitter’s earnings report on Feb. 9 was notable for more than just surging revenue and users. There was a change in tone from executives, according to Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine.“Both on the earnings call and analyst call back, we felt that management led with a swagger and a confidence we have not see in some time,” he said.(Updates with Twitter target raised at Baird, premarket move in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal

    Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc and with emissions regulations toughening in Europe and elsewhere. The deal, which has a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion, includes a $2.1 billion cash contribution from CCIV and a PIPE (private investment in public equity) investment of 2.5 billion from investors. Reuters was first to report last week that Michael Klein had launched a financing effort to back the Lucid deal.

  • Texans Will Pay for Decades as Crisis Tacks Billions Onto Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that the lights are back on in Texas, the state has to figure out who’s going to pay for the energy crisis that plunged millions into darkness last week. It will likely be ordinary Texans.The price tag so far: $50.6 billion, the cost of electricity sold from early Monday, when the blackouts began, to Friday morning, according to BloombergNEF estimates. That compares with $4.2 billion for the prior week.Some of those costs have already fallen onto consumers as electricity customers exposed to wholesale prices wracked up power bills as high as $8,000 last week. Other customers won’t know what they’re in for until they receive their gas and power bills at the end of the month. Ultimately, the financial pain will probably be shared by ratepayers and taxpayers alike, said Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and chief science officer for French power company Engie SA.If prior U.S. power market failures are any guide, Texans could be on the hook for decades. Californians, for example, have spent about 20 years paying for the 2000-2001 Enron-era power crisis, via surcharges on utility bills.CPS Energy, which is owned and run by the city of San Antonio, said on Twitter it was looking into ways to spread costs for the last week over the next 10 years. That didn’t sit well with its customers, who railed against the company’s proposal during a board meeting on Monday.“Spreading the cost of this event over a decade is unacceptable,” said Aaron Arguello, an organizer with Move Texas. “Customers are already in debt with student loans, mortgages and other payments.”But companies that ran up huge losses as the cost of electricity skyrocketed last week will inevitably try to recoup those through their customers, taxpayers or bonds. How quickly Texans pay depends on who their provider is.Gas utilities usually pass the costs onto customers at the end of the monthly billing cycle, said Toby Shea, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service. Municipal utilities, co-ops and regulated power providers have the ability to spread out costs over a longer time-frame. “It’s very easy for a government to spread this out for many years and even a few months,” he said.CPS Chief Executive Officer Paula Gold-Williams said last week the company may also issue bonds to help pay for the natural gas it bought at inflated prices.Some utilities are looking to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidity to spread out costs for 10 to 20 years, said Scott Sagen, an associate director in U.S. public finance at S&P Global Ratings. Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc., for example, has fully drawn its $250 million syndicated line of credit and has recently entered into a $300 million bilateral line of credit with National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp. for one year, according to an S&P report published Monday.A number of utilities are in talks with their banks to get liquidity to pay off their current debts so they can then take out a bridge loan that they’ll convert to long-term bonds. “They’re trying to smooth out these costs as much as possible and provide cover for their customers,” Sagen said.But small retailers who tend to be more thinly capitalized and less robustly hedged have limited options. One such company, Griddy, said last week it would challenge the prices set by the grid operator during the crisis, in an apparent bid to recoup losses for itself and its customers. Another company, Octopus Energy, said Monday it would forgive any energy bill in excess of the average price of electricity for the week, and eat the resulting losses which could be millions of dollars.The state’s utility regulator on Sunday blocked power sellers from disconnecting customers for non-payment, saying the governor and lawmakers need time to come up with a plan to address sky-high bills, first. Texas lawmakers will likely take up the discussion of consumer relief as part of their committee hearings on the crisis which will begin this week, a spokesman for the Public Utility Commission of Texas said.In theory, the legislature could pass an emergency bill that could cover the excessive costs charged by generators during the crisis, said Julie Cohn, an energy historian with affiliations at Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies and the University of Houston’s Center for Public History. “Another piece would be to say you can have a competitive power market that we have, but prohibit the provider from linking the price directly to the wholesale price, as Griddy does.”That would be easier to do in a state that takes a more heavy-handed regulatory approach to its electricity market, according to Webber. But Texas decided to take a more hands off approach with its deregulated system, he said.“The question is where is the money going to come from?” Shea said. “Will Texas go and bail out certain customers? That’s not their attitude toward how they manage their market or manage their economy.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 rises to end 5-session losing streak

    Stocks fell on Tuesday as tech stocks extended their declines.

