Workplace Options Hosts Global Roundtable on Company Culture Trends, Releases New Workplace Stress Index

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace Options (WPO), a leading provider of global wellbeing solutions, will host a global roundtable titled “Pressure to Perform: Your Mental Health Matters” on October 4, 2022 (9:00 a.m. ET), in honor of World Mental Health Day. Experts participating in the event include Alan King, President, and CEO of Workplace Options; Madison Walsh, Mental Health and Wellness Officer (University of Prince Edward Island Student Union); Arne Schweikhart, Regional Director (Swiss Life Global Solutions); Julia Radchenko, Health Consulting Leader (Mercer); James Sussex, Clinical Team Lead (Workplace Options); and Taylor Knopf, Health Care Journalist (Editor NC Health News). Christy McGuire, VP of US Business Solutions at Workplace Options, will moderate the roundtable, which will discuss incorporating organizational listening tools and interpreting employee engagement data to address burnout and attract talent.



“Employee burnout is a common and central concern for organizations around the world. WPO understands this challenge and delivers customized solutions on a global scale,” said Alan King, President, and CEO of Workplace Options. “Our localized services specialize in helping organizations, in more than 200 countries and territories, identify and eliminate toxic work environments and take holistic action to ensure that their employees thrive.”

WPO will also release its latest global Workplace Stress Index at the roundtable, a resource to support organizations in recognizing and responding to employees’ evolving wellness issues. WPO provides organizations worldwide with 24/7 access to anonymized and aggregated data via a dashboard. This tool compares their workforce’s needs to that of companies of similar sizes, industries, and regions.

WPO issues its Workplace Stress Index twice a year. The Index represents WPO’s analysis of wellbeing data collected during nine months from more than 17,000 employees of small to Fortune 500 companies in China, India, United Kingdom, and United States.

In August 2022, the Index revealed that work stress (72 percent) and anxiety (30 percent) were the top symptoms self-reported by workers seeking emotional care. Employees also ranked their most pressing work-related problems as: daily work activities (34 percent), work-life balance (26 percent), job performance (19 percent), and tension/conflict with manager (18 percent). In the US, work-life balance (29 percent) was the most frequently named workplace issue. In Canada and Mexico, daily work-activities ranked as the top work-related issue reported by employees (33 percent and 46 percent).

In addition to announcing the global roundtable on workplace mental health, WPO posted complimentary resources translated in eight languages to empower organizations around the world in promoting wellbeing programs at work. These materials include localized infographics, podcasts, video, flyers, and wellness checklists.

Register here to attend the global roundtable “Pressure to Perform: Your Mental Health Matters” on October 4, 2022 (9:00 a.m. ET).

About Workplace Options

Founded in 1982, Workplace Options is the largest independent provider of holistic wellbeing solutions. Through customized programs, and a comprehensive global network of credentialed providers and professionals, WPO supports individuals to become healthier, happier, and more productive both personally and professionally. Trusted by 51 percent of Fortune 500 companies, WPO delivers high-quality care digitally and in-person to more than 75 million people across 116,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories.

