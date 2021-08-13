U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

The workplace services market in SAM is expected to reach US$ 7,680.59 million by 2028 from US$ 3365.00 million in 2021

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12. 5% from 2021 to 2028. Artificial intelligence plays an important role in the digitalization and transformation of the advanced business processes. This technology is the foundation of the next generation of various industries.

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Workplace Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type, Organization Size, and Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103317/?utm_source=GNW
It provides the ability to learn from recorded data and experiences, as it comprises algorithms, patterns, and predictive insight. AI-enabled applications such as chatbots that troubleshoot IT problems or virtual assistants, are revolutionizing the daily lives of modern businesspeople. At present, AI-powered chatbots empower businesses of all sizes. This is one of the emerging digital workplace technologies, which allows businesses to complete mundane tasks fast. Unlike human workers, AI-powered chatbots aid several team members at once. In addition, they respond in human-like ways. These chatbots are likely to boost business processes with emerging digital workplace technologies for SMEs and large enterprises. Additionally, the rising significance of enterprise mobility is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for workplace services.
The consumer goods and retail segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period in the SAM workplace services market.The consumer goods & retail sector, which offers a huge platform for consumers, is increasing at an unprecedented rate across the world.

The sector helps numerous businesses reach easily to customers, and hence necessary exposure to business is achieved. The surging consumer goods & retail industry in various regions is demanding workplace services.
The presence of various developing countries in SAM makes this region one of the key markets for the future growth of the workplace services market.Growing population, rising disposable income, surging demand for advanced technologies, and increasing focus on digital transformation are among the key factors expected to drive the workplace services market in SAM.

The high number of confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 in major SAM countries such as Brazil, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and Argentina affected the market in the region in 2020.Subsequent to the coronavirus epidemic, IT and software businesses have received a lift in several countries of SAM since digital acceleration, and the need for remote work has accelerated the market growth even in the pandemic.

Thus, the workplace services market is not majorly affected during the pandemic.
The overall SAM workplace services market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM workplace services market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM workplace services market. Accenture, Atos SE Cognizant, Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Unisys Corporation, and Wipro Limited are among the key players operating in the SAM workplace services market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103317/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


