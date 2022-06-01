Workplace Health and Wellness

Amplio Strategies launches its new training journey

MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Amplio Stratégies is proud to launch its new 8-theme Mental Health in the Workplace training journey, which focuses on the physical health and well-being of all players in an organization. Stress management, physical activity, meditation, posture and sleep are just a few of the topics covered in this journey, launched as part of National Physical Health Day, scheduled for June 5.

Amplio Stratégies (CNW Group/Amplio Stratégies Inc)

"Recognizing the importance of a healthy organizational culture, businesses are more interested than ever in supporting employees through concrete strategies, including skills development, to maintain the overall health of their resources."said Philippe Richard Bertrand, Partner and Head of Revenue at Amplio Stratégies.

Dynamic capsules, passionate experts

Moderated by experts Shawn Belliveau, osteopath and kinesiologist, and Catherine Therrien, doctor of chiropractic, the capsules are about 2 to 5 minutes each and offer tips useful techniques and tips to deepen thinking, promote workplace wellness, put into action and integrate best practices into their daily lives.

"The pandemic, the reorganization of methods and telework have had many negative impacts on workers. Less physically active employees are often more likely to experience adverse effects, experience more stress, and be absent more often. On the other hand, a more active workforce will be more motivated, more productive and more committed to its employer," adds Shawn Belliveau, D.O., B.Sc., CFMP, PNL and director of the Centre Santé Holistique Pilates et Plus clinic.

Find out more about Taking Care of Your Physical Health in the Workplace here: https://formations-amplio.illuxi.com/taking-care-of-physical-health-workplace

About Amplio Stratégies

Support, Innovate, Teach.

Amplio Stratégies is an agile consulting firm founded in 2016 that supports organizations, leaders and their teams in their transformation challenges and organizational development. Amplio Stratégies offers an integrated offering of training, individual coaching, group coaching, conferences by the team of consultants, trainers and coaches.

Story continues

SOURCE Amplio Stratégies Inc

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/01/c4747.html