  • Powell Has to Choose His Words Carefully When Addressing the Rise in Yields or Rates Could ‘Rip Higher’

    Rises in Treasury yields and renewed fears of inflation have raised concerns about how the Fed may react to these events.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBNZ to Stress Need for Ongoing Monetary Support

    The RBNZ will leave the official cash rate at 0.25% on Wednesday and likely signal the OCR will be on hold well into 2022.

  • 'They wanted to jail a banker - I was that banker'

    Tom Hayes, jailed for rigging interest rates, tells the BBC fresh evidence will show his conviction was unsafe.

  • Huawei Debuts $2,800 Phone After Barely Growing Sales in 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. took the wraps off a high-end foldable smartphone to try and stake out a place in the fast-expanding category, revealing that revenue and profit barely grew in 2020 at the height of Trump-era sanctions.China’s largest technology company is trying to keep its shrinking mobile gadgets business alive despite dwindling expectations that Washington will roll back its curbs anytime soon. On Monday, it introduced the 17,999-yuan ($2,800) Mate X2 that unfolds into an 8-inch (203mm) screen powered by Huawei’s own 5G Kirin 9000 chip.Once the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Huawei was forced to dig into a dwindling store of chips after Washington cut it off from American technology and key suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Yet billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has vowed to keep its smartphone business, dismissing reports of a potential sale. The company is now focusing on serving enterprise clients to offset the lost business.“We managed marginal growth both in sales and profit,” Ken Hu, the company’s current rotating chairman, told the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai Tuesday. “We’ll work with partners on how to apply Huawei products in their businesses. Through these partnerships, we are not only hoping Huawei can develop a number of solutions from zero, but also duplicating these solutions in scale.”Read more: Huawei’s Quarterly Revenue Growth Slows, Hit by U.S. SanctionsHuawei has been running phone production at close to minimum capacity to preserve its existing cache of components and prolong the life-cycle of its devices, spurring product shortages at retailers across the country, according to people familiar with the matter.The Mate X2 will go on sale in China on Feb. 25, priced at 18,999 yuan for a beefier version with 512 gigabytes of storage. It’ll run a version of Google’s Android tailored for China, which lacks the U.S. company’s core apps and commercial features, but can be updated to Huawei’s own Harmony operating system in April.“We have prepared enough capacity for Mate X2, the capacity is growing on daily basis,” Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer electronics unit, said at a launch event in Shanghai on Monday.Yu said Monday that more of the company’s top-tier phones will be powered by its in-house software rather than Android in future.Read more: Huawei’s Founder Vows To Keep Making Smartphones in Biden EraHuawei found itself thrust into the heart of U.S.-Chinese tensions in 2019 after the White House labeled it a national security threat and later imposed a series of trading restrictions. Those curbs curtailed its growth and forced the company to sell off its low-end Honor devices arm last year.Ren has urged the new U.S. administration to adopt an “open policy” toward Huawei, which in turn would benefit its American suppliers. But Biden’s nominee for Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, said during her Senate confirmation process she knew of “no reason” why Trump-era curbs shouldn’t continue.Huawei’s smartphone shipments dived 42% in the last three months of 2020 while its biggest competitors Samsung Electronics Co., Apple Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. all gained market share, according to researcher IDC.Read more: Samsung’s $1,999 Fold 2 Rectifies Major Foldable Phone FoiblesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lithium Prices Soar As Tesla, Apple And Google Fight For Supply

    Battery makers are desperate to bring new lithium sources on-line. Now one little-known company’s European discovery could prove to be the right asset...in the right place...at the right time

  • After India stifled its TikTok dreams, Bytedance is building its Asia hub in Singapore

    "Bytedance plans to make Singapore its epicenter for the rest of Asia-Pacific in its quest to find a neutral ground amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China."