New Workplace Study Finds 88 Percent of Global Decision Makers Agree Flexible Working Positively Impacts Employee Retention and Recruitment

·3 min read

Targus surveyed 1,000 senior business decision makers and 6,000 professionals in North America and Europe to explore how to improve workers' wellbeing and empowerment

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one-selling laptop case brand in the U.S.*, and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, has released the results of its annual 2023 Global Workplace Study, which examines the key factors, tools, and trends that are important for improving employee wellbeing, engagement, and productivity.

Targus' annual 2023 Global Workplace Study explores how people can empower their lives inside and outside of work
Targus' annual 2023 Global Workplace Study explores how people can empower their lives inside and outside of work

According to the survey among 1,000 senior business decision makers and 6,000 workers across North America and Europe, the top three wellbeing priorities are: flexible working (47 percent), rewards and recognition (43 percent), and cost of living support (40 percent). In fact, 88 percent of business decision makers globally agree that flexible working positively impacts their staff retention and recruitment, an 11-point increase from 2021.

"Since most of us spend more time at work than we do with our family and friends, it's vital to understand how to make work more purposeful and productive," says Andrew Corkill, Vice President of Global Marketing and eCommerce at Targus. "Our study helps to answer these questions by exploring themes, such as employee wellbeing, engagement, productivity, as well as the importance of sustainability."

Here are some of the study's key findings:

  • Flexible and hybrid working remains the norm, with 58 percent of respondents in the U.S. stating that they do not work from an office full time and 51 percent stating that they only work in an office between two and four days per week.

  • Having the right tools to work from anywhere is extremely important. Specifically, 80 percent of U.S. workers and 82 percent globally believe their job satisfaction and productivity would be negatively impacted without the right tech accessories to do their work. However, many businesses supporting flexible working conditions do not supply their employees with the tech accessories they need to work well remotely, such as a keyboard, mouse, headphones, additional monitor(s), and hub. An annual budget to purchase accessories ranked in the top five ways to enhance wellbeing at work.

  • Businesses and consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability, with more than 53 percent of global respondents stating that sustainable attributes influence their purchasing considerations for tech accessories. In the U.S., alone, 62 percent of people say they are happy to pay more for sustainable products that last longer, and 72 percent say they buy less fast fashion products and invest in long-lasting products.

Read the complete 2023 Global Workplace Study for more valuable insights on the state of the workplace.

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service (U.S. and Canada): combined Q3 2022 sales for Sleeves/Slipcases; Reseller Tracking (U.S.): combined sales for Laptop Cases and Other Notebook Accessories; based on unit sales, 12ME September 2022 combined.

Targus US
Targus US
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-workplace-study-finds-88-percent-of-global-decision-makers-agree-flexible-working-positively-impacts-employee-retention-and-recruitment-301749151.html

SOURCE Targus

