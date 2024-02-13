Workplace dating: Is it OK to play matchmaker with co-workers? Ask HR

Some companies have strict rules about colleagues dating, even if they don't directly work together.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

Question: Two of my single co-workers would be a great match. They aren't acquainted and don't work together in any capacity, should I have any concerns about connecting them as potential romantic interests? – Andrew

Answer: Understandably, you might want to play matchmaker for your single co-workers with good intentions, but before you proceed, there are some considerations to bear in mind.

First, check if your company has a policy regarding workplace relationships or dating among employees. Some companies have strict rules about colleagues dating, even if they don't directly work together. Understanding your company's stance on this issue is crucial. Additionally, consider your workplace culture and whether other couples exist within the organization.

Assuming there's no policy against it, reaching out individually to your co-workers is wise. It's essential to gauge their interest and comfort levels with the idea of dating someone from the same workplace. Some individuals may have reservations about dating colleagues for various reasons.

Introducing two co-workers can lead to different outcomes – it could blossom into a positive romantic connection or potentially lead to complications. I've seen both scenarios unfold, and it's essential to recognize that the line between personal and work life can sometimes become blurred.

Consider asking yourself a few questions before proceeding: What if the match doesn't work out? How would it reflect on you as the one who introduced them? Are there consequences, such as someone losing their job, that could arise from this? If they're not interested, could it create an awkward workplace environment? Moreover, if the relationship doesn't work out, could it make the workplace uncomfortable?

Before making introductions, carefully think through these questions and assess the potential consequences if things don't go as planned. If you're uncertain or have concerns, reaching out to your human resources department for guidance is a prudent step.

I hope everything works out well for you and your co-workers.

I am a full-time direct employee working a hybrid schedule. I work remotely from home two-three days a week. Can I write off my home office or any associated supplies or expenses on my taxes? – Drea

Many workers face similar circumstances due to the widespread use of hybrid and remote work arrangements. Writing off your home office or associated expenses on your taxes depends on various factors.

Your state will determine your ability to write off home-office expenses. Alabama, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania provide a deduction for unreimbursed employee business expenses. On a federal level, in the past, an employee could claim an itemized deduction for unreimbursed business expenses if it exceeded 2% of your adjusted gross income. However, that deduction was suspended until 2026. In addition, the IRS does allow small business owners to deduct their home office from their taxes, but this does not typically apply to employees.

Exploring whether your employer reimburses supplies or other expenses when working a hybrid work arrangement may be worthwhile. California, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Montana, New York and the District of Columbia, require employers to reimburse employees for business-related expenses incurred when working either a hybrid or fully remote arrangement. Expenses potentially covered by state law reimbursement requirements include cellphone charges, internet or data plan charges, or other services or equipment necessary for an employee's job.

Your employer may have a reimbursement policy addressing remote employee business expenses. If you work in a state that does not require your employer to reimburse your business expenses, or you cannot locate a company policy, check with human resources to see if a policy exists. If not, it never hurts to ask about other options or if your employer may consider it in the future.

Always consult a tax professional or accountant who can provide personalized advice based on your situation and the most current tax code. They can guide you on potential deductions and ensure compliance with tax laws.

I wish you the best of luck in navigating your options.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Office romance can be complicated. Should you set up your co-workers?